Consumer Confidence Hits 6-Month High In August

Summary

  • The index rose to 103.3 this month from July's upwardly revised 101.9. This month's reading was better than expected, exceeding the 100.9 forecast.
  • The Present Situation Index, which is based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, increased to 134.4 from 133.1 in July.
  • The Expectations Index, which is based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions, rose to 82.5 from 81.1 in July.

By Jennifer Nash

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index hit a six-month high in August. The index rose to 103.3 this month from July's upwardly revised 101.9. This month's reading was better than expected, exceeding the 100.9 forecast.

