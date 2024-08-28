BITX: Rate Cuts Could Disappoint BTC Bulls

Mike Fay
Summary

  • Bitcoin's flash-crash in early August was followed by a strong recovery, the 2x leveraged ETF BITX more than doubled Bitcoin's performance over that time.
  • September has historically been a poor month for Bitcoin, with only a 30% chance of positive returns and an average decline of 5.8%.
  • More importantly, investment demand for BTC has been robust this year with over $20 billion in YTD capital flows into the asset.
  • Rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may not benefit Bitcoin immediately; BTC's significant rise may occur when liquidity increases to combat a recession.

On August 5th, the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) flash-crashed under $50k per coin. The price volatility was by no means unique to just Bitcoin. At the August 5th intraday lows, the S&P 500 had sold off by more

