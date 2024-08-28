BJP7images/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) share price is down 14 percent year-to-date, off the back of a declining iron ore price and demand uncertainty. Could this be a time to add to my long position in Rio Tinto?

Chinese demand for iron ore has likely plateaued, and emerging economies (like India) will be unable to pick up the slack in the short term.

Due to changes in the steelmaking process, the demand profile for iron ore is expected to shift to high-grade ore. Goals to decarbonize steel production drive these changes. Some expect this demand shift to result in a supply shortfall by 2030. Rio's stake in the Simandou mine, set to begin production in late 2025, is expected to produce a significant proportion of high-grade ore, making it well-positioned for this predicted shift.

Rio is diversified by aluminum and copper segments, accounting for about 37 percent of its revenue in the first half of 2024. Demand for aluminum and copper is forecast to grow significantly in the years ahead, mainly driven by electrification.

The decline of Chinese demand is immediate, while increased demand for high-grade ore, aluminum, and copper may materialize. I expect Rio Tinto to sustain its dividend capacity, but the prospects for growth seem muted at this point, resulting in a Hold.

Brief Company Overview

Rio Tinto is one of the major iron ore producers. It employs a dual-listed company structure and is incorporated in England (as Rio Tinto plc) and Australia (as Rio Tinto Limited).

Investors can gain exposure to Rio Tinto stock in three ways: its listing on the LSE, on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX), or through ADRs listed on the NYSE.

Business Segments: Half/Half Iron Ore, Energy Transition Metals

To get a basic understanding of the drivers and risks for RIO, let's consider the first half of 2024 figures for its four segments: Iron Ore, Aluminum, Copper, and Minerals:

(USD million) Iron Ore Aluminum Copper Minerals Revenue 15,206 6,486 4,408 2,738 EBITDA 8,807 1,577 1,804 687 EBITDA (%) 67% 27% 53% 34% Earnings 5,170 555 457 77 ROCE 55% 7% 7% 12% Click to enlarge

(2024 HY results report; pp. 16-22)

In the first half of 2024, Rio's iron ore segment accounted for 53% of its revenues and 82% of its earnings (92% and 78% in 2022 and 2023, respectively). The price of iron ore is the primary driver of Rio's ability to create shareholder value. While the price of iron ore has tanked this year, the prices of its second and third segments have increased:

The company publishes its calculated sensitivities to selected commodity prices and exchange rates. While this theoretical exercise has severe limitations - such as the complex relationship between currencies and commodity prices, let alone the difficulty of forecasting any of them - it still shows how RIO's earnings increase or decrease.

Changes to the iron ore price would have the most significant impact, but as we can see below, a change in the aluminum or copper prices in the opposite direction could offset that:

Price and exchange rate sensitivities (2024 half-year report, p. 23)

Still, the iron ore segment is the number one factor determining RIO's earnings.

Peer Comparison

In this section, I'll review Rio Tinto's performance against its listed peers that derive a significant portion of their revenues from iron ore production:

Vale S.A. (VALE), $34 billion (81% of total revenues) in 2023

BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), $24.8 billion (46%) in FY 2023 (ended June 30)

Fortescue Ltd. (OTCQX:FSUMF), $16.8 (100%) in FY 2023 (ended June 30)

(Rio itself reported $32.2 billion (60%) in FY2023)

As we can see from the above, all four companies have followed a similar declining trajectory in terms of total return YTD.

Turning our attention to EV to EBITDA, we note that the market is consistently willing to pay more for BHP than Vale. Rio has placed itself in the middle:

Finally, considering the dividend metrics, we note that the peer group has debt similar to EBITDA and dividend coverage ratios but very different yields.

In summary, when considering these valuation metrics, Rio Tinto is in the middle of the pack overall. It is neither the cheapest nor the highest-yielding stock in this peer group.

Market Outlook

Chinese Iron Ore Demand Is Past its Peak...

Wood Mackenzie published a piece in late 2023 arguing that declining Chinese demand for iron ore is "inevitable." It listed the use of scrap and declining production from blast furnaces as reasons, resulting in a 20 percent reduction in iron ore consumption.

...and the Iron Ore Market Will Be Oversupplied

From the IEEFA in July:

China will also seek to recycle more steel going forward, further reducing iron ore demand from the country that produces most of the world's steel. As a result, the global seaborne iron ore market is about to enter a period of significant oversupply and lower prices.

Its report refers to a forecast of 200 Mt oversupply in 2026-2028.

Demand in Emerging Economies Could Grow, but Not Offset Lagging Chinese Demand

Emerging economies will become more critical to demand in the years ahead, but it's essential to consider how much that growth will matter. The list of major producers by the World Steel Association shows that clearly:

Major steel producers, 2022 and 2023 (World Steel in Figures 2024)

India's output increased by 12% year over year. But even if it were to sustain this growth for ten years, for example, it would only reach about 388 Mt - less than 40 percent of China's output.

Even RIO acknowledges how much it relies on growth in Chinese commodity demand in this slide from its 2023 investor day:

Predictions (ABC)

This graph illustrates that even a much higher CAGR in a large market like India is far from offsetting a potentially declining Chinese demand. The IEEFA report linked in the above paragraph also discusses this issue:

[..] the likes of India and Southeast Asia were supposed to fill the demand gap for iron ore and metallurgical coal. However, S&P Global analysis suggests that only a quarter of the expected 100 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of additional steel production [..] can be expected to be built by 2030. India is targeting 300Mtpa of total steel capacity [but] it is not fast enough to reach this target.

However, All is Not Lost: Demand for High-Grade Ore Could Outstrip Supply

The same IEEFA report refers to Vale's and Anglo American's outlook on the demand for high-grade ore (DR agglomerates). Vale expects a 70 Mt gap by 2030:

Supply-demand gap for DR agglomerates, 2030 (Vale Day 2023, p. 48)

Anglo American's Climate Change Report 2023 (p. 11) discusses this gap and the change of focus to iron ore quality (edited for clarity by the author):

Scrap supply is unlikely to be sufficient to meet demand [..] There is thus a risk that failing to accurately acknowledge the role of high-grade iron ore [..] DRI production is expected to grow rapidly, [..] resulting in an additional demand for direct reduced (DR) pellets of almost 400 Mt. [..] before 2030 a deficit will emerge between the DRI production [..] supply of DR pellet feed. From 2030 to 2050, an additional ~300 Mt of DR pellets or other raw material will need to be brought online [..] driving a move to iron ore quality, and increasing premiums for DR pellets.

Given that these predictions come to fruition, Rio Tinto has taken a promising position in the Simandou project, of which a significant amount of its production will be high-grade iron ore.

Demand for Aluminum Looks Promising...

Several research bodies expect aluminum demand to grow significantly over the next decade. Electric cars are one of the factors driving demand. As Rio Tinto derived 22% of its revenue from its aluminum segment in the first half of 2024, increased demand and bauxite prices will be helpful.

Rio is experimenting with emissions-free smelting in its ELYSIS joint venture with Alcoa. The plant, which is expected to be the first to deploy the ELYSIS technology, is expected to produce 2,500 tonnes of aluminum annually starting in 2027. For context, Rio produced about 1.65 million tonnes of aluminum in the first half of 2024, so that added production capacity will not revolutionize its operations. However, the shift to new production methods is ongoing, and we will see more of these.

... As Does Copper

In a recent report, Wood Mackenzie forecasts that demand for copper will increase by 75% by 2050 due to its key role in electrification. As 15 percent of Rio's first half of 2024 revenue came from its copper segment, it is set to benefit from that increase in demand.

Rio's Resolution project in Arizona, which could supply up to 25% of U.S. copper demand, and the La Granja project in Peru, one of the largest undeveloped deposits in the world, would benefit Rio in that demand forecast scenario.

However, these projects are still many years away from production: Resolution was discovered two decades ago and has yet to start an anticipated ten-year construction process; the La Granja project was acquired in 2006.

Conclusion

This article has evaluated Rio Tinto as an investment opportunity for exposure to iron ore mining and aluminum and copper production and compared it to its listed peers through the lens of an income-oriented investor. It was found that Rio Tinto is in the middle of the pack regarding the indicators considered.

The demand for lower-grade iron ore, which dominates the market today, is expected to contract due to falling Chinese demand. However, demand for high-grade iron ore is set to increase, and supply shortfall could occur by 2030. There is uncertainty regarding the ongoing transition to new, lower-emissions production methods using high-grade ore. In any case, Rio Tinto has a stake in high-grade ore production and diversification through copper and aluminum.