Tracking Terry Smith's Fundsmith 13F Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update

Summary

  • Fundsmith’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $25.55B to $24.54B this quarter, with the top five holdings comprising 42% of the assets.
  • Significant stake increases include Fortinet, Texas Instruments, and Oddity Tech, while major decreases were seen in Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Stryker.
  • The flagship Fundsmith Equity Fund has returned 15.1% annualized since inception, outperforming the MSCI World Index’s 11.9%.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Fundsmith's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on their regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2024.

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

