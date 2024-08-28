Seeking Stability? NNN REIT Will Do The Job, But I Have One Concern

Cash Flow Venue
Cash Flow Venue
Summary

  • NNN REIT remains a 'buy' for stability-seeking investors due to its strong track record and attractive risk-to-reward ratio, despite limited upside potential.
  • The Company is undervalued based on its P/FFO multiple. However, the slight discount is justified due to low investment volume.
  • NNN's investment volume lags behind peers like ADC and EPRT, which negatively impacts its growth prospects.
  • Nevertheless, NNN can serve greatly as a stability pillar in a well-structured portfolio.

Ruiny rzymskiego filaru

D. Lentz/E+ via Getty Images

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) is a retail/service-oriented net lease REIT with 3548 properties recorded as of June 30, 2024, leased to over 375 tenants. For those unfamiliar with the 'triple net lease' term, it's a highly favourable agreement type (from

Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, as they allowed me to build another pillar od my financial life and I believe it's the most accessible way to seek financial freedom.I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A and business valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, O, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

