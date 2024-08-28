'Rail-ing' In The Profits - Union Pacific Steaming Towards New Highs

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.83K Followers

Summary

  • Union Pacific's new CEO, Jim Vena, is driving improved profitability and operational efficiency, with a 60% operating ratio and a 9% increase in operating income.
  • The company is deleveraging, reducing its debt/EBITDA ratio to 2.8x, and resuming buybacks, signaling financial health and shareholder value focus.
  • Despite a mixed economic environment, UNP's diverse revenue streams, particularly chemicals and intermodal, show promising growth, indicating potential for future industrial recovery.
  • Trading at a forward 2025 PE of 19.7, Union Pacific is undervalued, with potential for 15+% annual returns, making it a compelling buy.

Treno della Union Pacific standby

FiledIMAGE/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Union Pacific Once Again Appealing

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is heading north and its ATHs are not far away. After a couple of rough years with investors fearing the high-interest environment and the rail traffic decrease (especially

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.83K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UNP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News