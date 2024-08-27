f9photos

Unilever (NYSE:UL) represents one of the companies with the greatest weight in my portfolio, and the reason lies in its strength and resilience to any macroeconomic environment. To some extent, we could call it the British Procter & Gamble (PG), although there are some important differences between them.

In the past 6 months, the stock has risen 26%, outperforming the S&P500. In my opinion, it is unlikely to continue to perform similarly in the coming months, but it remains a company that I will keep in my portfolio with a very long-term view. By investing in Unilever, you will not get rich, but you will probably be able to sleep more soundly. Dividends, buybacks and a strong competitive advantage make it one of the most interesting European companies.

The tipping point

The reasons why Unilever has risen so much in recent months can be summarized in two components:

Less pronounced price increases due to no longer high inflation; consequently increased sales volumes.

Organizational restructuring of the various business segments.

Over the decades, Unilever has become a colossus, with hundreds of brands used daily around the world. The problem is that this expansion process has also given light to waste and organizational inefficiencies, which is why the company is working hard to solve these issues. The goal is to focus on the most successful brands, marked primarily by annual sales in excess of $1 billion. At the same time, cost reduction will involve selling unprofitable brands and avoiding inefficiencies in both production and logistics.

This process is already underway and the first positive signs are already evident, which is why the stock has been doing so well in recent months.

Unilever PLC (UL) Q2 2024

Taking advantage of new efficiencies and not raising prices by too much (since inflation is no longer an issue) is leading to gradual improvements in sales volumes (+2.90% in Q2 and +2.60% in H1 2024). What's more, we can see that this trend is upward with each passing quarter.

The moment the price of Unilever's products stopped rising fast, consumers returned to buying them, which is a very positive sign.

Until Q3 2023, the company faced a complex period and the sales volume of its products deteriorated significantly, but the turning point seems to have been reached.

Unilever PLC (UL) Q2 2024 Unilever PLC (UL) Q2 2024

Both Home Care and Nutrition were struggling last year, as rapid price increases had led to a decline in sales volume. The overall effect was still positive due to high pricing, but in doing so, the company was losing market share. Today, the price increase is much smaller; Home Care has even seen its prices decline for the past two quarters. In fact, demand has shot up.

Unilever PLC (UL) Q2 2024

Different discussion for the Ice Cream segment, which suffered greatly last year after price increases. Management has realized that this was a risky move and has greatly decreased price increases, but the reduction in sales volume still remains a problem. Of all the segments, Ice Cream is the one struggling the most, despite the fact that Unilever can count on Algida, Magnum, Ben & Jerry, and Cornetto brands. In this business segment, management is trying harder than ever to make the most of its potential, and the solution seems to be to spin it off from Unilever, effectively creating a new company:

I'm confident that the proposals will more than offset the operational dissynergies arising from the separation of Ice Cream. More significantly, these measures will help to simplify Unilever. They will foster quicker decision making, higher levels of accountability, and they will put operational power more directly in the hands of those in frontline roles. CEO Hein Schumacher, conference call Q2 2024.

We will see if this turns out to be the right move; certainly something significant needs to be done to shake up the growth of this segment.

Unilever PLC (UL) Q2 2024

For all others, the approach remains as explained so far: improve their efficiency and focus on Power Brands, as they are responsible for 75% of sales. So, we can expect in the future a disposal of the less important brands, as well as some layoffs.

Overall, management, rather than focusing on revenue growth, is putting more emphasis on profitability at this stage. Power Brands are the most profitable ones, so they will be given priority.

I personally fully agree with this choice, and I believe it can drive up the price per share in the medium to long term. About 50% of the CapEx is used for projects related to enhanced logistics and production efficiency, and this will lead to better margins in the coming years. These projects have a payback period of about 3 to 4 years, but it is unclear precisely how much the improvement in profitability will amount to.

Seeking Alpha

What we do know is that Unilever, to date, is one of the best companies in its industry, in fact, its profitability grade on Seeking Alpha is A+. Net income margin is already in double digits, and to improve it further would mean an even bigger gap with competitors. All this is a clear sign of competitive advantage, which is crucial if you invest from a long-term perspective.

Finally, another important growth driver for the coming years will be emerging markets. Unilever operates mainly in developed economies, but it is increasingly expanding into emerging economies:

When you look at population growth, when you look at the emergence of the middle class, when you look at rapid urbanization, they are all there. We continue very optimistic about our prospects in emerging markets, where we have very, very strong positions in all the biggest markets. I feel in 16 of the top 20 world's fastest-growing economies, Unilever is a leading player. So we continue seeing emerging markets as a key pillar for our strategy. CFO Fernando Fernandez, conference call Q2 2024.

Slightly different discussion for China. We have been accustomed to seeing it as a high-growth country, but the real estate crisis of the last few years is causing quite a few problems for companies exposed in this market. Unilever is one of them, but it remains confident about an economic recovery in the coming years.

Valuation and dividends

Unilever is a great company, so you may have to pay a premium if you want to buy it.

Seeking Alpha

Taking a look at its valuation multiples, we can see that the P/E is stably above 20x, roughly in line with the industry median. For a low-growth business, having such a high P/E might disincentivize an investment; after all, you could buy a big tech at the same multiples. However, you have to consider that Unilever's resilience is better in times of high economic stress, so a lot also depends on your expectations about the economy in general.

As for me, I already bought Unilever months ago when the price was lower, so at least for the time being I will not increase my position, which is why my rating is hold. At the current price, it might be slightly expensive, so better to wait for a retracement, especially after the strong YTD performance.

Unilever is also known for its dividend, currently with a yield of 2.90%. Since it is a UK company, you are not subject to double taxation, so it is very interesting.

Seeking Alpha

The downside mainly concerns its growth over time. European companies, unlike U.S. companies, do not place too much importance on the track record of dividends. They simply issue it when they can and at the slightest difficulty cut it, so don't rely on it too much. Consistency is good, but I think it is pointless to make calculations about the potential dividend yield on cost over the next 5-10 years.

For Unilever, the dividend per share has pretty much remained constant over the past few years, but not because the company is in trouble, it just hasn't wanted to, purposefully.

Seeking Alpha

The company prefers to remunerate shareholders through buybacks; in fact, as of May 2024, €1.50 billion has been allocated: about €850 million will be utilized from May to August.

Conclusion

Unilever is undergoing a phase of evolution, focused on achieving greater operational efficiency and making the most of Power Brands. 50% of CapEx will be used to improve profitability, at the same time, expansion in emerging markets will continue; China will, sooner or later, recover from the real estate crisis. The Ice Cream segment is still struggling, and the spin-off could unlock its potential.

The price per share has risen a lot since the beginning of the year, as the market believes that the tipping point has been reached. Valuation multiples are quite high for a low-growth company, but its competitive advantage could justify a premium. It is not unreasonable to consider it a buy, but having it already in my portfolio, at the current price, I am not going to invest more, so I consider it a hold.

Dividends and buybacks will be the basis of shareholder remuneration, but capital gains may continue to be the main component in the coming months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.