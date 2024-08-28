My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New July Dividend Record - 101 Holdings With 24 Buys

Portfolio Changes in July
Investment activity in July continued as planned and similar to previous months as I managed to put almost $2,000 into the market, still predominantly focusing on Business Development Companies. I have been doing that for many-many years now and while I don't have the means to meaningfully increase that contribution, I am super happy about the level I am able to invest. That steady and consistent process gradually builds up a big portfolio I am really proud of. It has been a fascinating journey so far and the only regret I have is not having started earlier. That said, opportunities become fewer and fewer as BDCs continue to rally now that the market also realizes that there won't be any interest rate cuts anytime soon with inflation remaining sticky, although it has come down a bit.
My main picks were Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL), Ares Capital (ARCC) and Owl Rock Capital (OBDC). I'm not expecting any dividend hikes for any of these stocks, but their current dividends are more than sufficient for my investment strategy. Instead, I'm hoping for some special dividends once the Fed starts cutting rates (although why they would do that anytime soon with the economy going strong is beyond me).
If we do get those special dividends, it could bring down stock prices, making the yields more attractive for future purchases. In July, all my moves added $154 to my yearly dividend income bringing the YTD total up to almost $1,000. My aim is to lift my dividend income by about $100 each month, mostly doable thanks to the high yields from BDCs and I am currently far ahead of that goal.
Overall, the average yield on cost of my new investments in June averaged around 7.9%, reinforcing my belief in BDCs as a core part of my portfolio. I'm banking on their dividends staying steady - that's what I'm all about when it comes to generating income. Time will tell if I'm on the money or just overly optimistic.
All these purchases break down as follows:
All net purchases in July can be found below:
Dividend Income in July 2024
Dividend income hit a new all-time record for July of $709, up 19% Y/Y and down 4% sequentially.
Monthly dividend payouts have once again crossed the $100 mark, marking the seventh consecutive month of achievement, albeit by a slim margin, at $108.08. However, reaching my next goal of $150, excluding special dividends, still lies ahead as a significant journey. While my investment strategy doesn't exclusively center on monthly dividend stocks, my regular contributions to Realty Income (O) and Main Street Capital (MAIN) remain steadfast and will help that cause but it will take time.
The biggest dividend payers in July remain Rithm Capital (RITM), W. P. Carey (WPC) and Altria (MO) and with the exception of the latter, I am still buying both stocks at least twice on a monthly level which will add to future rising dividend income.
In alignment with my investment strategy, I've incorporated a BDC/Non-BDC breakdown into my dividend income charts. This addition allows for more precise monitoring of this critical development.
Additionally, I have created a new visualization that dissects dividend income into two distinct categories: BDCs and Non-BDCs. These categories in turn are separated by dividend payment frequency into Monthly (blue) and Quarterly (orange) in absolute and relative terms. In July 2024, BDCs accounted for just 15% of my total dividends, indicating that July tends to be a less BDC-focused month. This proportion will rise considerably in August with the projected massive dividend from Hercules Capital.
This metric is telling and will further guide me as it develops over time.
In July, dividend income from my top three regular payers reached $235, a bump from last year's average of $195. This uptick is primarily driven by regular investments in both W. P. Carey (WPC) and Rithm Capital (RITM).
All this is depicted below:
Here is a chart that shows the development of my net dividend income by month over time between 2015 and 2024. You can see the growth of my dividend income and the average annual dividend for each year:
This chart is my favorite because it illustrates the progression of my dividend income over time and allows me to easily see the average annual dividend for each year.
Next, I have plotted all the individual dividend payments I have received, coloring them by year and arranging the years side by side instead of horizontally as in previous updates. This visualization allows for a more comprehensive analysis of the distribution of my dividend payments over time.
By visualizing the data in this manner, we get a clear picture of how dividend payments are spread out over different years, offering valuable insights into the overall growth of my dividend income over the years.
This visualization is initially quite cluttered, but it contains a wealth of information. It shows every individual dividend payment I have received since I began my investment journey in 2015, represented as a circle that is colored and sized according to its contribution. The view is organized by month and year, allowing for a more comprehensive analysis of the development of my dividend income over time. For each year and month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below the average is filled in dark red, while the area above the average is colored dark green.
This type of data visualization allows for a detailed examination of the distribution of my dividend payments over time and enables me to easily identify trends and patterns in my income growth.
Now, zooming in on July, we can immediately see a number of big colorful circles in a sea of black. The bigger the circle and the bigger the distance to the previous circle for the same stock, the bigger is the change in dividend income compared to the prior years.
We can clearly see the dominance and significance of Altria (MO), W. P. Carey, and Rithm Capital. They have a strong presence in the visual representation.
Taking a closer look at the dividends for 2024, I'm pleased to see mostly purple circles at the top of the scale, exactly where I want them to be. These sizable purple circles signify an increase in dividend income, aligning with my goal of maximizing growth. Yet, amidst this trend, one notable outlier stands out: the significant decrease in dividend income from Medical Properties Trust (MPW) in 2023, stemming from a substantial dividend cut. Unfortunately, that negative trend will continue in 2024 and beyond following the latest sizable dividend cut announced by the company. Only time will show if my patience will be rewarded or if it will turn out to be one of those portfolio corpses serving as a painful reminder that sometimes dividend yields that appear too good to be true indeed are not sustainable at least not in the medium-term.
Overall, my aim is to observe numerous large orange circles positioned at the highest point on the scale. This signifies a positive trend of increasing dividend income, which is precisely what I'm striving for.
Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). Assuming an average hourly rate of $36.25 for 2024, my GWT and annual net dividends have been as follows:
- 2018: 121 hours GWT, $3,000 in annual net dividends
- 2019: 142 hours GWT, $3,600 in annual net dividends
- 2020: 152 hours GWT, $3,800 in annual net dividends
- 2021: 180 hours GWT, $5,050 in annual net dividends
- 2022: 229 hours GWT, $6,400 in annual net dividends
- 2023: 272 hours GWT, $8,800 in annual net dividends
- 2024: Targeting at least 248 hours GWT, $9,000 in annual net dividends
The overall target for the year with $9,000 in annual net dividends is very conservative, but I expect that I will have to take out some risk from my portfolio as I am eyeing to raise capital for real estate investments if I encounter the right deal. Still, as the year unfolds, I do expect to be able to pass that target and potentially even reach my next milestone of $10,000 as well. That would be a great achievement, but nothing I am banking on to reach this year - it would be the icing on the cake.
Across the years, my YTD Dividend Race has been as follows:
- 2018: Disappointing
- 2019: Phenomenal, benefiting from a low baseline in the prior year
- 2020: Fairly disappointing
- 2021: Phenomenal
- 2022: Much better than expected, fueled by the very weak euro
- 2023: Breathtaking
- 2024: Currently standing at 12% YTD and thus well on track towards achieving the $9,000 milestone. Extrapolating the year-to-date dividends earned from January to July reveals an exciting prospect: surpassing the $9,000 target with ease. With ongoing contributions to my holdings and no further dividend cuts, the outlook is promising. It's entirely reasonable to anticipate an annual dividend income soaring past $9,500 and beyond.
I have updated the YTD Dividend Race chart to show the development of YTD dividend income on a daily basis, allowing us to see that most of my dividend income is generated mid-month and towards the end of the month. The chart also breaks down the development by month for the current year, making it easy to identify significant jumps in income.
Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:
What this shows is as follows:
- All time (blue area) - Around 1,372 hours, or 171 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, this translates into almost half a year in total.
- Full-year 2024 (green bars) - Around 163 hours, or 20.4 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2024, which is basically equivalent to four full working weeks funded with dividends. That is great progress, and I can't wait to add another month to that statistic.
- Highlighted in pink is the accumulated total at the end of the current reporting month (July).
This visualization allows us to see the overall impact of my dividend income on the amount of active work I am able to replace with passive income. It also enables us to see the progress made year-to-date, as well as the accumulated total at the end of the current reporting month.
Upcoming August Dividends
Contrary to July, August features significantly fewer dividend payers but among them are the big dividends from AT&T (T) and Hercules Capital (HTGC). Beyond that dividend payments are overall concentrated in the first half of the month with only one meaningful dividend payment from the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) expected in the second half of February.
The snapshot below is taken from my free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and shows my expected dividend payments in August.
At the end of July, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:
|Company Name
|Ticker
|% Market Value
|Market Value (€)
|Apple Inc.
|(AAPL)
|11.59%
|28,534
|NVIDIA Corporation
|(NVDA)
|6.31%
|15,540
|Microsoft Corporation
|(MSFT)
|4.05%
|9,981
|Visa Inc
|(V)
|3.79%
|9,331
|Ares Capital Corporation
|(ARCC)
|3.75%
|9,227
|AbbVie Inc
|(ABBV)
|3.40%
|8,365
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|(OTCPK:CBAUF)
|2.68%
|6,604
|McDonald's Corp
|(MCD)
|2.67%
|6,575
|Main Street Capital Corporation
|(MAIN)
|2.52%
|6,217
|Hercules Capital
|(HTGC)
|2.44%
|6,001
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|(JPM)
|2.22%
|5,467
|W. P. Carey
|(WPC)
|2.10%
|5,159
|Stag Industrial Inc
|(STAG)
|2.02%
|4,985
|Allianz SE
|(OTCPK:ALIZF)
|2.00%
|4,936
|Cisco Systems, Inc.
|(CSCO)
|1.97%
|4,853
|Texas Instruments Incorporated
|(TXN)
|1.91%
|4,715
|Shell
|(SHEL)
|1.91%
|4,709
|AT&T Inc.
|(T)
|1.91%
|4,693
|Home Depot
|(HD)
|1.82%
|4,487
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|1.70%
|4,185
|Wells Fargo & Co
|(WFC)
|1.59%
|3,927
|Apollo Investment
|(MFIC)
|1.51%
|3,716
|Southern Co
|(SO)
|1.45%
|3,582
|Altria Group Inc
|(MO)
|1.44%
|3,546
|New Residential Corporation
|(RITM)
|1.40%
|3,457
|Blackstone Group LP
|(BX)
|1.38%
|3,409
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|(GILD)
|1.22%
|3,010
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|(TD)
|1.21%
|2,991
|Siemens Healthineers
|(OTCPK:SEMHF)
|1.08%
|2,650
|Enbridge
|(ENB)
|1.06%
|2,600
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|(BNS)
|1.05%
|2,583
|Gladstone Capital
|(GLAD)
|0.97%
|2,383
|Intel Corporation
|(INTC)
|0.87%
|2,135
|Realty Income Corp
|(O)
|0.84%
|2,076
|Morgan Stanley
|(MS)
|0.82%
|2,022
|BMW
|(OTCPK:BMWYY)
|0.82%
|2,016
|Procter & Gamble Co
|(PG)
|0.76%
|1,867
|BP2
|(BP)
|0.71%
|1,758
|BP1
|(BP)
|0.70%
|1,727
|PepsiCo, Inc.
|(PEP)
|0.68%
|1,679
|Bank of America Corp
|(BAC)
|0.66%
|1,633
|Philip Morris International Inc.
|(PM)
|0.65%
|1,603
|Daimler
|(MBAGF)
|0.65%
|1,600
|Honeywell International Inc.
|(HON)
|0.60%
|1,489
|Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
|(STWD)
|0.58%
|1,428
|Sino AG
|(XTP.F)
|0.54%
|1,331
|Brookfield Renewable Partners
|(BEP)
|0.51%
|1,250
|Stryker
|(SYK)
|0.50%
|1,228
|Gladstone Investment
|(GAIN)
|0.48%
|1,182
|The Coca-Cola Co
|(KO)
|0.45%
|1,101
|Unilever NV ADR
|(UL)
|0.45%
|1,098
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|(GOOD)
|0.44%
|1,095
|AGNC Investment Corporation
|(AGNC)
|0.39%
|962
|Royal Bank of Canada
|(RY)
|0.39%
|958
|Target Corporation
|(TGT)
|0.37%
|907
|3M Co
|(MMM)
|0.37%
|901
|Annaly Capital Management
|(NLY)
|0.35%
|850
|Owl Rock Capital Corporation
|(OBDC)
|0.33%
|814
|CVS Health Corp
|(CVS)
|0.32%
|780
|Apple Hospitality REIT
|(APLE)
|0.31%
|773
|Medical Properties Trust
|(MPW)
|0.31%
|766
|NextEra Energy Partners LP
|(NEP)
|0.31%
|761
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|(VZ)
|0.29%
|723
|Medtronic
|(MDT)
|0.29%
|717
|Antero Midstream Corporation
|(AM)
|0.29%
|715
|Goldman Sachs BDC
|(GSBD)
|0.29%
|708
|NextEra Energy
|(NEE)
|0.29%
|705
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|(CM)
|0.28%
|695
|Dominion Energy Inc
|(D)
|0.27%
|667
|Vonovia
|(OTCPK:VONOY)
|0.26%
|644
|Broadcom Inc
|(AVGO)
|0.26%
|631
|BASF
|(OTCQX:BASFY)
|0.25%
|616
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|(XOM)
|0.24%
|584
|Kinder Morgan Inc
|(KMI)
|0.23%
|562
|Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc
|(ARI)
|0.22%
|532
|ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
|(ZIM)
|0.18%
|442
|Colgate-Palmolive Company
|(CL)
|0.17%
|420
|Mastercard
|(MA)
|0.16%
|406
|Omega Healthcare Investors Inc
|(OHI)
|0.15%
|374
|Pfizer Inc.
|(PFE)
|0.14%
|356
|Capital Southwest
|(CSWC)
|0.14%
|355
|B&G Foods, Inc.
|(BGS)
|0.14%
|336
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
|(BABA)
|0.13%
|329
|Sixt
|(SXTSY)
|0.12%
|306
|Blackstone Secured Lending Trust
|(BXSL)
|0.11%
|275
|BRT Realty Trust
|(BRT)
|0.11%
|270
|Blue Owl Capital
|(OWL)
|0.10%
|255
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|(WBA)
|0.07%
|181
|Fresenius SE
|(OTCPK:FSNUF)
|0.07%
|168
|Bayer AG
|(OTCPK:BAYZF)
|0.07%
|162
|Equitrans Midstream Corporation
|(ETRN)
|0.06%
|149
|Diversified Healthcare Trust
|(DHC)
|0.05%
|117
|Boeing
|(BA)
|0.05%
|113
|The GEO Group Inc
|(GEO)
|0.04%
|97
|Walt Disney Co
|(DIS)
|0.03%
|81
|Bank of Montreal
|(BMO)
|0.03%
|75
|Fresenius Medical Care
|(FMS)
|0.03%
|70
|Uniti Group Inc
|(UNIT)
|0.03%
|63
|Newtek Business Services
|(NEWT)
|0.03%
|63
|FS KKR Capital Corporation
|(FSK)
|0.01%
|35
|Service Properties Trust
|(SVC)
|0.01%
|25
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.