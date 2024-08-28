pidjoe

Introduction

Per my May article, the recent deal announced between Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) (NYSE:BEP) and Microsoft (MSFT) is a big deal. Since then, we have some new developments such as the Neoen acquisition, the 2Q24 results and the July 2024 International Energy Agency Update.

My thesis is that Brookfield Renewable is continuing their push into solar and wind to satisfy demand such as data center power.

The Numbers

For decades, Brookfield focused on hydro while they waited for the economics of solar and wind to improve. Their 4Q22 supplemental shows an LTA total of 69,735 GWh and hydro was 54% of this at 37,843 GWh. The other asset classes were 20,977 GWh wind, 8,476 GWh utility-scale solar and 2,439 GWh other. Per their 4Q23 supplemental, their LTA GWh total jumped to 92,054 GWh, composed of 38,095 hydro, 35,759 wind, 15,211 utility-scale solar and 2,989 other. The increases in wind and utility-solar from 4Q22 to 4Q23 are staggering, and we're still seeing a big push into these asset classes. The 2Q24 letter explains how this is happening outside of Brookfield as well:

Over the past two decades, solar and wind have gone from a negligible source of global electricity production to over thirteen percent of total supply and have also become the most cost competitive sources of power globally. New build solar and wind now cost less than running existing fossil fuel plants in most markets. We are seeing a similar scenario play out with batteries, where costs have declined 85% in the past decade and 60% in the past six years.

The July 2024 International Energy Agency Update shows how solar and wind are expected to climb substantially in 2024 and 2025:

Electricity generation by source (July 2024 International Energy Agency Update)

Part of the reason for the climb of solar and wind is because data centers favor these asset classes when implementing new facilities. The July 2024 International Energy Agency Update shows many different forecasts for increased data center demand:

Data center demand (July 2024 International Energy Agency Update)

Brookfield Renewable has their own forecast, which was discussed in their 2Q24 letter (emphasis added):

Data center investment continues to accelerate globally and it is widely estimated that data centers could reach up to 10% and 20% of electricity consumption globally and in the U.S., respectively, by the end of the decade. This is on top of the electrification of industrial capacity, heating for houses and other uses that is driving unprecedented demand for electricity. To put this in perspective, the global installed capacity for electricity is expected to more than double over the next 20 years, while also trying to replace half of the existing capacity that will be retired as it is very carbon intensive. A truly unprecedented undertaking.

Speaking in the 2Q24 call, CEO Connor Teskey said the cost for solar has declined 90% in the last 15 years: One of the ways Brookfield Renewable is accelerating their push into solar is with the Neoen transaction. Brookfield's 2Q24 letter discusses the transaction agreement:

We signed an agreement to acquire ~53% of the outstanding shares of publicly-listed Neoen. Neoen is a leading global renewable platform with best-in class management and market leading positions in each of France, Australia and the Nordics. The company has 8,000 megawatts of highly contracted operating or under construction assets, and a 20,000-megawatt advanced stage pipeline with completed technical studies, and land and interconnection already secured.

Brookfield's 2Q24 letter goes on to say regulatory approvals are expected in the fourth quarter, which should clear the way for them to make an offer for the remaining shares.

Here is a breakdown of Neoen's assets from their H1 2024 presentation:

Technology and geographic breakdown (Neoen H1 2024 presentation)

Brookfield's data center agreement with Microsoft is centered in the US, and Brookfield will also have opportunities to work with others in the data center space. During the 2Q24 call, Scotiabank Analyst Jessica Hoyle asked if more interest is coming towards Brookfield from other data center companies and CEO Connor Teskey said the answer is yes:

The answer there is yes. There is no doubt around the world it's important to recognize that the demand for renewables has grown exponentially in recent years. Not because renewables are clean but rather because renewables are the cheapest form of electricity.

An August 2024 FT article talks about the demands data centers have for water and electricity. The FT article has a chart with prominent US data center locations such as Northern Virginia, Oregon, Iowa, Ohio, Silicon Valley, Texas and Southern Virginia:

Data center capacity (August 2024 FT article)

Northern Virginia has by far the biggest load above, and an April 2024 Washington Post article talks about problems in the area. More power is needed and PJM Interconnection, the regional grid operator, hasn't been fast enough in terms of approving new generation facilities. As such, coal plants will be in operation longer than anticipated:

Power lines will be built across four states in a $5.2 billion effort that, relying on coal plants that were meant to be shuttered, is designed to keep the electric grid from failing amid spiking energy demands.

The article shows electricity demand from data centers in the area is expected to climb rapidly in the years ahead:

Virginia energy demand (April 2024 Washington Post article)

Again, new developments such as a 2,600 MW wind farm off Virginia along with solar projects weren't approved quickly enough by PJM, so coal-powered electricity will have to be one of the sources necessary to fill the gap. Data center companies want to use electricity generated from renewable sources, so they are incentivized to look beyond Northern Virginia in the years ahead.

I like to keep the above FT data center chart in mind when thinking about the way planned generating units have been shifting from fossil fuels to renewables. And within renewables, they've started shifting from wind to solar. This 2022 EIA map shows large wind investments in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois:

EIA wind farm map (2022 EIA map)

The August 2024 EIA Electric Power Monthly Update shows states like Texas and Illinois are now favoring solar over wind:

Planned generating units (August 2024 EIA Electric Power Monthly Update)

Forward-looking investors should keep tabs on Brookfield's Neoen agreement, as well as other efforts to increase solar as a percentage of asset classes.

