It helps to have a portfolio of mission-critical properties that can stand the test of time. While cell tower REITs like American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) or even gaming REIT VICI Properties (VICI) may come to mind, postal properties should also be near the top of the list.

This brings me to Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL), which I last covered in January, highlighting its strategic property portfolio, quality fundamentals, and undervaluation. While the stock has risen by just 1.9% since my last piece, it's given an appealing 7.2% total return including dividends.

In this article, I revisit PSTL including recent business performance, and discuss why the stock remains a great bargain pick for income and investor returns, so let’s get started!

Postal Realty: Mission-Critical Rent Checks

Postal Realty Trust is a self-managed REIT and is the biggest one to focus singularly on owning properties leased to the U.S. Postal Service. It has a sizable portfolio of 1,616 properties across 49 states. PSTL also enjoys high occupancy due to the mission-critical nature of the properties that it sources.

As shown below, PSTL’s occupancy has never trended below 96% over the past 10 years, and has held steady at 99-100% since 2019.

While leasing to the USPS may cause some worry, due to headlines around the agency’s budget concerns, it’s worth noting that USPS operating lease payments represented just 1.5% of USPS’s total operating expenses in fiscal year 2023, making rental payments not as much a concern compared to the rest of the operating budget.

Moreover, the USPS carries an unmatched logistics network with high barriers to entry, and is one that is tapped by Amazon (AMZN), UPS (UPS), FedEx (FDX) and DHL on a daily basis. This includes over 31,000 USPS facilities representing the largest retail distribution network in the U.S., serving 167 million unique delivery points.

Meanwhile, PSTL has continued to grow through strategic acquisitions, with 77% of transactions being internally sourced in off-market deals. As shown below, PSTL has seen cumulative growth through acquisitions in every year since its IPO in 2019.

PSTL continued to grow during Q2 2024, during which it added 70 properties valued at $28 million at an attractive weighted average cap rate of 7.6%. It also acquired nine more properties post Q2 for $3.4 million, and has another 16 properties totaling $4.7 million under definitive contracts.

It's worth noting that PSTL’s growth has been accretive, as it’s able to utilize the equity market to raise fresh capital, including $6 million raised through its ATM (at-the-market) program during the second quarter. At the current P/FFO of 16.4, PSTL’s cost of equity is 6.1%, which compares favorably to the aforementioned 7.6% cap rate on new property acquisitions.

PSTL’s AFFO per share of $0.26 during Q2 was down by a penny on a YoY basis, but that’s attributable to the near-term dilutive effects of equity issuances. Over the long run, those properties acquired this year should be net accretive to PSTL considering the annual rent escalations baked into the leases, which are favorable to PSTL with no allowances for tenant improvements upon renewal. Plus, PSTL carries a high-weighted average lease retention rate of 99%, sitting well above the ~75% retention rate for industrial REITs.

Importantly, PSTL carries a reasonably strong balance sheet, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.1x. While this sits slightly above the 6.0x mark generally considered safe for REITs, it’s counterweighted by a very high tenant retention rate and the stability of its tenants.

The bond market appears to be warm to PSTL’s business model as it carries a low weighted average interest rate of 4.45%, and as shown below, has very little debt maturing through the end of next year and just $39 million maturing in 2026, as shown below.

Risks to PSTL include its somewhat high dividend payout ratio of 92% based on AFFO per share of $0.26 during Q2. This leaves not much-retained capital for internal funding of acquisitions and makes the company more reliant on equity and debt markets to fuel growth. As such, higher interest rates and an unfavorable valuation could make growth harder to come by. Other risks include the potential for Amazon and other carriers to build their own networks, making them less reliant on the USPS.

Considering all the above, I continue to find value in PSTL at the current price of $14.46 with a forward P/FFO of 16.4x. While PSTL isn’t particularly cheap, its 6.6% yield combined with ~2% annual rent escalations and ~2% FFO/share growth through external acquisitions could enable it to deliver market-level returns with the peace of mind of owning mission-critical USPS properties.

Investor Takeaway

Postal Realty Trust presents a good investment opportunity due to its unique focus on mission-critical properties leased to the U.S. Postal Service, which provides stable and high occupancy rates. Despite a slight dip in AFFO per share, the company's strategic acquisitions and high tenant retention rate support long-term growth.

Plus, PSTL’s strong balance sheet and manageable debt maturities further enhance its appeal, although the high dividend payout ratio and reliance on external capital pose some risks. At its current valuation, PSTL offers an attractive 6.6% yield with potential for steady returns, making it a solid pick for income-focused investors.