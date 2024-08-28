James O'Neil

After Terna (OTCPK:TERRF)(OTCPK:TEZNY) published its first half of 2024 financial results, we have become more convinced about the company's growth prospects. We started covering Terna at the start of the year, and since then, shares have delivered roughly a 10% total return. Despite underperforming the S&P 500 Index (SP500)(SPY), we think this is an excellent performance for a utility company. Longer term, we think there is potential for Terna to deliver at least high single digit annual returns when combining the dividend and earnings growth. The company has a few major projects that should add significant growth once they start operating, particularly some energy transmission lines to improve electric interconnection in Italy and even with Tunisia.

These energy links are a key element for Italy's energy transition to renewables, as much of the industrial base of the country is in the northern regions, while the southern regions have more potential for wind and solar project development. A more integrated grid also means that any temporal abnormal energy consumption or generation might be counterbalanced with a region experiencing the opposite condition, and therefore allowing for a higher percentage of the total electricity to be renewable energy. While a better grid integration mitigates the intermittency issue, energy storage projects are also contemplated to be integrated to further enhance the potential integration of renewables.

Terna Investor Presentation

First Half of 2024 Financial Results

Terna delivered very solid financial results for the first half of 2024, both for its regulated operations, as well as its small unregulated businesses. Revenues grew by 18% and its EBITDA by 23% compared to the previous year. Net income increased by an impressive 32% compared to the same period one year earlier, in part thanks to disciplined operating costs controls. Most of the growth was driven by a higher regulatory asset base (RAB), and to a lesser extent an updated value of the regulatory weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which was increased by roughly 80 basis points compared to the previous year. RAB should continue to grow, as the company has significant capital expenditure (CAPEX) plans, including the new electric transmission links previously mentioned. In the first half of 2024, renewables generated about 53% of the national net total production, overtaking production from fossil fuels for the first time.

Terna Investor Presentation

Growth Projects

During the most recent earnings call, management shared that roughly 75% of its CapEx plan is secured by signed contracts. This is critical for Terna to grow its earnings, as most of its businesses and earnings are regulated, which means that a key component to earnings growth is to increase the size of its regulated asset base, or RAB. Fortunately, the company has a good pipeline of projects in which to invest given the acceleration of renewables in Italy's energy mix. In fact, management shared that until 2021 the installation rate of renewable energy was about 1 GW per year, which tripled in 2022, and then doubled in 2023 to about 6 GW. In the first half of 2024, around 3.7 GW of new renewable energy capacity have been installed in Italy, which means the country is on track to break a new record.

Terna's role is to help prepare the country's grid for this increase in renewable energy generation, and adding transmission lines between different regions is a critical component. One of the biggest projects the company has is the Tyrrhenian Link, which consists of underwater cables to connect the Italian mainland with Sardinia. This high-voltage direct current (HVDC) energy transmission project will increase the security of the electricity supply to the two main Italian islands, and will enable the integration of new renewable energy sources. The link has already obtained full authorization and many supply contracts have been signed. In the first half of 2024, Terna has spent roughly one billion euros in CapEx investments, about two hundred million euros more than last year. Looking further ahead, the company has identified several billion euros in potential investments it can make over the coming decade and beyond.

Balance Sheet

In what is a very unusual situation, Terna has higher credit ratings than its home country, Italy. S&P Global (SPGI) rates Terna 'BBB+' and Moody's (MCO) gives the company a 'Baa2', both of which are slightly better than Italy's sovereign debt ratings.

Terna Investor Presentation

Further helping the company access credit on favorable terms, the company's excellent sustainability ratings have allowed Terna to get preferential financing. For example, Terna recently signed two ESG credit facilities for a total amount of €450 million which have a total term of five years and will be linked to Terna’s performance in relation to specific environmental, social, and governance indicators.

Terna Investor Presentation

Most of Terna's debt has fixed interest rates, and the average maturity is about six years. We do think the company should have been more aggressive refinancing debt and extending maturities when rates were close to 0%, as the current average maturity of six years is decent, but we would prefer an average above ten years.

Terna Investor Presentation

Still, the amount of debt maturing in 2024 and 2025 is relatively modest, and the current view is that central banks will be lowering rates for the next few quarters.

Terna Investor Presentation

Dividends

Terna can be attractive for income investors given its generous payout ratio. It currently yields around 4.4%. Some investment research sites show a higher yield because they annualize the most recent dividend payment.

The company pays dividends twice per year, but the final dividend is about twice the amount of the interim dividend. The company has a dedicated page with information about its dividends. Terna has also shared that it plans to increase the dividend by at least 4% annually until the end of its current 2028 business plan.

Outlook

Terna remains on track to meet its fiscal year 2024 guidance, which means earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be €0.49, while native shares in Milan recently closed at €7.7. Looking further ahead, the company expects earnings per share to continue growing, but we think management might be too conservative. Their fiscal year 2028 EPS guidance of €0.55 would imply less than 3% growth per year.

Terna Investor Presentation

Valuation

Shares are currently trading with a forward price/earnings multiple of less than 16x, which we view as a reasonable multiple given the company's low risk profile, generous dividend, and growth opportunities.

If we assume the valuation multiple stays constant, between the dividend and modest EPS growth, the company could potentially deliver total annual returns between 7% and 9% to long-term investors. We would not discount the possibility of low double-digit returns.

Risks

The biggest risk we see with Terna is that most of its revenues are generated in Italy, which has experienced several economic crises and currently has one of the highest government debt burdens in the world, when measured as a percentage of GDP. This could translate into higher corporate taxes for companies like Terna, or regulatory changes that would reduce the returns Terna is allowed to make from its investments. Given that most of Terna's revenues and earnings come from regulated activities in Italy, decisions made by the government will have a very significant impact on Terna's earnings potential.

Conclusion

Terna delivered very strong financial results for the first half of 2024, but earnings growth is likely to moderate going forward. Still, shares are currently trading at a very reasonable valuation of less than 16x forward earnings and with a dividend yield of roughly 4.4%. Terna has a strong balance sheet and several growth projects that should allow the company to continue growing for the foreseeable future. Management is committed to grow the dividend by at least 4% until the end of the current business plan in 2028. This makes the company an interesting opportunity, offering a mix of yield and growth.

Our main concerns are potential regulatory changes in Italy, but so far, it appears the government wants to motivate the company to continue investing to contribute to the energy transition in Italy. The company is on track with its development projects and to meet its financial guidance for the year. At current prices, we still see potential for low double-digit returns for investors, but high single digit returns are probably more likely. For the moment, we are maintaining our 'Buy' rating, but we think the share price is getting close to being a 'Hold'.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.