Ayr Wellness CEO David Goubert talks 'very balanced' Q2 earnings. (1:15) Focus on state footprints: Florida legalization, Ohio's nice rollout. (6:00) Debt and dilution: progress and strategies. (8:15) Any plans to grow hemp? (21:15) Industry valuations as the market evolves and legalization develops. (23:00) How to establish a national brand and the general cannabis retail picture (36:00).

Rena Sherbill: David Goubert from Ayr (OTCQX:AYRWF), friend of the podcast, a company that we've talked to and about many, many times. Welcome back to the show. Happy to have you again.

David Goubert: Thanks a lot, Rena, and really happy to be here with you today.

RS: It's great to have you, and you're a CEO of an MSO that we've had on in a number of iterations, and you are, I would guess, relatively speaking, still relatively new to the position, although much more veteran than last time we spoke.

For anyone following Ayr on Seeking Alpha, if you're following the common threads, there's many fans of yours and people that are encouraged by the kind of changes that you've made and progress that you've made at Ayr.

I'd appreciate it if you could give us - you guys also released earnings pretty recently at the beginning of the month. I'd appreciate if you could give us an overview of how you're thinking about things and how you would contextualize things for investors.

DG: Yeah, no, very happy to do that. And yes, to your point, I still feel somehow new to the industry, even though I think years in cannabis count as dog years. So you could say that I've been here for seven years or more. But yeah, for context, I took that CEO role in February of last year, so that makes it kind of a year-and-a-half, which is plenty of time.

So basically, and I think as we had discussed before, there was a Phase 1 that we did really in '23 and some of it continuing this year about streamlining operations, really seeing how do we take the best of the assets that we have, increase our EBITDA and get to a place where we're operating cashflow and free cashflow positive?

So these changes, there's still work to be done on that front, but a lot of that work is well in progress. The other thing that we did at the same time was clarifying our business model, which we've really established being at the same time a house of brands, and I'll come back on the brands, and at the same time a retailer of choice. It's really a business model based on these two things.

And based on that, really focused on only three things, big picture. One is delivering consistent qualitative products in the quantity we need. The second one is really building a loyal base of customers on the retail side. And then on the CPG is creating brands that have equity.

So that is the plan that we had put together at the beginning. We're still very much in that plan and haven't changed the direction. Where we are now a year-and-a-half later, and as I was saying is, we've made significant progress, I would say, from an execution standpoint and today being better optimized.

And we're only, I'd say, not even half in our progress considering what we have ahead of us with the states that should turn adult or are in process of turning adult, like Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida. So that's, I'd say, a very big picture.

If I narrow it down to Q2 results, I mean, they were very balanced, if I'm very honest, meaning on one side, I think that revenue was flat and kind of aligned with the guidance that we gave, which was not surprising considering that we didn't have any big things happening in Q2 as we have in the coming months.

But where we were a bit more disappointed in the results was in the EBITDA being only at, say, at 22% versus what we've been able to achieve in previous quarters, around 25% and that we're still shooting for 25% as we look down the road in the future.

And from a revenue standpoint, being flat, as I was saying, was due to retail being a bit constrained on the New Jersey side with the number of stores that open, dispensaries that open in New Jersey and the rest of the states being somehow flat.

So we saw retail being kind of a minus, I mean, slightly negative minus 1. And then we saw wholesale helping bring that up by continuing to be up quarter-after-quarter on wholesale. I think we're up 4% Q2 to Q1 and up more than 50% year-over-year on wholesale.

So on the revenue side, that's a bit of the story, I would say, for Q2. We'll talk more, I'm sure, about how we see the future and the growth in coming quarters and '25 and beyond.

On the EBITDA, I consider that a temporary step back. Don't like it, but consider that a temporary step back that is a combination of some things are macro, like consumer really tightening up from a spend standpoint and also some things that are more temporary for us, like for example, Florida cultivation really coming up online, but not yet reflected in the reduction of prices or other things like that.

So happy to dig more and give more details. But if I keep it big picture, I would say that's where we are today.

RS: I appreciate that. Yeah, kind of narrowing down - continuing to narrow down into the cash picture. Would you say that, looking towards the coming quarters, you're mostly reliant on what's - what we're all hoping with - is going to happen in Florida? And what looks like a positive rollout in Ohio, are you continuing to count on that?

Are those the points of focus in terms of increasing that cash flow and instead of burning it, increasing it? How would you articulate how you're looking at things around that?

DG: Yeah, I think that's pretty fair. Just to give color on that, out of 95 stores that we have today, and for one minute I'm going to count Ohio not turning yet adult. But out of 95 stores, I think, before Ohio turned adult, we had 77 stores that were medical and only less than 20 that were adult use. And the reason for that is that we have a pretty significant footprint in Florida, in Pennsylvania, and in Ohio.

So when you look at that, you could say 80% of our business is still in medical markets. We're not going to rely only on that for the growth in the future. There's work being done in every states and we need to improve further on like-for-like. But if I take a big picture, yes, that's where the profile of the company truly changes.

So Ohio, I'm sure we'll talk a bit more about that and how that goes, is a big one, not only with the three stores we have, but also getting as fast as possible to eight stores.

Florida, truly game changer for the company, meaning that having 65, 66 stores, I think as of today, in Florida for us, this is an important moment to see Florida turn adult. And then Pennsylvania, where we have nine stores and two cultivation facilities, is also a big one that we hope and expect to see turn adult in the first half of '25.

So when I put these things together, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, that is truly changing the profile of the company.

RS: And before we get into those states, I'm curious how you're thinking about the debt and dilution in terms of answering critics of what that looks like at Ayr. How are you thinking about it? What's the strategy there?

DG: Well, if you look back at where we were a year ago, we had our debts that was due at the end of 2024 and that was putting a pretty significant sword above us, I would say, to have that taken care of pretty quickly.

And yes, I mean, the dilution was somehow real in the deal that we were able to make with the seller notes and then the bondholders. But at the end of the day, that's the efforts that we needed, that were needed to do in '23 and early '24 to really get the time ahead of us to do all the changes that we need to do and benefit from these catalysts that we have ahead of us.

So now our debt is - a small part of it is due closer to mid-'26. The biggest part of it is due at the end of '26. And when you look at the growth that we plan, especially with those three states, but with other actions, I think that we're going to grow into our balance sheet, and we're going to be in a much better situation to pay down/renegotiate the debt that we have at the end of '26, but that's with a very, very different company, very different profile, different profile from a cash standpoint and cash generation as we move into '25 and '26.

RS: And how much of that navigating the debt picture and kind of using it as an evolving picture, it sounds like, using it to your advantage when you can, how does 280E and taxes figure into that?

Also, as that picture evolves, how are you thinking about it now? How are you thinking about it in the near future? And when we get federal legalization, how are you thinking about how that translates to the evolution there?

DG: Yeah. So we already took that position pretty recently, not this quarter but the quarter before, about our position on not paying 280E and asking a payback of about $50 million for '21 and '22.

So we're already into that position, I would say, that on 280E and that frankly allow us also to be in a place where we're generating operating cash flow and positive cash flow. So we think that's part of the whole story. We're - we still feel pretty good on the rescheduling and what's going to happen on that front. But I would say, yes, that's part of the big picture.

RS: And anything else you would say in terms of improving adjusted EBITDA and improving any of the metrics or speaking to margin profiles going forward. Happy to hear any kind of further color there.

DG: No, no, sure. So when you look at where we are today, right, as I'm saying, I think Q2 is a point that was slightly disappointing from an EBITDA percentage standpoint. But what we've proven in past quarters is that at our current size and with the current profile of our business, we can generate about 25% EBITDA.

I think that to get much higher than 25% EBITDA and maintaining a margin over 50% is going to take for us to get those catalysts. And when you look at, if I call it Tier 2 MSOs versus Tier 1 MSO, you can really see the impact of scaling into the SG&A, meaning as a percentage of sales, and therefore how that flows down to EBITDA.

So I'd say the current profile of the company of being in that $0.5 billion in revenue and 25% EBITDA is very somehow limited by the fact that we haven't been able to scale yet with Ohio, with Florida, with Pennsylvania, with potentially new states coming up, with new stores that we just opened in Illinois and Connecticut. But really, that changing that EBITDA from a 25% to much higher than that will take the scaling that -- that we plan to have in '25 and '26.

RS: So let's get into the scaling because speaking of evolution, I mean, everything is always constantly evolving, which is why it's dog years in the cannabis industry. It's a burgeoning industry. We're watching things change and unfold and improve and devolve and all the things at once sometimes.

But in terms of the growth of these states that we're talking about, Florida, Ohio, primarily Pennsylvania, how are you looking at it once, let's say, Florida goes legal? And then what happens as that market continues to evolve and there's more people in the market, and it gets more saturated and there's more growth? How are you - what's the evolving thought process there?

DG: Yeah. No, love the question. So let me maybe answer first on Ohio because it's right in front of us right now, and I'll get to Florida right after, and we can talk a bit about Pennsylvania.

Ohio. So just turned a few days ago, meaning on the 6th, we have three stores that are open there. We have a very large cultivation facility, and we have another facility for processing.

We're in a very good place in Ohio in terms of, I'd say, structure, meaning that on the cultivation side, we move from 14% of utilization to almost 50% utilization of the facility, and we think that we can go higher than that, but that already gives us because it's a large facility, a very significant volume of biomass for our own stores but also for retail.

So feeling good on cultivation on that, that the investments are behind us, and we have the biomass and the finished goods, the variety of finished goods that's necessary for the state.

On the store side, on the dispensary side, so the three stores that we opened in November turned adult at the beginning of the month. I would say so far what we're seeing is very similar to what's been shared through BDSA in terms of results.

So a great first week, a bit of a slowdown in the second week statewide, right? But I could say that it's pretty similar for us, a bit of a slowdown in the second week as expected, and now we're seeing that picking up again.

So feeling that it's happening as we expected right now in Ohio, and we're happy with it. And the big focus that we're having right now in Ohio is to get as soon as possible, as fast as possible to the max of eight dispensaries.

So we have the locations, we have - we're in the process of permits, in the process of building those sites. And we continue to be very confident that some of these will open in Q4 '24, some of these will open in Q1 of '25, but I'd say push forward to three quarters, and we'll have the eight stores ready in Ohio.

So feeling very good about Ohio, both from a structure on our side and being ready, but also on what we see as results in the state so far. That's Ohio.

Florida. So Florida, I'd say the key things for us in Florida. We have today - we just opened two more stores, we have 66 stores in the state, and we have about 10% market share from a store standpoint. Our goal is to maintain - let me pedal back maybe on the adult use process.

So, we - so far what we're seeing is rather positive in terms of what may happen in November, and it's not done until it's done, right? But the polls and everything we see is giving us confidence in Florida.

As we prepare for that, I'd say the two important things that we're looking at is stores. How many stores should we have? And then from a product standpoint and cultivation standpoint to be able to supply for those stores.

On the store side, as I was saying, today, we have 66 locations. It's about 10% of the stores in Florida. And our goal is to maintain about 10% market share in terms of number of stores.

So if we think, and I don't think it's crazy to think that, if we think that by 2026, there will be a thousand dispensaries in Florida, then that means we want to be at 100 dispensaries.

So when you look at our plans of investment for '25 and '26, we're really planning for that and continuing to maintain a 10% market share in number of stores. By the way, that's not a huge CapEx. I think the store is like a $0.5 million costs. So 30 stores in two years represent 15 million in two years, 7.5 million per year. It's pretty easy to achieve.

On the cultivation side, I'd say, we're still fighting today with at least one hand behind our back because among the top MSOs, we're the only one still only having a greenhouse. I mean it's a very significant large greenhouse and improved greenhouse with HVAC and shade blocking out and so on, but still, we're, I'd say, one hand or two hands behind our back for two reasons. One, we don't produce enough flower right now to be able to provide flower to 100 stores or even 80 stores. And second, we're still not having necessarily the quality that you could have into indoor.

So in order to counter that and make sure that we're ready, we actually have locked a site and buying a site in Ocala, 100,000 square feet that we're building, meaning the building is existing, that we're building inside the building, to be ready by the end of Q2 of '25 and really to provide more flower, indoor quality flower, by Q3 of '25.

And to give you an idea, that's going to more than double our flower capacity in Florida. Interesting thing when you look at our business, as I was sharing, we have 10% of the stores. We're rather doing about 13% of the total market share in oil products, right? But we're doing only 6%, 7% market share in flower. And part of it is because of everything I just talked about from a cultivation standpoint.

So I'd say, investing in Ocala, which by the way is a 100% financed, so it doesn't go into CapEx, investing in Ocala gives us a chance to actually catch up from a share - a volume share of flower, but also provide an indoor quality flower that gets us into a highest price as well on flower. So those are the key actions we're taking to be ready.

I'd say cultivation, even if adult use didn't pass, which I don't want to think about it, but even if that didn't pass, we need that second facility and an indoor facility, so that's a good investment no matter what, just to catch up on that that market share plus having a full offer from a flower standpoint but obviously, it's more than necessary if - when we turn adult use in Florida. So that's about Florida.

Half a minute about Pennsylvania, we have nine stores, two cultivation facility, the stores are pretty much ready for adult use, they're large and great, have the right vaults and so on. Cultivation, we have more than enough, even in an adult market. So I think we're in a great place from an investment standpoint and where we stand from a structure standpoint to support the shift to adult as well in Pennsylvania when that happens.

RS: Speaking to the flower position that you're in, I'm curious, any talks or thoughts on some companies transitioning to hemp or adding hemp to their roster of offerings. Are you guys having any of those conversations? Does that make sense for Ayr in any way?

DG: So I think every MSO out there is looking at it and thinking, okay, what do we do about hemp? Right? That's something that all of us are studying and all of us are looking into. So yes, we are. And we are looking at it as what's our play here?

The first step, by the way, is our position on it as an industry and as a company. And our position is that it should be regulated the same way that our products are regulated. And it's dangerous to have product out there that are not tested and that don't follow the same rules instead of necessarily being in front of people that are 21-year-old plus and so on.

So our position on hemp from that standpoint is that there's a need for regulation. At the same time, don't think hemp is going anywhere, meaning that I think they're still going to be hopefully well regulated, but there's still going to be a presence. And therefore, for us, it's a study on, does it add something to us? And is that something that we can have a real added value to the customer by being in that market.

So that's part of the study that we're doing right now and seeing what may make the most sense for us in the coming months if we were to decide to enter that business.

RS: Appreciate that. In terms of looking at the valuation at each stage of growth or each stage of projected growth, how would you share with investors how they should or would likely be wise to be thinking about the valuation picture of Ayr?

But maybe also if you want to use your experience to speak to even the larger picture as well in cannabis, like the players in Florida, you in Florida, what happens if it does go legal, when it does go legal, what happens to the valuation then, what happens at federal legalization?

Obviously, the exact numbers, nobody knows, but how do you kind of think about it, and how do you think investors could wisely be thinking about it as they're kind of trying to protect their portfolio?

DG: No, totally. So I'm going to talk about Ayr first for a few seconds, and we can take it bigger. And by the way, as we always say, I'm not here to give any advice or any of that. So I'm not saying anything to push anyone in any direction.

But when you look at Ayr, we talked about the debt before. Obviously, the debt is something that's pretty significant for us in our valuation.

So if you look at our current valuation, I'm going to call it maybe around $800 million, you got $500 million-ish that is about the debt and then a bit below $300 million, more like $260 million of the valuation of the shares themselves. Obviously, that's a - that valuation, that is what it is today, is also linked to the EBITDA that we talked about, right?

So with an EBITDA that, call it, on the - that is 22% to 25% of that $0.5 billion-ish, that gives you the -- I'd say, the ratio for the overall valuation that we have that again includes the debt.

Now, I'm not going to give you a number. We haven't guided to any number from an EBITDA standpoint, so I'm not going to share numbers. But if your audience is just thinking of, okay, Florida is going to likely more than double, Ohio is going to be definitely way more than double, and we're talking about one point something billion business and same thing in Pennsylvania, that's going to have a very significant impact on our EBITDA.

And then when you look at that in terms of valuation, that means that the ratio and how the share can evolve is going to be pretty - should be pretty significant considering that the debt remains the same, but your multiple on the EBITDA will all go into the shares.

So because of all that, sorry, that's a bit maybe a complicated answer, but because of all that we're probably among, and we've seen that in every news that came up, we're probably among the companies that benefit the most from good news because the valuation of the shares is only today less than 30% of the overall valuation of the company. So, obviously, that gives a ratio that's much higher.

So I'd say that's for us specifically at Ayr. Overall as an industry, to me, it's very interesting to see that an industry that's generating 20%-plus EBITDA, that's generating very, I mean, significant cashflow and the industry in general, that the valuation are pretty, I'm going to call it, timid, right?

And so really think that good news coming, whether it's the rescheduling, whether it's on the news by states, whether it's the next steps after rescheduling, I think that those are potential very significant impact from a valuation standpoint across the industry.

But again, we benefit as at Ayr from the balance sheet situation we're in and the catalyst that we have in the future to actually have an oversized reaction - positive reaction to the news to come.

RS: You've been on board for about a year-and-a-half, as you said, in the CEO role. What's something that's encouraged you the most, and what's something that has discouraged you the most or leaves you with the most concerns at this point?

DG: So if I talk about the big picture, I'm not focused in my answer specifically to Ayr, and I can be in the second answer if you want. But if I look more as being part of the industry, I'd say, the two things probably that encourage me the most, maybe two or three things.

The first one is that the changes that are happening right now from a federal standpoint, no matter the timing, the changes that are happening from a federal standpoint are making history. And one of the key things that that will create is an opportunity to study the plant and show really the value of the plant and have the right research on it.

And I think that's something that we don't necessarily realize enough in terms of how that's going to help in not only make it more mainstream but also prove the value of the plant and which is, by the way, the main reason that I came to the industry because I really think that it's an industry that's doing good stuff. So to me, that's one very important thing that's happening from a dynamic standpoint right now for the overall industry.

The second thing, and I'm speaking more on the second thing from talking to others because again, I'm pretty new to the industry. But the second thing that I see happening today, I think, is us operators getting closer and working better together in terms of having a point of view, like when I talked about hemp before or when we talk about rescheduling or other things, I think, we're coming more and more as one voice.

There's still work to do on that, but I think it's probably better than it was in the past years, and I think that's another positive thing.

The third positive is that I do continue to think that the American society and people in the U.S. are seeing more and more cannabis as a product that either is part of their life, their daily life, or that they want to try and that can help them. So I think there's a very positive dynamic on all these things, and those are the positives that I see as an industry.

And by the way, I should add the fourth one, which is we see more and more states really making decisions that are pro cannabis, which, by itself, is also putting pressure from a - positive pressure from a federal standpoint.

On the tougher or negatives, well, obviously, we would want some of these things to happen faster and they're limiting us. But the other thing that we see that is making it harder than probably any other industry, it is such a grinding industry.

I think we're in the only business I know if I take Ayr for a minute numbers, our average ticket went down 17% last year. And it's not because our bartender are not doing a great job or our teams are not focused on the right thing, it's very much because there's price pressure and other things like that -- that are happening. And we're probably one of the only industries in a high inflation environment that's actually has price going down so much.

And so despite all the very positive things that we see happening in front of us, our current day-to-day remain a very grinding, tough day-to-day because the like-for-like business is tough, and we are in that environment where it's harder and harder to capture customers and maintain the - I mean, positive ticket evolution if you want.

RS: I know they are radically different industries, but I'm curious if you find any value in looking at other burgeoning industries, especially when we're at a time where there's a number of them.

If you look at psychedelics or crypto or even AI and tech, does that serve you at all to think about how an industry develops and how you can best strategize around all these kind of differing hurdles as they continue to come up, like I think of it kind of like whack-a-mole, you whack one and then something else comes up. Is that valuable? Is that anything that you pay attention to or think about?

DG: So I don't think it's necessarily only on the new industries and doing parallel with new industries. I think that - well, when you talk about AI, there's clearly benefits that we're taking from what AI can provide today, whether it's on marketing, whether it's on business analysis, whether it's in other places, but I would say that's more of a how than comparing us in terms of growth of industries or things like that.

I think the key things for me, when we think about business model and how we plan to grow and things like that, is having real clarity on what is our business model and what do we need to focus on. And it's not by looking at today, it's very much at looking at, okay, where's the industry going, and where are we going to be five years from now?

And if I want five years from now to have a company that has the highest value, and I'm not talking necessarily stock market, right, but the highest value, what are the assets that we need to have focused on and developed to really be on the map at that time?

And what I think on that front comes from looking at other industries and how they create value. And cannabis is somehow unique in its complexity, frankly. I've tried to find other industries that were in that same complexity and did not.

But I think that gaining that clarity on what to focus on is key when we look at that and really comes from looking at these other industries, some that you named and other more mainstream, and looking at what does really create value of your company.

And in our case, I'm convinced that the value comes from two things in the future. Having a retail network that's really recognizable, that is really known by customers, and where we build a true customer loyalty. And let's say if you talk about other industries, the example I take a lot is Sephora in a different industry, which, I think, has done a great job at creating a name as a retail brand and also created a community, created true customer loyalty.

I'm looking at that as an example of what brings value. And then on the other side, we are also a CPG company that creates brands. And we've done, by the way, very significant changes over the year - last year-and-a-half to create brands, Kynd and Haze, that have real, not yet, but are building up real equity. And I - when I push forward three years, I do think that this is what's going to bring value to the company. It's having brands that are nationally recognized, let's call it, top 10 brands in the industry.

So really using those other industries. And for that, I can talk about many brand companies and looking at what they're doing to build that CPG brand equity. So when I think about the industry five years from now, whether there's interstate happening or whatever, I really think that what will make a difference is having created a company that creates value through its retail brand and through its CPG brands.

RS: I'm definitely curious, especially as a brand guy, to hear your thoughts on how you establish and how you grow and scale a significant brand. Is it kind of the most talked about things and consistency and quality and all that?

But I do want to ask you also, you're speaking to the retail and community picture, which I too think is salient, and some people leave by the wayside sometimes. What are your thoughts? Do you have any thoughts about the consumption lounge space and that side of the business model?

DG: Yeah. So first to answer on your question on brands and how to build those equities on the CPG brand, and I'll come back to retail after. The big step that we took that was decided a bit more than a year ago that I think really started coming to life at 420 this year and even more in Q2 and will be more is we narrowed from 12 brands to two brands, Kynd and Haze, but at the same time offering these brands across all form factors for Kynd and almost all form factors for Haze because - and creating brands that are extremely visible.

The fact that we chose a mango color for Kynd is there a reason for that. We want the brand to be seen and to be visible. But the fact that we went and said, hey, we want a brand that if I'm with friend and having a joint, I want to use Kynd. And if I'm home in the evening, and I'm going to sleep, and I'm using edibles, I want a Kynd gummy. And if I'm - or I'm going to take a hit on my all-in-one live resin and vape and so on. But you can only create equity in a brand and value in a brand if your touch points - customer touch points are across the overall cannabis journey of your customer. So that's been a very significant change.

Obviously, you need, to your point, quality, you need consistency, you need the diversity of products and strains and so on. But I really think that you need that presence across all categories and a big focus on wholesale by the way on that front to actually build the equity of your brand. So that's on the CPG brand side, meaning Haze and Kynd for us.

I'm not 100% convinced yet on the consumption lounge. I think that it's great to have them. I'm not necessarily fully convinced and committed yet from a business model of these. I had a chance to try a couple in different states. I think it's a great addition. I don't think it necessarily needs to be part of a retail brand to be offering that. That could be in the future, but so far, not really fully sold on that being part of the same ecosystem.

RS: Why is that? Because of the difficulty and the challenges around regulations and what you can have there and food and drink and all that, or is it beyond that?

DG: I mean, so far for me, it's more a reflection about the business model, and how do you make that truly something that's EBITDA accretive, I would say for the company, is not obvious? So I like the experience. I like that it's something that can become more mainstream. I think it's going to take time and work to figure out how do you do it in a way that actually truly creates value for the company?

RS: If you were a retail investor, or let's say you're speaking to the retail investing community such as you are right now, how would you advise them or what metrics do you think are most worth looking at as they look at the space?

And does it differ when you're talking about the different tiers of MSOs? Or even if you're talking about a single state operator, any thoughts on the metrics that would most make sense for investors to use right now?

DG: Well, I think it's going to come back to what we talked about. I think that the focus on companies where you do see a real potential for significant growth in the coming years is very important, right? So I think that's something that I would definitely take into account.

Obviously, you need to feel that it's a company that has its ducks in a row and execution is in a good place with that. And a company that either today is delivering cash already in the current condition or where you see that really that's something that is very likely to happen in the future with the evolution of the company.

So I, personally, would put these three things as the key ones from a retail investor standpoint.

I think it's only a step, rescheduling. So let's say, it does happen as we think it's going to happen. You're most likely going to see a significant boost on all the stocks. I have no idea by how much a boost.

I mean, there's interesting fact that we see after each of the news that we had since the middle of last year, right, and we see how the stocks have evolved very fast, then a bit of a slowdown, and then you got the next news.

I do think that as you get rescheduling, you do see that bump. I'm not sure. I don't think it necessarily goes back down after. And then you got the more news coming both from a federal standpoint because rescheduling is only step one. There's way more that needs to happen.

And then you have the news on the state side that should keep coming over the next quarters. So there should be a significant bump when it happens.

You may get another bump depending on the election. You may get another bump based on Florida. Then there's Pennsylvania, other states. I think there's a significant flow of good news that should, hopefully, continue to help from a valuation standpoint.

I mean, Florida has a $2.5 billion medical business today. There's estimates that it would be a $4 billion, there are estimates that it would be a $6 billion business, which I'm more into the $6 billion than the $4 billion. That's huge for the industry, right, and that's just one state.

The ticket for November, in one case, you get a very positive ticket. I think on the other side, it's not that negative considering that the message has been that what matters most is the decisions made by the states and that we should let the state decide, right?

RS: Well, David, I really appreciate this conversation. I really appreciate your ability and willingness to come on. No restrictions, nothing that couldn't be asked. I really appreciate your willingness to speak to the retail investor community, in particular, and the investing community in general.

So, thanks for always coming on and being so transparent and forthcoming and thoughtful. I really appreciate it. And happy for you to share with investors anything that you feel like we missed or didn't cover or how they can follow along and get in touch, anything else you want to share.

DG: No, I think, well, first, thanks for having me, and it's always awesome to have these conversations and your very, very thoughtful questions. No, for the retail investors, I think we touched on a lot of topics. We're on a journey. It's a grinding journey. It's not a straight line. And I think Q2 is just okay from a revenue standpoint, disappointing from an EBITDA standpoint, but there's reasons for that, there are short-term reasons.

I think that I'm very excited about what's ahead and the states we're in and when we have - what we have ahead of us, both on states, on retail, and on the CPG brands. So that's what I would share with the audience.

