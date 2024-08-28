Future Of Fannie Mae And Freddie Mac Post-2024 Election

Glen Bradford profile picture
Glen Bradford
4.69K Followers

Summary

  • Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been trapped in conservatorship since 2008, with the government aggressively manipulating asset values to justify seizing control early in conservatorship.
  • The Trump administration began recapitalization efforts, and under Biden, earnings have continued to accumulate, positioning the GSEs for a potential exit from conservatorship.
  • Moelis' 2024 update suggests a new administration could quickly restructure Fannie and Freddie, with junior preferred shareholders likely to be made whole.
  • The legal system has largely abandoned GSE shareholders' rights but retained earnings and potential equity restructuring offer hope for junior preferred shareholders.

2024 USA Presidential Election Pins

mphillips007/iStock via Getty Images

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) that have been in conservatorship since September 6, 2008. Hank Paulson and Dan Jester led Treasury's efforts to

This article was written by

Glen Bradford profile picture
Glen Bradford
4.69K Followers
Glen Bradford MBA contributes to Seeking Alpha primarily to read people's negative feedback so that he can avoid generating unnecessary losses. "Uncertainty will certainly work for me." - Glen Bradford March 2009.Glen wishes you a bright sunny warm day filled with smiles, laughter, and love.The Supreme Court got it wrong, which is sad, but it's not over yet.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FMCCG, FMCCI, FMCCJ, FMCCK, FMCCM, FMCCN, FMCCO, FMCCS, FMCCT, FMCKI, FMCKJ, FNMAJ, FNMAO, FNMAP, FNMAS, FNMAT, FNMFN, FNMFO, FREGP, FREJN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FMCKJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FMCKJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNMA
--
FMCKJ
--
FNMAS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News