Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is a BDC that has benefited substantially from rising interest rates. Around 94% of GLAD’s investment portfolio is made up of floating rate investments that have seen ever-increasing net investment income [NII] for the BDC amidst a rising rates environment. However, this higher rate environment is likely to end soon, with some decline in interest rates increasingly likely. While these lower rates are likely to have a negative impact on NII, the dividend appears safe for the time being. Nevertheless, the BDC's elevated valuation level sees me rating GLAD as a hold for the time being.

The portfolio and risk management

Most BDCs provide some kind of reporting on internal risk ratings on portfolio investments. Gladstone likewise reports on internal risk ratings. However, unlike other BDCs which I have covered such as Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Trinity Capital (TRIN), Gladstone does not provide detailed reporting on portfolio movements between different risk rating categories. Instead, Gladstone only reports on the lowest risk rating assigned to any investment, the highest risk rating assigned, the average risk rating and the risk weighted average rating of the portfolio as a whole.

While this is less valuable than the more detailed reporting provided by some other BDCs, it still offers important insight into increases in portfolio risk. In Gladstone’s latest 10Q report, the risk management system is explained:

the Adviser uses a proprietary risk rating system. While the Adviser seeks to mirror the NRSRO systems, we cannot provide any assurance that the Adviser’s risk rating system will provide the same risk rating as an NRSRO for these securities. The Adviser’s risk rating system is used to estimate the probability of default on debt securities and the expected loss, if there is a default. The Adviser’s risk rating system uses a scale of 0 to >10, with >10 being the lowest probability of default. It is the Adviser’s understanding that most debt securities of Lower Middle Market companies do not exceed the grade of BBB on an NRSRO scale, so there would be no debt securities in the Lower Middle Market that would meet the definition of AAA, AA or A. Therefore, the Adviser’s scale begins with the designation >10 as the best risk rating which may be equivalent to a BBB from an NRSRO; however, no assurance can be given that a >10 on the Adviser’s scale is equal to a BBB or Baa2 on an NRSRO scale. The Adviser’s risk rating system covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the business and the securities we hold.”

In its most recent earnings report, the weighted average risk rating of the portfolio improved from 7.5 in the previous quarter to 7.7. This is a promising development given that the persistently high-rate environment has long been expected to pose a challenge to BDCs in terms of deteriorating asset quality, given the challenges some borrowers face in meeting their credit commitments. Fitch has recently indicated that the BDC sector as a whole has faced increased asset quality risks in recent quarters.

According to Fitch, the BDC sector as a whole reported an average decline in net asset value (NAV) of around 0.7% and an industry average non-accrual rate of around 1.4% at fair value. In its most recent quarter, GLAD saw a 2% increase in NAV, which although not particularly high is quite a bit higher than the industry average. Nevertheless, the BDC's non-accrual levels at around 2.1% of the portfolio is somewhat higher than the industry average.

The safety of the dividend

In recent months, several Seeking Alpha analysts have expressed concern over GLAD’s ability to maintain its comfortable dividend coverage should interest rates decline. The Gaming Dividend recently observed that “if interest rates are cut and net investment income is negatively impacted, there's a chance that the distribution would no longer be able to be supported by GLAD's portfolio investments.” These valid concerns arise from the BDC's strong reliance on floating rate investments that have significantly benefited from the high-interest rate environment.

However, as The Gaming Dividend also correctly observes, there is little risk of a dividend cut in the immediate term given that the dividend is still comfortably covered by net investment income (NII). In its most recent quarter, the BDC reported a dividend fully covered by NII with an NII coverage ratio of around 111%. The 1-year average NII coverage ratio is also around 107% indicating that the dividend is still well covered.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

Nevertheless, investors would need to monitor rate developments closely as faster than expected rate cuts could see a substantial decline in GLAD’s NII given that more than 90% of its portfolio consists of floating rate investments. The current dividend may not be sustainable should interest rates decline significantly in the months ahead. At present, I do not expect a substantial drop in interest rates in the near term, albeit that some interest rate cuts are increasingly expected in the months ahead. The Secured Overnight Financing Rate [SOFR] rate, which is the rate used by GLAD to link its portfolio’s interest rates to, has already declined from a 3-month high of around 5.4% at the end of June to around 5.34%.

Valuation

GLAD is currently trading at a premium to NAV of just under 13%, which is the highest of the BDCs considered in the peer comp chart below. It is also broadly in line with the BDC's three-year average premium to NAV of around 12.7%. However, in my view, the risk of interest rate cuts has not been adequately priced into GLAD’s valuation.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

The premium to NAV is much higher than that of BDCs whom I believe to be better positioned to maintain their dividends even in the event of rate cuts, such as Ares Capital (ARCC). Given this reality, I currently rate GLAD as a hold.

Conclusion

The improvement in GLAD’s weighted average risk rating of its portfolio presents a positive development and signals that the BDC might well retain the low non-accrual levels currently reported. However, in my view, GLAD commands a premium to NAV that is too high given the current risk of declining NII as interest rates come down. While the dividend is unlikely to be cut in the near term, the BDC does not have a large cushion to maintain the dividend should rates decline faster than expected. Given these factors, I currently consider GLAD a hold.