The air cargo market has had some sharp ups and downs since I last covered Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG), and honestly, there’s been more downs than ups. While companies throughout the logistics chain scrambled to add capacity as air cargo demand soared (in part due to a major step up in e-commerce, also in part due to limitations on other carriage types), those additions overshot the mark and end-customer demand weakness has compounded that issue.

Air Transport is down about 50% since I last wrote about the stock, and while that’s clearly worse than the roughly 20% declines at Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DHLGY) (DHL is a major air cargo customer) and Cargojet (OTCPK:CGJTF) (CJT.T) (another of Air Transport’s customers), Forward Air (FWRD) has had it even worse, falling almost 70%. While Forward Air is not a competitor or true comp for Air Transport, comps are limited (especially with Atlas Air being acquired in 2023) and my rationale is that they basically pull from the same demand pool.

There are some positive trends out there now. Air cargo traffic has been picking up and companies like DHL seem more bullish on fourth quarter prospects (particularly for services like Express that are more likely to rely on air freight). For its part, Air Transport has battened down the hatches and curtailed spending ahead of demand, and I believe this can help repair the investment story provided underlying demand cooperates. Below the high-teens to $20, I think these shares may be worth a look from more aggressive investors.

What Has Been Going On?

As I said in the open, the air freight market has seen significant volatility from the time of my last article. Looking at the June numbers from IATA, cargo tonne-kilometers fell more than 6% year over year in June of 2022 both globally and in North America. A year later, in June of 2023, global traffic fell more than 3%, while North American volume fell more than 6%. Another year later, this June, and global traffic has rebounded more than 14% and North American traffic is up more than 9%, but still down 4% from June of 2021.

Load factors, a measurement of capacity utilization, have likewise trended lower and also reflect the role of surplus capacity in depressing the market. In June of 2021, the global air cargo load factor was 56.1% and the North American load factor was 45.5%. In June of 2022, they dropped to 49.2% and 40.4%, respectively, and then to 43.2% and 37.4% in June of 2023. Now, in June of 2024, they were at 45.8% globally and still under 40% for North America (39.8%).

Demand, too, has had its challenges. For its most recent quarter (the fiscal second quarter), DHL reported that international tonnes (or TDI) were down 3%, though overall air freight tonnes were up 5%. Management characterized the Express business as “some positive signals, but no widespread volume acceleration,” though they remain relatively bullish on the prospects for the fourth quarter (which includes Christmas).

As you might imagine, this has had a negative impact on rates. Overall rates were down 25% year over year in the spring of this year (around 13% higher than the 2019 benchmark), but have since returned to growth and are now 37% above 2019 levels. The “but,” though, is that much of the growth has been in Chinese e-commerce (driving Hong Kong and Shanghai rates up 20% and 32% yoy, respectively), while rates for Chicago are still down 20% yoy and still eroding on a sequential basis.

Air cargo isn’t the only area in logistics that has taken a hit. The trucking industry has struggled to find a bottom and rally, with weaker consumer demand and excess capacity both doing their damage. Moreover, in a rush to build out infrastructure to facilitate higher expected volumes of e-commerce, air cargo was among the spaces that got overbuilt. With that, about 19% of the global freighter fleet is currently parked, particularly narrowbody and/or older aircraft. With a relatively younger widebody fleet, this isn’t so much of an issue for Air Transport (though its A321s are narrowbody aircraft).

A Quick Look Back At Q2’24

Air Transport’s second quarter results reflected a lot of the ongoing stresses in the industry.

Revenue declined 8% (but was up slightly on a sequential basis), with 7% declines in core revenue for both the ACMI flight services and CAM leasing operations. ACMI revenue block hours declined 10% (basically volume), with an 11% decline in cargo and a 4% decline in passengers. Meanwhile, leasing was basically steady, with a one aircraft change in aircraft leased to external customers in the CAM business, as the company had to absorb 13 aircraft returns.

EBITDA declined 17% for the quarter, with margin down three points to 26.7%. At the segment level, ACMI continued to lose money ($7M versus a $24M year-ago profit and a $3M loss in Q1), while CAM continued to see year-over-year weakness with earnings down 52%, though earnings were up 15% sequentially.

A More Disciplined Approach To Capital Allocation

Managing capacity in logistics industries is tricky, and I don’t want to just blast Air Transport for making mistakes in 2022-2023. This was a point where Amazon (AMZN) (the company’s largest customer who also owns nearly 20% of the shares) seemingly wanted all the air cargo capacity it could get, and Air Transport was in some cases having to turn down business. That said, as I’ve commented in older articles on Air Transport over the years, adding uncontracted capacity (basically spot capacity) is always a risk and often marks a top in the market.

So it proved to be.

Although the company hasn’t really discussed the issue in detail, the board changed CEOs back in November of 2023, bringing back former CEO (and current chairman) Joe Hete to stabilize the business before he handed off the CEO job to Mike Berger in June of this year. I think it’s fair to speculate that the hefty spending (if not overspending) on capacity was at least part of the reason the change was made, though I’d note the board also approved significant buybacks (which given what was going on in the underlying market was likely not a great use of capital).

Now, Air Transport’s operating approach is much more conservative. After spending $500M or more a year on capex between 2020-2022, and then over $790M in FY’23, capex for 2024 should come in below $400M and likely won’t significantly reaccelerate until FY’26. This is enough to complete the conversions already underway and continue to build the fleet, although much more in line with apparent demand (unless air cargo demand ramps up in another “J-curve” again).

The Outlook

Strong cargo demand played an important role in driving EBITDA margins into the low-30%’s during the boom, but I’m expecting something more on the order of 25% or 26% for fiscal 2024 and modest improvement in the next few years as cargo traffic demand recovers. I do think 30%-plus margins are possible again, but I’m not especially eager to get aggressive with my numbers at this point.

I do expect a modest improvement in demand in FY’25 and then a strengthening recovery beyond that. Long term, I’m looking for around 4% revenue growth from Air Transport. That could well prove conservative as e-commerce continues to grow, but again I think it makes sense to take a conservative approach to modeling when load factors and rates in North America are still soft (Air Transport operates globally, but my understanding is the Amazon operations are focused on North America, and likely the DHL operations as well).

Future fleet expansion plans will clearly have a major influence on the free cash flow modeling, but I expect capex spending at a low-to-mid-20%’s percentage of revenue. That should be enough to support fleet growth and maintain adequate (and attractive) capacity to drive growth. It is entirely possible, though, that if/when demand really picks up, and Air Transport can cover prospective capacity additions with long-term contracts, they’ll increase capex and sacrifice free cash flow generation in the short term to expand the business for the longer term.

Discounting those cash flows (long-term FCF margins in the neighborhood of 4.5%) back, I get a fair value in the high teens. I also value the shares with a margin/returns-driven EV/EBITDA approach, and I’m using a 5.5x multiple now, which drives a nearly $20 fair value on my 12-month EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

Air Transport Services Group certainly isn’t for everyone. The company has arguably made capital allocation mistakes in the past, there is quite a bit of debt, and management relies on large customers with a lot of bargaining power, not to mention the volatile nature of the overall air cargo market.

Still, I think there’s value in this leading freighter lessor, and the company’s fleet of high-quality, relatively long-lived freighters is not easy (or cheap) to replicate. With air cargo metrics improving and Air Transport following a more disciplined plan now, I think more aggressive investors may want to take another look at this name, even with the shares already up 40% from the bottom.

