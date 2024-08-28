phakphum patjangkata

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) presents us with a simple thesis. The firm’s profitability has been poorly represented by GAAP net income, with core profitability much better, and although it has been challenged in recent years, its market valuation has been extremely pessimistic. However, the market has started to realize this and now, the stock price better represents the firm’s intrinsic value. There is a narrowing buy opportunity, but, that history of challenged economics should not be forgotten, Franklin is a pure valuation play and once that window closes, shareholders should exit their positions.

A Look at Franklin BSP Realty’s Profitability

GAAP financial statements are not created for equity investors but for debt investors. In order to determine how profitable a business is, you have to reorganize the financial statements and strip away the impact of one-time and non-core items. Doing this for Franklin reveals that over the last five years, Franklin’s GAAP net income has been lower than its net operating profit after tax (NOPAT). In that time, while GAAP net income has risen from $66.91 million in 2019 to $68.96 million in the trailing twelve months (TTM), compounding at 0.5% a year, its NOPAT has risen from $84.27 million in 2019 to $94 million in the TTM, compounding at 1.84% a year. However, Franklin’s NOPAT margin (NOPAT/Operating Revenue) has declined from 42.26% in 2019 to 17.11% in the TTM.

Values in millions 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM GAAP Net Income $ 66.91 $ 39.83 $ (7.89) $ (27.31) $ 118.22 $ 68.96 Reported Non-Operating Expense, Net $ - $ 0.43 $ 88.30 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.62 Interest for PV of Capitalised Operating, and Variable Leases $ 0.44 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-Operating Tax Adjustment $ (0.09) $ (0.09) $ (18.54) $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.13) Reported Minority Interest Expense, Net $ - $ - $ - $ (0.22) $ (0.71) $ (2.44) Reported Preferred Dividends, Net $ 17.01 $ 14.92 $ 33.59 $ 41.74 $ 26.99 $ 26.99 Net Operating Profit After Tax (NOPAT) $ 84.27 $ 55.09 $ 95.46 $ 14.24 $ 144.57 $ 94.00 NOPAT margin 42.46% 29.91% 43.07% 3.88% 25.38% 17.11% Click to enlarge

Source: Franklin BSP Realty Trust filings and Author Calculations

Although NOPAT margins have declined, the company’s invested capital turns (Operating Revenue/average invested capital) have risen from 0.21 in 2019 to 0.29 in the LTM. The net impact of declining NOPAT margins and improving invested capital turns has been a decline in returns on invested capital (ROIC) from 8.76% in 2019 to 4.88% in the TTM.

Management Has Created Value, But 2022 Hurt

Management creates value by earning a ROIC in excess of the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). The dollar amount of this is measured by economic earnings ((ROIC - WACC)*invested capital), and the firm has largely generated economic earnings, although the impact of 2022 was severe enough that, over the 2019-TTM period, Franklin has an economic loss of -$65.74 million, with the TTM period having an economic loss of $42.88 million.

Source: Franklin BSP Realty Trust filings and Author Calculations

While Franklin’s management has created economic value in four of the last six periods, the downsides show that in the long-run, the business may suffer such economic losses in single periods that all previous gains are wiped out. The reasons are simple: the company’s historic ROIC is close enough to its WACC that the company is very sensitive to either declines in profitability or rises in WACC, or, as happened in 2022, both. Because the firm does not seem capable of defending the spread between ROIC and WACC, a feature of weak competitive advantages, Franklin should not be seen as a long-term investment, rather, as a get-in and get-out investment, where the investor exploits gaps between its intrinsic value and its market value and exits the position once that gap has narrowed.

That position is further highlighted by how poor Franklin's free cash flow (FCF) generation has been, rising from -$73 million in 2019 to -$3.57 million in the TTM. Not only has FCF generation been power, the yield on that FCF (FCF/enterprise value) stands at -0.32%, so in terms of buying a piece of FCF, there are better returns out there. This too is unlikely to change in the long run, affirming my position that Franklin is a pure valuation play and not a long-term bet.

Source: Franklin BSP Realty Trust filings and Author Calculations

Franklin Is Undervalued

The economic book value (EBV) represents what Michael Mauboussin calls the “steady-state value”, that is, “...the value of the firm assuming no incremental value will be created. It equals the company’s most recent net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) capitalised by the company’s weighted average cost of capital minus debt. A price-to-economic-book-value ratio of 1.0 suggests the market expects no value creation. Any ratio above 1.0 assumes value creation, and anything below 1.0 assumes value destruction.” Quite simply, EBV measures the intrinsic value of a business, and is analogous to what value investors call earnings power value. It is calculated as

Economic Book Value = (NOPAT/WACC) – Adjusted total debt (including off-balance sheet debt) + Excess cash + Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets + Net Assets from Discontinued operations – Value of Outstanding Employee stock option liabilities – Under (Over) funded Pensions – Preferred stock – Minority interests + Net deferred compensation assets + Net deferred tax assets

My estimate of Franklin’s EBV is as follows:

Values in millions 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM NOPAT $ 84.27 $ 55.09 $ 95.46 $ 14.24 $ 144.57 $ 94.00 WACC 5.60% 4.56% 5.06% 6.11% 7.09% 7.11% Fair Value of Total Debt $ 16.08 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Preferred Capital $ 209.11 $ 209.25 $ 1,065.83 $ 353.49 $ 349.31 $ 349.31 Fair Value of Minority Interests $ - $ - $ 5.76 $ 15.41 $ 27.10 $ 24.78 Economic Book Value (EBV) $ 1,278.90 $ 998.77 $ 814.97 $ (135.82) $ 1,662.70 $ 948.00 Split Adjusted Shares Outstanding (thousands) 43,917.00 44,510.00 43,966.00 82,993.00 82,751.00 83,054.00 EBV per Share $ 29.12 $ 22.44 $ 18.54 $ (1.64) $ 20.09 $ 11.41 Stock Price (closing) $ 17.10 $ 17.10 $ 14.94 $ 12.90 $ 13.85 $ 13.45 Price to Economic Book Value per Share (PEBV) 0.59 0.76 0.81 -7.88 0.69 1.18 Click to enlarge

Source: Franklin BSP Realty Trust filings and Author Calculations

According to New Constructs’ research, “stocks for companies with PEBV Ratios between 0 <1.1 were the strongest performers over the long term”, making them; “very attractive”, and stocks with PEBV ratios of 1.1 < 1.6 were the second most attractive. At 1.16, Franklin is “attractive.” If the share price reaches $18.26. (1.6*EBV per share) within the quarter (my EBV estimates are updated every quarter), I think current shareholders should sell, and those on the outside should look elsewhere. However, personally, I try to only buy firms that are “very attractively” priced, which is to say, have a PEBV of less than 1.1 because the margin of safety is very wide.

Conclusion

Although Franklin has been challenged in recent years, the market’s reactions to its problems have resulted in an undervaluation of the firm. In the TTM period, the market has finally started to catch up with the firm’s steady-state value, or EBV, although the current stock price remains within range for attractiveness. A purchase at this price level would not be a mistake, but Franklin is not so attractive that I would give it a ringing endorsement. The firm’s recent struggles point to long-term problems that make it hard to imagine Franklin as being anything more than a valuation play. If the stock price hits $18.26 this quarter, the buy opportunity is over, and holders of the stock should exit their positions.