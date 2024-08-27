Boardwalktech Software Corp. (BWLKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalktech Software Corp. (OTCQB:BWLKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Graham Farrell - Investor Relations
Andrew Duncan - President and Chief Executive Officer
Charlie Glavin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Johnson - Private Investor

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boardwalktech Software Corporation Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Quarterly Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Graham Farrell, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Graham Farrell

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome everyone to Boardwalktech's Quarterly Conference Call. This call will cover Boardwalktech's financial and operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 period ended June 30th, 2024.

Our call today will be led by Boardwalktech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Andy Duncan, along with the company's Chief Financial Officer, Charlie Glavin.

Before we begin with our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to, financial projections or other statements of the company's plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These matters involve certain risks and uncertainties.

The company's actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, which are discussed in detail in our regulatory filings.

Today, the company issued its first quarter fiscal 2025 results, a copy of which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website boardwalktech.com and posted on SEDAR. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

