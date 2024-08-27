Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.87K Followers

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fenia Sakellari - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter and Six Months 2024 Imperial Petroleum Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Fenia Sakellari, CFO of Imperial Petroleum. Please go ahead.

Fenia Sakellari

Good morning to everyone and thank you all for joining our second quarter and six months 2024 conference call of Imperial Petroleum. I am Fenia Sakellari, the CFO of Imperial Petroleum.

Before we commence our discussion, I would like you all to read the Safe Harbor disclaimer posted in slide number two of our presentation. In essence, it is made clear that this presentation may contain some forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Security Litigation Reform Act. We raise the attention of our investors to the fact that such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Imperial Petroleum and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause future results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

I would like to note that the slides of the webcast presentation will be available and archived on our company's website after the conference call. In addition, before we commence our discussion, I would like to clarify that during this conference call, we will quote monetary amounts. This, unless explicitly stated otherwise, are all denominated in U.S. dollars.

Let us now turn to slide three, so as to summarize our operational and financial highlights for the second quarter and first-half of 2024. Both crude and product rates

