Ooma, Inc. (OOMA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 27, 2024 8:38 PM ETOoma, Inc. (OOMA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.87K Followers

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript August 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Robison - IR
Eric Stang - CEO
Shig Hamamatsu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners
Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets
Josh Nichols - B. Riley
Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets
Matthew Harrigan - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Ooma's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the call over to Matt Robison in Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Robison

Thank you, Latif. Good day everyone and welcome to the fiscal second quarter 2025 earnings call of Ooma, Inc. My name is Matt Robison and I'm the Director of IR and Corporate Development. On the call with me today are Ooma CEO, Eric Stang, and CFO, Shig Hamamatsu. After the market close today, Ooma issued its fiscal second quarter 2025 earnings press release. This release is also available on the company's website, ooma.com. This call is being webcast live and is accessible from a link on the events and presentations page of the investor relations section or website. This link will be active for replay of this call for one year.

During today's presentation, our executives will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize and actual results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those set forth in the press release we

Recommended For You

About OOMA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OOMA

Trending Analysis

Trending News