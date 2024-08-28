D. Lentz/E+ via Getty Images

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is a retail/service-oriented net lease REIT with 3548 properties recorded as of June 30, 2024, leased to over 375 tenants. For those unfamiliar with the 'triple net lease' term, it's a highly favourable agreement type (from the landlord's perspective), as it involves the tenant covering operating and maintenance costs (incl. property taxes, insurance, repairs, etc.).

It's especially attractive when combined with contractual rent escalators embedded within these agreements, which typically range from 1% to 2% and heavily impact the bottom line.

NNN's Investor Presentation

Previous Coverage and Thesis Update

NNN was the second business that I covered during my activity in Seeking Alpha. I have a long-term built position in NNN and have declared the Company a 'buy' since my first coverage, followed by another when I discussed my expectations for Q2 2024 earnings. Should you be willing to investigate the development of my views on NNN, please refer to the links below:

Seeking Alpha

Since the publication date of the above articles, NNN's stock price increased by ~10.5% and ~3%, respectively. One could believe the Company is starting to look overvalued, but I don't believe that to be the case.

Although the upside potential resulting from the multiple expansion is not as wide as it used to be, I still consider NNN a 'buy', especially for stability-seeking investors, given its long and time-tested track record and attractive risk-to-reward ratio.

Nevertheless, investors looking for more dynamic growth and higher total return potential could consider some of its peers more interesting due to their substantially stronger investment activity (discussed later).

Overall, I am bullish on NNN and believe that its shareholders (including myself) will do relatively well, especially with potentially improving market conditions regarding interest rates.

Valuation Outlook

Detach yourself from the stock price - embrace the multiple valuation method

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on the multiple valuation method, a leading tool in transactional processes. This method allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking. Utilizing so-called 'multiples' facilitates determining whether a given stock price is justified, as these multiples combine a given 'value' metric and a given 'financial results' metric.

Generally, I would consider EV/EBITDA as a rule of thumb for most sectors; however, REITs should be analyzed through P/FFO multiple. Therefore, let's review the 3-year development of NNN's stock price and its FFO per share.

Data by YCharts

As we can observe, its stock price has generally ranged from $40 to ~$47 in recent years, while its FFO per share increased substantially. That indicates that NNN trades noticeably below its historical P/FFO level.

Moving beyond NNN - let's look at some of its peers

Abstracting from the charts above, let's discuss the forward-looking P/FFO multiple, which stood at:

14.0x for NNN

17.8x for Agree Realty (ADC)

16.7x for Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

Based on the above data, one could declare NNN substantially undervalued. However, it's important to factor in the circumstances accompanying each business and possibly justify valuation discounts or premiums. We will go through some of the details in the following section and summarize the valuation outlook towards the end of this article.

For transparency, the last time I covered NNN, I stated that I believed it to reach the 14x to 15x P/FFO range, which the Company has managed to accomplish.

How does NNN stand across its peers?

Business metrics - almost as solid as they could be

Business metrics reflect the quality of a given property portfolio and the effectiveness of previous capital allocation decisions. NNN scores solidly with a 99.3% occupancy rate (down from 99.4% during Q1 2024) and 10 years WALT, reflecting NNN's ability to secure favourable lease terms, which ensure stability and cash flow predictability.

However, NNN still has some room for improvement regarding its occupancy rate, as some of its peers recorded higher levels of this metric. Please review the table below for details.

Author based on NNN, ADC, EPRT, and O

Its portfolio is well-diversified, with the Top 20 tenants responsible for ~47.8% of its ABR. Moreover, NNN scores ~83% renewal rate of expiring leases, proving its long-standing relationship with tenants and the quality of its properties. These relationships are also reflected in NNN's acquisition structure, as most of its investment volume is generated thanks to the existing relationships.

NNN's Investor Presentation NNN's Investor Presentation

Credit metrics - top-tier level across the whole REIT sector

NNN has one of the best credit metrics across the entire REIT sector, with certainly the best and the longest debt maturity schedule (please let me know if you know any other REIT with a longer debt maturity term). As of June 30, 2024, the Company showcased:

BBB+ credit rating

4.2x fixed charge coverage, which is, in fact, the lowest across its peer group, but still stands at a solid level

99.7% of fixed-rate debt in its debt structure, limiting the impact of a high interest-rate environment on its business

the longest debt maturity term of 12.6 years with a well-laddered structure

Please review the table below for details and a comparison to some of its peers.

Author based on NNN, ADC, EPRT, and O

Its 'sleep sound' balance sheet ensures solid dividend coverage with an AFFO payout ratio of ~68.2%, making its steadily growing, attractive dividend yielding 4.9% even more appealing.

NNN's Investor Presentation NNN's Investor Presentation

What's my concern? - Investment Volume

Introductory data

On the acquisition front, NNN has so far delivered $235m of investment volume in 2024 YTD, which were mostly relationship-based deals. For reference, ADC and EPRT invested ~$309.3m and ~$582.7m, respectively. I am aware that NNN's investment volume remains in line with its previously announced 2024 investment volume guidance ($400m - $500m).

However, both ADC and EPRT, especially ADC, intend to be selective given the high interest rate environment and relatively wide gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations, limiting the activity of the transactional market. Nevertheless, both entities managed to increase their investment volumes. ADC updated (in plus) its 2024 acquisition volume guidance from ~$600m to ~$700m. That suggested to me that the abovementioned gap is narrowing, and we may experience a more active transactional market, which led me to expectations (wishes) that NNN could potentially update (in plus) its investment guidance. That did not happen.

It's also important to recognize that NNN is noticeably larger than ADC and EPRT, so the investment volume gap is even more substantial in relative terms.

Investment volume translates into growth

Investors have to realize that there are two primary ways that REITs grow:

through rent increases (internally driven growth)

through investments (externally driven growth)

with the reservation that investing is a more scalable growth source, REITs can add to their low single-digit rent escalators/bumps.

In recent years, NNN has underperformed compared to ADC or EPRT regarding AFFO per share growth. Considering the AFFO guidance and noticeably less dynamic investment activity, I don't believe it will change.

Please refer to the table below with AFFO per share for details.

Author based on NNN, ADC, EPRT, and O

During 2019-2023, NNN recorded the lowest AFFO per share CAGR out of the entities presented in the table, and I don't think it's likely to change, as its guidance for 2024 already assumes the lowest growth rate (even with the guidance revised upwards according to the press release). Please review the table below for details.

Author based on NNN, ADC, EPRT, and O

Investment volume is one thing; investment spread is another

Moreover, it's important to factor in investment spreads realized on investments. Assuming the AFFO yield for the cost of equity and estimating the cost of debt according to the credit rating, we can arrive at the weighted average cost of capital. By deducting it from cap rates secured on investments, we arrive at an investment spread (for illustrative purposes, as REITs can also fund their investments with disposition proceeds or free cash flow).

Please refer to the table below for details.

Author based on NNN, ADC, EPRT, and Seeking Alpha

NNN's investment spread is driven downwards due to the relatively high cost of equity (AFFO yield) compared to ADC or EPRT. Nevertheless, 1.5% is a solid level that investors can feel secure with.

To conclude the matter of investment volume, let me quote the management's comment on this shared during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

Knowing our current pipeline and dialogue with our partners, we remain comfortable with our ability to meet and hopefully exceed our 2024 acquisition guidance of $400 million to $500 million, primarily via the direct sale leaseback on our long-duration triple net lease form... (...) Our balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the sector with a leading 12.6 year average debt maturity, and our next debt maturity isn't until the fourth quarter of 2025. The credit facility has plenty of dry power with a quarter end balance of approximately $12 million, down from $132 million at year-end, and we just increased the capacity to $1.2 billion. NNN is positioned -- well positioned to fund our 2024 acquisition guidance and beyond.

Other risk factors to consider

high interest rate environment has a double impact on REITs with upcoming debt maturities. Firstly, it impacts their cost of debt upon refinancing at a higher cost. Secondly, a high interest rate environment creates a gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations, slowing down the transactional market

any potential tenant issues could lead to a worse financial situation and increased stock price volatility

uncertainty regarding the timing and dynamic of potential interest rate cuts may significantly impact NNN's stock price volatility

each investment in the stock market is accompanied by market and company-specific risk factors, including material adverse changes impossible to predict

The Bottom Line

There we have it. NNN is relatively cheap and creates a pillar of safety within a well-structured portfolio. The Company can certainly be considered a safe harbor due to its outstanding track record, great business metrics, which reflect quality capital allocation over the years, and top-tier credit metrics ensuring 'good night sleep' and dividends safety.

While there are some risk factors to consider, especially related to the relatively slow growth and modest investment volumes, NNN still offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio due to its highly defensive nature and relatively low stock price volatility. That makes it a great pick for stability-seeking investors who wish to limit the ups and downs of their portfolios.

Regarding the valuation, the upside potential resulting from the multiple expansion is narrower than the last time I covered NNN; however, it is still there as NNN has the ability to reach 14.5-15.0x P/FFO multiple.

I am invested in NNN and still believe it's worth considering addition. I am bullish on NNN and expect its shareholders to perform well.