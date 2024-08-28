Franklin BSP Realty Trust May Be Close To Overvaluation

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
654 Followers

Summary

  • Franklin BSP Realty Trust's profitability is better represented by core profitability than GAAP net income, with recent market valuation becoming more optimistic.
  • Returns on invested capital have declined, but management has historically created value despite economic losses in 2022.
  • Free cash flow generation has been poor, but the firm is currently undervalued, with a margin of safety for investors to consider investing.

Real estate concept business, home insurance and real estate protection. Real estate investment concept. Buy and sell houses and real estate online on a virtual screen.

phakphum patjangkata

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) presents us with a simple thesis. The firm’s profitability has been poorly represented by GAAP net income, with core profitability much better, and although it has been challenged in recent years, its market valuation has

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
654 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FBRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FBRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News