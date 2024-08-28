Andregric/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

A very unexpected and somewhat provocative publication by Hindenburg Research dealing with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has caused a storm of emotion on the Internet. Someone was quick to say that Hindenburg's arguments against Super Micro are dubious, as it is very likely that they are doing this for their own gain. However, I wouldn't jump to the conclusion that the publication of the research piece only speaks of market manipulation if Hindenburg holds a short position (as stated in their disclosure) - it's entirely possible that their allegations and assumptions have a very solid basis. Let's figure it out.

Hindenburg And Super Micro: Case Review

I've read the report and now propose to analyze it briefly. The famous shortseller essentially focuses on 4 areas, argued either through evidence from interviews with former employees and anonymous representatives of SMCI's customers or through an appeal to the company's past negative experiences. However, there is also an appeal to the company's own research, which was empirically obtained by analyzing tens of thousands of transactions. Let's go through everything in order.

Channel Stuffing And Accounting Violations

The first part of the Hindenburg report begins with these accusations: The analysts note that they found several "red flags and evidence of continued improper revenue recognition". In April 2024, Bob Luong, the former Head of Global Services, filed a lawsuit against Super Micro accusing the company of "continuing to engage in fraudulent revenue recognition practices even after it relisted in 2020." In fact, the stock was delisted in 2018 because the SEC alleged that Super Micro had prematurely recognized more than $200 million in revenue from 2015 to 2017:

An SEC order stated the company “improperly accelerated revenue recognition and reporting” in multiple ways, including recognizing revenue before delivering goods, sending goods before specified delivery dates, sending incomplete and mis-assembled goods to customers and improperly changing shipment terms, among other methods.

After SMCI let go of its accounting team, and some board members, and paid millions in charges, it was able to regain compliance and relist on the Nasdaq in January 2020. What is worth mentioning, however, is that Hindenburg has found evidence that almost all of the people who left Super Micro after the 2018 scandal are now back on the company's management team.

From talking to insiders at some distribution companies, Hindenburg added that it also appears that the old SMCI practice of "to over-ship product to boost numbers" is still alive and well.

I checked the references to the sources cited by Hindenburg and found no contradictions: Everything except the interviews with insiders or related parties is easily confirmed by open sources. That is, we can conclude that investors should at least have questions about the quality of corporate governance after reviewing all the facts provided.

Undisclosed Related Party & Transactions

This kind of related party entities could be used to skew financials, either by undercharging (to inflate the public company's profitability) or overcharging (to siphon funds, potentially benefiting insiders or their associates). In the case of SMCI, the main targets that caught Hindenburg's attention were two companies - Ablecom and Compuware, both based in Taiwan and owned to a significant extent by direct family members of Super Micro's CEO.

As of April 2024, Bill Liang and his immediate family owned 15.83% of Compuware while elder brother Steve Liang and his wife and immediate family owned a much larger 37.67% stake, per shareholdings disclosed in filings by one of its investees. Ablecom owned a 15% stake in Compuware.

The source that Hindenburg provided leads to a file that indeed confirms this finding (see page 18).

Over the last 3 years since relisting, Super Micro has disclosed in SEC filings that it paid $983.1 million to Ablecom and Compuware for components and services, as they account for ~7% of SMCI's total COGS, according to SMCI's 10-K.

You might think that these two companies are very good at what they do and that SMCI is therefore doing something right regardless of who owns them. However, Hindenburg found evidence that the relationship between Super Micro and these two companies is circular in nature: Super Micro supplies components to these companies, which they then assemble and sell back to Super Micro. The temptation to manipulate purchase prices at the expense of the public giant SMCI in this scheme may be quite strong, in my view.

The researchers also found some questionable practices regarding Super Micro's undisclosed investment in Lambda Labs, a tech startup known for selling computers with GPU cards. In February 2024, SMCI indeed participated in Lambda's $320 million funding round, yet neither company's financial statements or public announcements disclosed this investment. Furthermore, in June 2024, SMCI announced a $600 million datacenter sublet arrangement with Lambda, which was described as "unusual" by some industry media. The researchers draw a conclusion that Lambda seems to have purchased hardware and datacenter space through Super Micro, without "disclosure of the potential related party nature of the deal owing to a Super Micro investment."

Russian Sanctions Violation

A rather unexpected part regarding SMCI, but as the researchers found out, Super Micro components worth ~$30 million were supplied to Russia's largest importer of dual-use civil-military chips via a newly established Hong Kong shell entity. Based on Hindenburg's analysis of >45,000 import and export transactions provided by trade aggregator Tradesparq, SMCI's exports to Russia have spiked >3x since the invasion of Ukraine.

I tried to access this info but it's paywalled. However, if this information is confirmed, then it is obvious that SMCI could have very serious problems - especially given the questionable practices mentioned above.

Internal Inefficiencies and No Competitive Advantages

Perhaps this is the last of the significant things Hindenburg analyzes in his study - the lack of a competitive advantage over other companies and the first signs of fleeing customers. Here, the researchers cite interviews and a number of sources among SMCI's customers who question the quality of both the company's products and customer service.

Even though Super Micro indeed has a footing in its market niche, a number of businesses have pulled back or completely stopped using Super Micro because of competition and quality issues, according to the findings. Apparently, some of the clients such as Nvidia (NVDA) whose chips are supplied by Super Micro, have thanked such rivals of Super Micro as Dell (DELL), among others, for their superior skills in executing the systems' installation.

Nobody is better at building end-to-end systems of very large scale for the enterprise than Dell Source: Nvidia's CEO

All that may indicate that the same NVDA may in fact decide at any moment to gradually switch to Dell's solutions - that's a very risky thing for SMCI.

Problems at Super Micro are not only the competitive environment but also quality and service issues. As reported by some companies, including DigitalOcean (DOCN) and Genesis Cloud, Super Micro has been associated with many reliability problems and difficulties with after-sales service; such issues have made many customers seek peers such as Dell and Hewlett Packard (HPE) instead. For instance, GMI Cloud switched to HPE after Super Micro servers demonstrated a very high malfunction rate, according to the report. Similarly, NexGen Cloud invested laundry sums of money on AI infrastructure but was still unable to escape firmware problems on Super Micro products.

My Fresh Look At Financials

Regardless of all the above and talk of misbehavior, I really don't like the dynamics of SMCI margins lately. In my recent bullish articles, I suggested that margins have already bottomed out and that SMCI basically needs some sort of stabilization to return to strong cash flows and lead the stock to a recovery. This just hasn't happened.

Data by YCharts

While fiscal 4Q FY2024 sales were just slightly above the consensus figure (by 0.09%), the firm's non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 4Q meaningfully missed the guidance and the consensus:

Seeking Alpha

Apparently, the slowdown in EPS growth on an annualized basis is happening much faster than I previously thought. Nevertheless, the market is in no hurry to adjust its forecasts for at least the next 3 years:

Seeking Alpha

I would even say that we are seeing the exact opposite: Wall Street continues to raise its forecasts even though competition in the industry is increasing (as can be seen from various comments on Dell and HPE solutions) and SCMI is struggling to maintain its gross profit margin.

Seeking Alpha

Given the risks to the company identified by Hindenburg's analysts, I think it could become more difficult for SMCI to compete for a buyer in the future from a reputational damage perspective alone. There could be revenue stagnation despite management's ambitious plans and multi-million CAPEX. In this case, we can't just look at Super Micro's forwarding EV/EBITDA and say "The stock is so undervalued because its multiple is below the 5-year average", as the actual EBITDA figure next year may be very different if the earnings misses (like in Q4) continue in the face of overly optimistic market forecasts.

YCharts, the author's notes

Therefore, I've decided to lower my rating from "buy" to "hold" as I have not found sufficient arguments to refute Hindenburg's conclusions, as well as after analyzing the Q4 financials.

The Bottom Line

It doesn't really matter what you think of the short sellers' research report. In my opinion, investors should look at the facts and evidence first. The research report I reviewed today had a lot of evidence - direct and indirect - and I didn't find enough arguments to refute it. In fact, SMCI's potential litigation with the SEC and other government agencies, if this story continues, could even lead to another delisting as was the case in 2018 - it's not out of the question. Reputational damage is very important, and if SMCI can't respond convincingly to all the allegations shortly, I think the stock could fall much lower.

As I said above, I'm lowering my rating from "Buy" back to "Hold".

Thank you for reading!