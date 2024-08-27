SentinelOne, Inc. (S) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 27, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Doug Clark - Vice President, Investor Relations
Tomer Weingarten - Chief Executive Officer
Dave Bernhardt - Chef Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs
Brian Essex - JPMorgan
Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley
Saket Kalia - Barclays
Shrenik Kothari - Baird
John DiFucci - Guggenheim
Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson
Peter Weed - Bernstein
Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank
Adam Tindle - Raymond James
Gray Powell - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending the SentinelOne Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Cameron, and I'll be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end.

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Doug Clark, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may proceed.

Doug Clark

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to SentinelOne's Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, which ended July 31, 2024. With us today are Tomer Weingarten, CEO, and Dave Bernhardt, CFO. Our press release and a shareholder letter were issued earlier today and are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. This call is being broadcast live via webcast, and an audio replay will be available on our website after the call concludes.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements about future events and financial performance, including our guidance for the third fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2025, as well as long-term financial targets. We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us and that our actual events or results could

