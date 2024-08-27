PM Images

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) corrected sharply after the BDC reported second fiscal quarter results at the beginning of the month. The biggest take-away from Goldman Sachs BDC's second-quarter earnings report was that the company saw a material increase in the non-accrual percentage, which is posing net investment income and coverage risks for the BDC. Although Goldman Sachs BDC supported its dividend with net investment income in Q2'24, the risk matrix has been negatively impacted here, and I am down-grading shares of the BDC to hold.

Previous Rating

A reboot of Goldman Sachs BDC's loan originations and very solid distribution coverage exceeding 1.20X led me to a buy rating for the BDC in June: Lock In A High-Quality 12% Yield On The Drop. However, with a considerable change in the non-accrual percentage in the second-quarter as well as potential headwinds stemming from the Federal Reserve's first rate cut, I believe a down-grade to hold prudent.

Goldman Sachs Supports Its Dividend With NII, But Non-performing Loan Risks Are Growing

Goldman Sachs BDC chiefly runs a first lien strategy and is focused on high-quality, secured debt. The company's first lien-focus was a main reason for me to recommend GSBD for the first time in my coverage in January 2024. The BDC's investments were valued at $3.5B as of the end of the June quarter and Goldman Sachs BDC's portfolio was composed mainly of first liens... which represented 97% of investment assets for GSBD.

During the second-quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC placed two portfolio companies on non-accrual which unfortunately led to an outsized increase in the BDC's non-accrual percentage: at the end of the June quarter, Goldman Sachs BDC's non-accrual percentage hit 3.4% (based off of fair value) which represented a more than 100% increase quarter-over-quarter.

Portfolio, Non-Accrual Trend Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Portfolio Value, fair value $3,550 $3,439 $3,414 $3,440 $3,519 Non-Accrual (Fair Value) 0.8% 2.3% 2.3% 1.6% 3.4% Non-Accrual (Amortized Cost) 1.8% 4.2% 3.8% 3.3% 7.6% Click to enlarge

With the non-accrual percentage increasing drastically in Q2'24, Goldman Sachs BDC faces higher net investment income risks in the future. However, Goldman Sachs BDC still had a relatively robust dividend coverage profile in Q2: the dividend coverage profile was 1.31X compared to 1.22X in the previous quarter.

Goldman Sachs BDC's net investment income trend looked reasonably solid in Q2'24, given the context around the company's weakening balance sheet quality. Goldman Sachs BDC generated $107.0M in interest from its variable rate loans, showing a decline of 4% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter. Higher dividend and other income had a compensatory effect on Goldman Sachs BDC's financial performance. The BDC's total net investment income, which includes all income sources, fell to $108.6M in Q2'24, showing a decline of 3% Y/Y and Q/Q.

Goldman Sachs BDC's Valuation

Fears over lower federal fund rates, which are a headwind to BDCs with variable rate loan investments, and Goldman Sachs BDC's weak second-quarter earnings report had a negative sentiment impact on the BDC's valuation at the beginning of the month. The increase in the non-accrual percentage especially created negative sentiment overhang, but shares of Goldman Sachs BDC have shown signs of stabilization.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC are valued at a P/NAV ratio of 1.04X, which compares against a longer term (3-year) average price-to-NAV ratio of 1.07X. Ares Capital (ARCC) and Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) are trading at P/NAV ratios of 1.07X and 0.98X... and I have an especially favorable view on Blue Owl Capital as the company recently announced a merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation III (OBDE) which I believe could act as a revaluation catalyst: A 12% Yield Priced Below NAV (Rating Upgrade).

In my last work on Goldman Sachs BDC I said that GSBD could trade at a P/NAV ratio of 1.10X which implied a fair value around $16. Since the non-accrual trend is negative and has led to concerns about NII performance, I am no longer willing to assign a premium to the company's NAV. Considering the deterioration of balance sheet quality in Q2'24, I believe a 1.0X P/NAV is appropriate in order to account for the possibility of higher investment losses and weaker NII performance going forward. This P/NAV ratio implies a fair value of $13.67 per-share and represents the company's net asset value.

Risks With Goldman Sachs

The biggest risk for Goldman Sachs BDC, as I see it, is a continuation of the negative non-accrual trend. Since Goldman Sachs BDC is also almost exclusively invested in variable rate loans, I believe the BDC is set to see weaker net investment income growth going forward... which is a risk that comes on top of the risk of higher investment losses if non-accrual investments can't be restored to performing status. What would change my mind about Goldman Sachs BDC is if the company were to fail to support its dividend with net investment income.

Final Thoughts

Goldman Sachs BDC's second-quarter earnings report revealed a major weakness: the trend in the non-accrual percentage poses a significant challenged for the BDC and its investor base. Although Goldman Sachs still supported its dividend with net investment income in Q2'24, I see an unfavorable risk matrix, especially as it relates to the BDC's future net investment income. The risks here have clearly increased here, and if Goldman Sachs BDC fails to recover or restructure its non-accruals, the BDC's net asset value may take a hit. As a result, dividend investors must expect the BDC to report higher investment losses going forward, which would negatively impact NII performance and Goldman Sachs BDC's dividend coverage profile. While I don't expect a dividend cut in the near term, the risks to the dividends did clearly increase, which is why I am down-grading my rating from buy to hold.