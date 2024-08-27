BHP Group Limited (BHP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.87K Followers

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call August 26, 2024 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Henry - Chief Executive Officer
Vandita Pant - Chief Financial Officer
Tristan Lovegrove - Group Investor Relations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs
Lyndon Fagan - JP Morgan
Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley
James Redfern - Bank of America
Kaan Peker - RBC
Rob Stein - Macquarie
Lachlan Shaw - UBS
Paul McTaggart - Citigroup
Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey
Lyndon Fagan - JPMorgan

Mike Henry

Hello and thank you for joining us to hear about BHP’s Results for the 2024 Financial Year. I’m joined by our Chief Financial Officer, Vandita Pant.

The Company performed well again this year operationally and financially. We delivered reliable operational performance, achieving a number of records. However, tragically a colleague was fatally injured on the job in January and this is a heavy reminder of the imperative to continue our relentless efforts to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from BHP.

Our strong underlying operational and financial performance is enabled by our simple, clear strategy and the discipline with which we execute it. This includes our differentiated portfolio of the best assets in the most attractive commodities as well as our approaches to operational excellence and capital allocation.

7Our portfolio is focused on large long-life assets in commodities that are set to benefit from the megatrends playing out around us. A growing population, increasingly urbanized, seeking higher standards of living and embarking on the energy transition. We are passionate about operational excellence.

This focus ensures we unlock maximum value from our assets and the capital we have deployed and consistently deliver high operating margins and good returns. The combination of these attributes delivers strong, consistent cash flows.

Coupled with our resilient balance sheet and the

Recommended For You

About BHP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BHP

Trending Analysis

Trending News