Boarding1Now

Dear readers/followers,

It's time to update the thesis on TUI AG (OTCPK:TUIFF), a company I have been invested in for going on a few years now. I still maintain that my thesis from around October-November of 2023 was the best time to invest, and I did, and I still have a positive RoR from this. Since my last article, which you can find here, the company has underperformed slightly. But since this is a long-term investment for me, short-term underperformance and volatility do not faze me. I'm more interested In if there are clear reasons to expect underperformance for the long term, or if this is a buying opportunity camouflaging as a short-term dip - so this is what I will be looking at here.

To help answer this question, we have the 3Q24 results, and estimates on a forward basis. I think it's very fair to say that TUI AG is "out of the woods" here, and that there is plenty to like fundamentally about how the company has recovered.

The fact that there are risks to the business here is not in question in any way. That there are risks material enough to disrupt the upward trajectory more than a moment - let's see what we have.

TUI AG - Looking at 3Q24 and seeing where things might go from here

The strategic transformation of TUI as a company is still ongoing. The attempt is to position the company as a "platform" business, which according to the company's goals will result in meeting midterm ambitions of significant EBIT growth of 7-10% per year, while more importantly keeping that leverage below 1x. It was the company's leverage coupled with Macro that led to the difficult situation TUI found itself in when it needed to be "bailed out". But the company, in my view, has done most things right since that particular time.

How can I say this?

How about 8 consecutive quarters of double-digit EBIT growth, with 2024E guidance to grow EBIT by at least 25%.

And this is just the beginning of the positives. The company saw record 3Q revenues of almost €6B, up 9% top-line with significantly improved margins. Contribution for this result came from all of the company's business lines. The company's demand trends are solid, with bookings up 6%, ASP up 3%, and the company's positive momentum accelerating towards the tail-end of summer that we're seeing here.

For the company's new business model, its HEX model, the company is very close to managing according to expectations not only in Hotels & Resorts but in Cruises, delivering solid upside in line with expectations.

The company's full-year guidance for 2024 is therefore intact - at least 25% improvement in EBIT.

TUI IR

How about some of those more specialized initiatives and moves the company has been doing? The Mora has been in the media and on TUI a lot, working as a digital sort of innovation for the company, and the company's hotel expansions despite the overall macro we're seeing here. The company has now delivered the fifth RIU Plaza hotel in the US, an expansion of 390 rooms here.

All in all, I have a somewhat hard time seeing the market punishing the company here for what is a record performance without a doubt. This record performance also, aside from KPIs, includes some very good implications, including the canceling of the dual listing as of 24th June of 2024. This means that TUI is now only listed on MDAX. Also, we get some idea just how attractive the company is on the capital markets, given that they successfully placed a convertible bond 1 month ago, with a significant reduction in interest costs and an extension of maturities.

In fact, there is not a single KPI that has not been improved here.

TUI IR

Results were improved most in cruises, but also in hotels, and even in amusements/musements and AOS. Even the Markets & Airlines segment saw improvement with higher prices and better growth.

The underlying trends for the bookings have grown stronger, with company programs 88% sold already, and slightly ahead of 2023 prices, with booking momentum accelerated. Hotel occupancy and related KPIs are also up here - including cruise days, daily rates, number of experiences sold in amusement, and solid transfer numbers.

Here is the guidance for the company, which calls for the company to generate close to €1B of Underlying EBIT.

TUI IR

Interest expense and investments remain the largest drag on the company's overall results. Debt and leasing are improved, but interest costs and investments together make up almost €1B a year - so the company reducing its debt further is improving that even more. TUI's transformation, while impressive so far, is not yet finished. The company has some things left - but the results so far, including improving margins and profitability, a stronger balance sheet, and better FCF, that's what the company wants to keep working on.

Here are the company's targets. TUI wants to grow the business, but in essence growing the top and bottom line without growing the operational leverage of the business. A tricky prospect, but doable.

TUI IR

It would be wrong of me to characterize TUI as a stable, conservative investment that everyone can be comfortable with. TUI isn't that. The company is an investment that you can make if you're comfortable with a bit of risk and waiting a bit for your upside. And by a bit, I mean at least 2-5 years.

But if you're willing to wait for that period of time, then this company could deliver you some impressive returns.

3Q24 was, as I see it, in no way a good reason for the company to "go down" as it has since I last wrote about it. There is no material weakness worth mentioning for this quarter, and no new significant risk that in some way has changed this company's overall potential or profile. For that reason, I see it challenging to change my outlook and my forecast for the company based on this because there's no fundamental reason for it

TUI's valuation remains appealing if there's any truth to the company's forecast

In my last article, I made a forecast of €14/share for the native ticker. We're now at below €6/share for the native TUI1 ticker, which means there's an over 100% upside from this valuation if my price target is accurate.

There's plenty of stuff still to fix. The company's rating is B+. Still, this means that the company is only one notch from its BB-target for the credit rating, and a better interest rate profile with creditors and borrowers. When the company's leverage is down below the stated target, I believe that we'll see less than a 50% long-term debt to capital, at a market capitalization of around €3B (at the current level).

The company currently trades at 5.8x P/E - close to its share price in fact. That means that in terms of sales and earnings, it's still dirt-cheap despite everything. What sort of upside can you expect based on TUI and where It might go here?

If you believe that the company is growing its earnings by 15% annually on average - which is what I forecast - then you have a reason to be happy, even with only a 6x P/E forecasted here. Because even if you just forecast at 6x P/E, the annualized rate of return here is 17.8% per year, beating the market handily on average, and that's the most conservative estimate I can find here.

Anything above that - well, that's a different story. At 8.5x, TUI generates annualized RoR of over 38%, or almost triple digits until 2026. At double-digit P/E, a low 10x, that's triple digits and over 47% per year. And at a 12x P/E ratio, which still isn't that much given what TUI is and how it's expected to grow, it would generate over 64% per year, or 182% of RoR. This implies a share price of around €16.6 native. Since my share price target for TUI is about €14/share, you can see that my target is around 10x P/E - which I believe to be a good middle ground between being conservative enough and being optimistic, justified by the company's excellent overall performance.

I should note that the company's 20-year P/E average is actually 17.4x P/E (source: FAST Graphs Paywalled Link). If you were to accept this multiple, then we're talking over 300% - but this is not what I expect from the company.

No, I think my €14/share is a conservative enough PT to be realistic here for the long term, given the company's recent performance. Other analysts will give the company lower targets, and I remain one of the positive ones here. I would like to state that I believe the risk of a TUI bankruptcy is now near zero (if not zero). The reason this is relevant is that during my first article, there were legitimate concerns that this was what could happen (which is also why I was careful at that time).

The ADR I have in mind here, and that we're covering, is TUIFF. TUIFF is a relatively decent ADR, but it also happens to be the only one, and a 1:1 share ADR. This means that the PT for the ADR here is $15.6/share.

Still, the company here is a speculative "Buy". It lacks any sort of dividend appeal, it lacks any sort of significant conservative profile, and you'll have to wait a few years for your upside.

If you're okay with this, though, this is a great business - because it's neither small, insignificant, nor unimportant in travel.

And this, and that I am impressed with the turnaround, is why I have a stake in the company. I may even go ahead and increase this stake at this time.

My thesis for the company is now as follows.

Thesis

TUI AG is one of the most appealing long-term travel companies in all of Europe. Unlike many of its peers, it has survived. I believe the combination of the current near-bottom-level valuation, despite an uptick of over 25%, combined with a relatively well-established trend of normalization only has one logical eventual outcome - an upside. This is confirmed further by the company's latest results for 3Q24, which were excellent.

I cannot rate TUI anything but a "BUY" here. The company's cash flows are "too good" long-term, and the company's turnaround seems to be working. I'm still at speculative, and I'm not switching my PT, but it's getting safer here.

My PT is €14 for the native German ticker - but keep in mind that this is still a speculative play. I have a position in the company and accept the risk - albeit a small position. And this position has been growing steadily since I bought it. I may buy more here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on future valuation and forecasts.

No dividend, and not fundamentally safe yet - but 3 out of 5 of my criteria are still fulfilled.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.