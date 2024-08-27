Perseus Mining Limited (PMNXF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.87K Followers

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCPK:PMNXF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2024 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nathan Ryan - Investor Relations
Jeff Quartermaine - Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lee-Anne de Bruin - Chief Financial Officer

Nathan Ryan

Good morning, and welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and Conference Call. All attendees are in a listen-only mode. If you would like to ask a question directly to the company, please use the Raise Hand function within Zoom. For those phoning in, dial star, nine.

I'll now hand over to Perseus Mining Executive Chairman and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine. Thank you, Jeff.

Jeff Quartermaine

Thanks, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss the company's results for the financial year ending 30th of June '24.

I'm joined on this call by Lee-Anne de Bruin, our CFO, who will be presenting to you today. But before passing to Lee-Anne, let me first provide some context to the reports that have been filed with the ASX and the TSX into which Lee-Anne will speak in just a moment.

Now, as you're aware, in late July, Perseus published its June '24 quarter report that documented the results for the fiscal '24 year from our three operating lines and two development sites, all of which are located throughout the African continent. Now, in summary, these results demonstrated that, once again, Perseus had done what we said we were going to do in operating sets by producing nearly 510,000 ounces of gold at an all-in site cost of US$1,053 an ounce. Now, these results have been achieved exclusively on the African continent and are firmly established Perseus in the upper echelons of gold producers in Australia and indeed in the world.

Now, the annual report that's been published today combines both our fiscal '24

