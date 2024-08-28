Australia: Inflation Declines In July

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • July headline inflation dropped from 3.8% in June to 3.5% YoY in July, though this was slightly higher than the consensus view (consensus 3.4%, ING f 3.5%).
  • However, core measures of inflation came in lower and may offer more hope that inflation is finally beginning to respond to higher rates.
  • We do get 2Q24 GDP data on 4 September, which could help make the case for a cooler economy and a lower inflation outlook.

Australia

FotografiaBasica/E+ via Getty Images

By Robert Carnell

Better news on inflation for the Reserve Bank of Australia

Although the headline index of inflation for July did not fall as much as the consensus had hoped for, declining only to 3.5% YoY from

