Intercontinental Exchange: Great H1 2024 Performance, Still Demanding Valuation

Carlos Bonfiglio profile picture
Carlos Bonfiglio
11 Followers

Summary

  • Intercontinental Exchange boasts a diversified revenue structure and strong management, enhancing resilience and growth potential, especially in Mortgage Technology and recurring revenue streams.
  • Despite the solid performance and the management's strategic focus on growth, which positions the company well for long-term compounded earnings growth, the projected returns are currently below my 15% threshold.
  • Given the demanding valuations and market expectations, I maintain a 'Hold' rating, awaiting a more attractive entry point for higher expected returns.
Balancing home and savings

PM Images

It's been only a month since I wrote my first article on Seeking Alpha about Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), and while the long-term thesis hasn't changed, the stock price has changed considerably, justified by very positive signals seen in

This article was written by

Carlos Bonfiglio profile picture
Carlos Bonfiglio
11 Followers
My focus is on identifying businesses that exhibit sustainable growth, operational excellence, and offer attractive valuation opportunities. By combining strategic insights with a deep understanding of market trends, I seek to uncover and invest in high-quality companies that are well-positioned for enduring success.Accountant, MBA & private investor with common sense.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ICE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ICE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ICE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News