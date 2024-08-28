Julien Viry

Initiating Coverage

I am initiating coverage on Miniso Group (NYSE:MNSO) with a "Buy" rating and an investment horizon of 24 months. I believe that Miniso stock trades at a valuation gap and a reversal rally seems likely in the coming quarters. This initiating coverage discusses the reasons to be bullish on Miniso and the key risks to the bullish thesis.

As an overview, Miniso Group is a lifestyle retailer with presence in China and in the international markets. As of March 2024, the company had 6,630 Miniso brand and 160 TOP TOY stores globally.

From a stock price perspective, Miniso stock traded at highs of $29.5 in September 2023. Almost one year down the line, the stock trades at $16.3, which implies a correction of 45% from all-time highs. I believe that this is a good opportunity to accumulate this undervalued retailer. As the thesis progresses, the fundamental reasons for this bullish view will be clear.

Reasons For A Correction In Miniso Stock

An important point to note is that Miniso has been reporting healthy revenue and EBITDA growth on a consistent basis. Further, the company also initiated dividends last year and the yield is attractive at 2.6%. However, Miniso stock has corrected sharply. I believe that there are two reasons for the correction.

First, Chinese markets have been depressed. The Shanghai Composite Index has declined by 9.3% in the last 12 months. However, corrections have been sharp in high-beta stocks. This has been on the back of macroeconomic headwinds.

Further, geopolitical tensions have impacted growth for the corporate sector. There are fears of regulatory headwinds. As an example, tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles have been imposed by the United States, Canada, and the European Union. Chinese stocks have therefore discounted the regulatory headwinds.

Having said that, the selling of Miniso stock seems to be overdone. For medium to long-term investors, it's a good accumulation opportunity.

What Sets Miniso Apart?

A valuation gap is just one aspect that makes Miniso stock attractive. For long-term investors, it's important to understand the reasons that set Miniso apart from peers. I believe that there are two key reasons to be bullish on Miniso as a global lifestyle retailer.

First, Miniso offers quality products that have a competitive pricing. With global macroeconomic headwinds, consumers are price sensitive. Attractive pricing therefore is a key reason for healthy growth in sales volume. An efficient supply chain allows Miniso to price its products at a competitive rate.

Further, Miniso is high on innovation. To put things into perspective, the target is to launch approximately 100 new Miniso SKUs, every 7 days. For the fiscal year ended June 2023, the company launched 530 SKUs under the "Miniso" brand every month. Further, 930 SKUs were launched per month for the six months ended December 2023. A dynamic product portfolio at a competitive pricing is a catalyst for repeat customers and sales growth.

Another point to note is that Miniso has products under 11 major categories. This includes "home decor, small electronics, textile, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care, snacks, fragrance and perfumes, and stationery and gifts." The advantage from a consumer perspective is a wide range of competitively priced products under one roof.

I therefore believe that the business model is attractive and differentiates from peers. This view is reflected in the company's growth as Miniso goes aggressive in international markets.

Robust Growth And Margin Expansion To Sustain

For Q1 2024, Miniso reported healthy revenue growth of 26% on a year-on-year basis to $515.7 million. For the same period, adjusted EBITDA was $133.7 million, which was higher by 36.7% on a YoY basis. Clearly, the company has been delivering strong numbers. I must add that EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points to 25.9%.

While numbers are attractive, past performance is factored in the stock price. The important discussion there are the reasons to believe that stellar growth will sustain coupled with margin expansion.

The first point to note is that Miniso reported 6,630 stores as of Q1 2024. On a YoY basis, the number of stores increased by 1,116. Aggressive store expansion will continue to translate into robust top-line growth.

To put things into perspective, Miniso plans to open 900 to 1,100 new stores annually between 2024 and 2028. For this period, the company has guided for revenue growth at a CAGR of 20%. With 1,116 stores opened in the last twelve months, the annual target is achievable.

It's also worth noting that Q1 2024 revenue growth was not solely driven by new store openings. Miniso reported 9% growth in same-store sales. As stores mature, it's likely that growth will accelerate and support overall top-line growth.

Specific to Mainland China, I want to point out an important growth catalyst. In the last 12 months, Miniso has opened 74 new stores in tier 1 cities. However, the number of new stores opened in tier 2 and tier 3 (and below) cities is 243 and 334 respectively.

Miniso Investor Presentation May 2024

There is ample scope for penetration within China. Therefore, it's not just international expansion that will contribute to sustained growth.

On the margin expansion front, there are three points to note.

First, Miniso reported 72% sales from Mainland China in 2021. For Q1 2024, sales from Mainland China declined to 61%. The reason is incremental revenue contribution from international markets on the back of aggressive store openings. This is relevant from a margin perspective if we consider the chart below.

Miniso Investor Presentation May 2024

For Q1 2024, the company's gross profit margin expanded on the back of overseas directly operated stores. As the number of stores increase, the positive impact on EBITDA margin is likely to sustain.

Second, a key advantage for Miniso is supply chain efficiency and an attractive inventory turnover. In Mainland China, inventory turnover days was 72. However, for directly operated overseas markets, the inventory turnover was 153. I, however, believe that as Miniso expands its network globally, turnover days will decline and supply chain efficiency will have a positive impact on margins.

Third, in the last financial year, Miniso indicated that gross margin expansion was supported by a shift in product mix towards more profitable products in the TOP TOY brand. As the brand stores continue to increase, there will be a positive impact on margins.

Overall, Miniso is well positioned for robust revenue growth coupled with EBITDA margin expansion. I must add here that policymakers globally are focused on expansionary monetary policies. Lower cost of money in the next 12 to 24 months will support consumption spending.

Specific to China, economists have emphasized on the need to boost consumption spending to drive GDP growth. While consumption spending is a broad term, I believe that retail sales will edge higher on policies that support consumption expenditure.

Miniso Stock Trades At A Valuation Gap

There is little doubt on the point that Miniso stock is undervalued. If we look at the valuation metrics from Seeking Alpha, the stock trades at a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.39 as compared to the sector median of 17.37.

Seeking Alpha

Further, the price-earnings-to-growth ratio is a better indicator of the valuation gap. Miniso stock trades at a forward PEG of 0.63 as compared to the industry average of 1.48. The PEG metric clearly points to an upside of at least 50% to 60% from current levels.

Let's also look at some analysts forecasts that provide an insight on the extent of undervaluation. Currently, 15 analysts have a "Buy" rating for Miniso stock.

Further, as the chart below shows, the most conservative price target of $21.9 implies an upside potential of 34.52% from current levels. The median upside potential is significantly higher by 79.01%.

CNN.com

These estimates back my bullish thesis on Miniso stock and my view on the valuation gap. I am looking at a 24-month investment horizon as macroeconomic headwinds can potentially wane during this period and boost sentiments.

Risk Factors To The Thesis

One of the key differentiators for Miniso is competitive product pricing and the ability to roll out new SKUs at speed. Disruptions in the global supply chain or regulatory headwinds can potentially impact efficiency and key margins.

It's worth noting that in overseas markets, Miniso has aggressively expanded its network of directly operated stores. This has supported margin expansion. However, if there is a deeper than expected slowdown, store revenue will decline with direct costs remaining the same. This is another potential factor that can impact margins.

However, Miniso stock is already trading at a valuation gap. Even if there is some growth deceleration in the near term, the downside is capped. On the other hand, if growth remains robust, the upside potential is significant.

Concluding Views

In April, Miniso filed a transition report with the year-end changing from June to December. For the six months ended December 2023, Miniso reported operating cash flow of $154 million. This would imply an annualized OCF of $300 million.

Further, as of December 2023, the company had cash and equivalents of $903.6 million. With healthy cash flows and a robust cash buffer, Miniso is well positioned to pursue aggressive expansion. At the same time, as cash flows swell, there will be headroom for dividend growth.

Considering the point that top-line growth is likely at 20% coupled with visibility for margin expansion, annual operating cash flow can be estimated. Assuming a 20% to 25% annual growth, OCF can potentially increase to $750 million to $1 billion by 2028. The business is therefore attractive with visibility for healthy operating and free cash flows.

In conclusion, Miniso stock trades at a valuation gap and is poised for a reversal rally. With quarterly results due on August 30, it's a good time, in my opinion, to initiate some position in the stock.