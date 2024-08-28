undefined

Investment Thesis

New Fortress’s (NASDAQ: NFE) investment thesis is quite simple: Invest now if you believe refinancing is imminent, wait as projects come online, and the stock will re-rate higher. Alternatively, a safer option is to wait for confirmation of the refinancing. Price will be higher; however, returns will still be great.

Once all projects are operational, New Fortress will generate more than $1.6 billion in EBITDA. Current market cap is less than $3 billion.

Business Overview

New Fortress Energy is a global energy infrastructure company founded to help accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy with an end-to-end gas proposition. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, natural gas logistics infrastructure, and power generation facilities. Currently, the company operates mainly in the Americas, with Brazil being the most important market, along with operations in other countries such as Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. Later, I will review the main markets and their prospects.

NFE Q2 Presentation

New fortress was founded in 2014 by Wes Edens, the current CEO, and went public in 2019. Edens had a clear view that LNG could provide affordable and clear energy to the world. New Fortress Energy was founded with the aim to provide cheap energy and replace oil-based fuels with liquefied natural gas. The long-term goal of the company is to become one of the world’s leading providers of carbon-free power.

While Wes Edens' vision is clear and his financial record is admirable, he tends to be overly optimistic regarding timelines and expectations. This continued overpromising and underdelivering has undermined investor confidence and affected the stock's performance. However, Edens' financial background—he is the co-founder of Fortress Investment Group, a global investment management firm where he played a key role in expanding its private equity and hedge fund operations—could be of great help in refinancing the 2025 notes. Edens is the main interested in the company's success, as he owns 23% of the outstanding shares and receives no remuneration for his role as CEO. Randal Nardone, another co-founder of Fortress Investment Group, owns around 13% o/s and has been a member of New Fortress's board of directors since August 2018.

Form 14A

Before going to the financial valuation, I will do a brief explanation on the main countries and assets:

Brazil

NFE Q1 Presentation

Brazil is the crown jewel of the company, with an expected run-rate adjusted EBITDA around $500 million by 2026 and important potential growth ahead.

NFE Q2 Presentation

Currently, Brazil has the Barcarena and Santa Catarina facilities, both commissioned in 2024.

The Barcarena LNG terminal is located in the north of Brazil, near the Amazon, and serves as the sole natural gas supply source for the region. The facility consists of an onshore terminal and offshore FSRU that will supply LNG to several industrial customers, including Alunorte, the largest alumina smelter in the world. New Fortress is developing 2.2 GW of power adjacent to the terminal, CELBA 2 and Portocem power plants. The 630MW CELBA 2 power plant is 70% completed and is expected to be operational by July 2025 with a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The Portocem 1576MW power plant is fully permitted and has started to pour the foundation. The expected COD is Q3 2026 and has a 15-year PPA.

NFE Q2 Presentation

The Santa Catarina facility, also known as Terminal Gas Sul (TGS), is an offshore LNG import terminal with a capacity of approximately 6 MTPA (300 TBtu). It is strategically positioned to serve the southern part of the country, supplying local LDCs, power plants and industrial demand. The terminal is connected by pipeline to the wider Brazilian gas market, including more than 3.5 GW of power that does not have firm, long-term gas supply contracts and more than 300 TBtu of industrial and residential gas consumers in the south region of Brazil.

Another important growth opportunity for Brazil could be this year's power auction. Initially, it was planned to take place in August; however, now it is expected by year-end. New Fortress aims to win 2.5 gigawatts of power, which could generate $400 million extra EBITDA. The company considers that each gigawatt could generate around $150-$200 million AEBITDA.

In the past, management stated that it was exploring strategic alternatives to raise capital. The auction delay could affect this plan; however, I expect some movement by year-end or early next year.

Puerto Rico

NFE Q1 Presentation

In 2020, New Fortress commissioned its LNG facility in the Port of San Juan. The facility features multiple truck loading bays and is uniquely positioned to supply on-island industrial, commercial and transportation customers with liquefied natural gas.

In 2023, New Fortress signed two contracts with FEMA, each of which was for a two-year duration to build about 425 megawatts of power. The company brought these online in 120 days, supplying 15% of Puerto Rico’s power needs. This was a very lucrative contract, and FEMA decided to terminate it after just one year. On March 16, 2024, NFE sold these two power plants to Puerto Rico for $373 million and entered into an 80 TBtu island-wide contract. However, due to the early termination, the government has an obligation to make certain payments to the contractors. New Fortress claims $659 million and expects to settle this in Q3. I personally believe their expectation are too optimistic, and the payment will probably be later, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s in 2025.

Regarding the new 80 TBtu contract, there are two problems. The first one is that margins are much lower than the terminated contract, and pricing is linked to 73% of landed Puerto Rican diesel. The second one is it is taking longer than expected to increase the gas supplied. It seems that management expects to supply the 80 TBtu by Q1-25; however, there is no clear guidance on new volumes and timelines. While management does not disclose current volumes, it seems they are around 30 TBtu annualized.

Nicaragua

NFE Q2 Presentation

New Fortress has built a natural gas-fired power plant near Puerto Sandino to supply power to Nicaragua’s electricity distribution companies. The natural gas will be supplied by an offshore LNG facility, with the jetty 95% completed and awaiting the FSU Energos Princess. Finally, this month has started the construction of the five-mile pipeline and is expected to be ready by September, with operations beginning thereafter. New Fortress has entered into a 25-year PPA with Nicaragua’s electricity distribution companies and expects to utilize approximately 57,000 MMBtu from LNG per day, or around 20Tbtu per year.

Jamaica

July 2021 Annual Investor Update

New fortress has an important presence in Jamaica, providing most of the gas used on the island. New fortress owns two liquefied natural gas facilities, one in Montego Bay and the other in Old Harbour. With these two facilities, imports around 30 TBtu with a weighted average contract length of 16 years. Moreover, in Q1 2020 commissioned a 150MW gas-fired, co-generation power plant that is supplying steam to the neighboring Jamalco bauxite facility, and efficient, baseload power to the Jamaican grid.

Fast LNG

NFE Q1 Presentation

The Fast LNG design is a natural gas liquefaction facility built on modular platforms. The FLNG1 is offshore and will liquefy gas supplied by the Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline. This will help create a new FLNG hub off the east coast of Mexico. Initially, FLNG1 was expected to start operations in August 2023. However, every quarter the company delayed the expected COD a couple of months without a clear explanation and did not start operations until July 2024. After a maintenance week, FLNG1 is expected to start full production during August 2024. Those delays weighed negatively on the stock price and increased market uncertainty about the refinancing.

NFE Q2 Presentation

In the last presentation, the company included a slide detailing the economic impacts of FLNG1, which helps to understand why its correct operation is crucial for the company. Once fully operational, by Q4 2024, it is expected to improve quarterly EBITDA by $120 million.

NFE Q4-23 Presentation

Completion of FLNG1 triggered the financing for FLNG2. With this financing, the company will not need to invest additional equity capital. FLNG2 will be another 70 TBtu modular unit; however, this one will be located onshore in Altamira, with expected operations beginning in 2026.

Financial Position & Stock Valuation

Some investors consider that New Fortress is in a delicate financial position and may not be able to refinance the September 2025 bonds. The Q2 results gave more power to those ideas, and the stock tanked an impressive 24%. I recommend reading Michael Boyd’s great article where he points to the balance sheet concerns. While New Fortress is not in a comfortable financial position with considerable debt, I believe that, given the strong credit market and the company’s unique assets, the refinancing will not be a problem. I will expand on this later.

NFE Q2 Presentation

Q2 was a lackluster quarter and considerably below market expectations, with a disappointing $-0.44 EPS. Management attributed the bad results to the FLNG1 delay. While this was one reason, another important one that management did not comment on was the poor results in Puerto Rico, where volumes were much lower than management projections.

This lower margin contract, together with reduced expectations around Puerto Rico’s growth volumes, led to a reduction in the 2025 guidance. For once, I believe this guidance is realistic, as there is potential growth in more than one country. Additionally, management noted that 88% of 2025 EBITDA was already contracted.

NFE Q2 Presentation

The FLNG1 delay has also impacted 2024 guidance. Management expects a total AEBITDA between $1.4 and $1.5 billion. For 2024, there is still a significant downside potential coming from Puerto Rico. First, the guidance includes the $659 million regarding the FEMA claim. I believe management is too optimistic about the timing of this claim's payment, which will likely be delayed until at least 2025. Second, management expects a quick ramp-up in Puerto Rico, with the MegaGens (8 TBtu annualized) turning on in August and Cambalache and Mayaguez using gas before year-end. However, these processes could take longer than expected and may reduce 2024 numbers.

NFE Q2 Presentation

Nonetheless, I expect the company will achieve its 2025 guidance, with most of the gas already contracted and potential to grow in the countries with higher margins, especially Brazil and Puerto Rico. It is important to note that those margins are quite certain, with long-term offtake contracts covering most of the volumes. Margins can fluctuate more in Puerto Rico, where the new 80 TBtu contract is linked to 73% of landed Puerto Rican diesel price.

Moving to the balance sheet, liquidity, and refinancing concerns, we should pay special attention to the debt and required CapEx. New Fortress ended the quarter with $133 million in cash and around $7.6 billion in debt, including $872 million senior secured notes coming due in September 2025. It is undeniable that the debt load is huge; however, transitioning assets from construction to production will have a double benefit. More assets will be generating cash and CapEx will be significantly reduced. This will allow a rapid debt repayment.

NFE Q2 Presentation

At the same time, new assets will enable the company to convert corporate debt to asset-level debt with longer duration and cheaper cost. Management expects to achieve $2.5B of asset-level debt. While I believe the Brazil debt target is realistic, I would be surprised if they secure more than $1 billion debt for FLNG1.

NFE Q2 Presentation

The market's main concern is the company's 2025 Notes, which mature on September 15, 2025. If these are not repaid 60 days prior to the maturity date, more than $2.5 billion will come due, forcing an emergency capital raise or Chapter 11. From the 10Q:

If any of the 2025 Notes remain outstanding 60 days prior to this maturity date (the "Springing Maturity Date"), the outstanding principal under the Revolving Facility, Term Loan B and FLNG2 Term Loans (defined below) will become immediately due.

However, despite the situation is clearly not the best, I do not believe this will be the final outcome.

Why I do not think the situation is so critic

First, while management has been overly optimistic on the operational side, their main expertise lies in the financial side. I have no doubt they are aware of the risk and will find a satisfactory solution. They are very well-connected on Wall Street, and as the largest shareholders, they are the main beneficiaries of solving this maturity as soon as possible.

Second, the credit market has been exuberant last several months and continues extraordinarily strong. Except an abrupt turmoil, I expect the company will refinance the upcoming September 2025 maturity during the next month.

Third, in March 2024, without FLNG1 operational, the company issued $750,000 of 8.75% senior secured notes. I don’t expect they will achieve the same conditions; however, should be capable to issue around $1B at higher price.

Fourth, current bonds are trading at a slight discount but not at distressed levels. For example, the September 2025 bonds are trading above 97.

Finally, during the Q2 conference call, management stated that they had secured backstop financing to fully refinance the company’s outstanding 2025 Notes. They did not provide any additional details, and there is no relevant information in the 10Q. The lack of information suggests aggressive conditions if this financing is needed. However, the fact that it was agreed just one day before the results were announced, leads me to believe that management itself is behind this financing.

To sum up, it is crucial that credit markets remain healthy one extra month to have a smooth refinancing. If the refinancing is not done by the end of September, investors will become nervous, and this time with more justification. If credit markets close, management will likely need to sell a stake in Brazil or use the backstop financing.

Once the refinancing is completed, the company's excellent value at current valuations will become evident, considering just its asset base, 2025 EBITDA, and future growth potential.

Valuation

Management does not provide segmented information, which makes it difficult to value the company. I believe the best way is using an EV/EBITDA multiple. New Fortress is an infrastructure company with long-term cash flows, and this kind of company tends to trade above 10xEV/EBITDA. However, New Fortress is still developing their assets base and their main operations are in emerging markets, suggesting a lower multiple is more appropriate.

Using a 9x multiple and guidance provided by management - which, for the first time, I consider realistic - together with a high-level debt estimate, the price target is $20 per share. With a $500 million FEMA payment, it could increase to $22. This does not take in consideration 2026 expected growth and other possible growth such as the new Brazil auction or Klondike.

Author

While this price target may seem low, it is only considering 2025 EBITDA. With the refinancing issue, I do not believe the market will look much further ahead. However, if we take in consideration 2026 contracted growth, the price target will be above $30 per share.

Risk

Management has been overpromising and underdelivering, which has mined investors’ confidence. While they have a strong financial background, the execution has been less inspiring. Moreover, the lack of granular information and not meeting their targets does not inspire confidence. Failing to reach 2025 guidance would be another negative sign.

If there is no refinancing in September, investors will get nervous, and the stock will continue its accelerated downward trend. I believe this is the main risk because if there is no refinancing during the next month, the risk profile will increase considerably.

Continued delays in assets under construction could negatively impact future guidance. Several assets are expected to start production in the near term, but any delays could lower future projections. Additionally, Puerto Rico's volumes will likely come short of management's expectations.

After one year delay, FLNG1 is already operational. However, I would appreciate more transparency from management regarding volumes and the ramp-up process.

Bonus – Short interest

Ortex from @joeriwestland

In the last few months, New Fortress's short interest has steadily increased to more than 30% of the free float. Not only that, with daily volumes usually below 2.5 million shares, the days to cover are around 9. Additionally, shorts have not taken advantage of the recent plunge to close their positions.

I imagine short’s main thesis is that the company cannot refinance. If this is correct, they will continue to press the stock down. However, if the company successfully refinances during this month, the stock will appear very cheap without any clear short-term catalysts. Shorts will likely close their positions and this will generate a strong buying pressure.

Conclusion

New Fortress is developing a unique asset base. To build such assets has incurred substantial debt, leading to this crucial refinancing.

I believe the refinancing will be resolved next month and this will pave the way to higher valuations. As more assets come online and start generating cash, debt should be significantly reduced in the following years. With improved EBITDA and reduced debt, New Fortress will be hard to ignore.

There are some risks; such a large amount of debt can always create problems, and there is still some execution risk. However, I believe these risks are manageable, and the stock should trade closer to $20, with further potential if growth materializes as expected.