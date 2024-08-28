Terna: A Key Utility In Italy's Energy Transition

Aug. 28, 2024 5:34 AM ETTerna S.p.A. (TERRF) Stock, TEZNY Stock
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
5.37K Followers

Summary

  • Terna delivered impressive financial results in the first half of 2024, with significant growth in revenues, EBITDA, and net income, driven by increased regulatory asset base and disciplined cost control.
  • Terna is crucial to Italy's shift to renewable energy, with major infrastructure projects like the Tyrrhenian Link.
  • These projects will enhance grid integration and support future growth of the renewable energy sector in Italy.
  • Terna offers an attractive dividend yield and growth prospects, but there are a few important risks that have to be considered, including regulatory and home country risks.
Electricity pylons at sunset

James O'Neil

After Terna (OTCPK:TERRF)(OTCPK:TEZNY) published its first half of 2024 financial results, we have become more convinced about the company's growth prospects. We started covering Terna at the start of the year, and since then, shares have delivered

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
5.37K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TERRF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TERRF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TERRF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TERRF
--
TEZNY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News