PM Images

Shares of the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) have attracted a range of investors due to a high single-digit yield and the underlying positions focusing on growth. Shares have dramatically underperformed the market over the past 5-years, as they never recovered from the bear market in 2022. During the prior bull run, shares of BST pulled away from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), but the same results haven't been replicated in the current bull market. BST continues to be an interesting CEF as it's trading at a -6.24% discount to its net asset value (NAV) and has a distribution rate of 8.57%. No matter what the macroeconomic environment or market cycle has looked like, BST continued to pay monthly distributions and never disappointed investors from an income perspective. BST could surprise the market into the end of the year, as the fund could get a boost from rate cuts and if Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) rises on earnings. (NVDA) represents 13.92% of BST's holdings, while small caps account for 18.84%. I think that BST is very interesting at these levels, and I plan on adding more to my position, so I can lock in the current yield on cost before rate cuts occur.

Seeking Alpha

Following up on my previous article about BST

I have been pretty bullish on BST, and while shares have appreciated by 4.12% YTD, they have declined by -2.85% since my previous article was released at the beginning of May (can be read here). Even after the distributions are accounted for, BST's total return since May is -0.16% compared to the market appreciating by 8.46%. In that article, I had discussed why I liked BST from an income perspective and how I felt that shares could benefit as Q1 earnings came rolling in. BST hasn't disappointed me when it comes to generating income, as the monthly distribution comes in like clockwork, but shares haven't been able to rally the way I had hoped. Now that we have a clear message from the Fed about cuts, and we're on the cusp of NVDA's earnings, I think that there is a better opportunity in BST heading into the end of the year.

Seeking Alpha

Risks to my investment thesis pertaining to BST

While BST has been a strong income-producing asset, its share performance has been anything but stellar. If NVDA misses earnings, I expect the market to decline, but BST shares could be severely impacted as NVDA makes up almost 14% of its holdings. BST has a risk of being tied to technology and growth, and as we enter a lower-rate environment, a rotation out of growth assets and into value could occur. A rotation of this nature could negatively affect BST as companies like The Coca-Cola Company, and Home Depot (HD) will be magnets for capital rather than big tech. BST also faces risks from the Fed, and if the Fed doesn't take rates down in a timely fashion, it could impact the recovery in small caps, which is almost 20% of BST's portfolio. BST could also face a reduction in distribution payments if we see macroeconomic headwinds in the future. While I am bullish on BST, a lot is riding on rate cuts and NVDA earnings after the bell on 8/28.

BST could benefit from tailwinds from rate cuts and Nvidia earnings over the next month

BST's portfolio consists of an 18.84% weighting toward small-caps and a 1.69% weighting toward mid-caps. While I believe rate cuts will ultimately be a tide that lifts all ships, small and mid-caps should benefit more than large caps. Smaller companies don't have the financial power in their balance sheets the way large caps do. Small caps often rely on tapping the debt markets and debt financing to fuel their growth. In lower-rate environments, small-caps can refinance debt with higher interest rates and lower their borrowing costs or pull capital out and keep the payments the same. This can provide liquidity to invest in future endeavors to generate additional revenue. For companies that aren't levered, lower rates create a lending environment that isn't as restrictive, and companies have an easier time accessing capital to grow.

While small and medium-sized companies should be direct beneficiaries of rate cuts, I believe large-caps will be indirect beneficiaries. When companies expand their operations by tapping the debt markets to grow, capital will be spent on the goods and services that many large caps provide. For instance, when companies expand their headcount, new employees will need office equipment and a Microsoft 365 account. Businesses will likely need to add Microsoft 365 licenses in addition to additional cloud services from Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud. Companies will look to promote their goods or services by advertising with Google Ads or through Facebook and Instagram. Capital is likely to flow to the top because of the largest companies in the world and BST has 49.88% of their holdings across companies such as NVDA, Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) which should indirectly benefit from a lower-rate environment.

We finally have some direction from the Fed as Fed Chair Powell delivered remarks at Jackson Hole. The market finally got what it was looking for when he said it was time to adjust the policy regarding rates. CME Group expects, at the very minimum, that we will see 75 bps eliminated from the current Fed Funds rate, with the most likely scenario being that we finish the year with a reduction of 100 bps. This should be a large catalyst for BST as it focuses on technology and science growth companies that will benefit in a lower-rate environment. The smaller companies will have an easier time accessing the capital markets, and borrowing costs will decline, while the larger companies should see increased revenue from increased spending during a period of expansion. I think that BST is in a prime position to benefit into the end of the year as rates decline.

CME Group

It seems like the whole market is waiting for NVDA to report after the bell on Wednesday, the 28th. NVDA is the 3rd largest company in the SPY index fund and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). NVDA is also the largest holding of BST. NVDA has beat estimates the past 4 quarters, and from an earnings perspective, EPS is expected to come in 138% larger than Q2 of last year. There have been 29 upward revisions to NVDA's earnings over the past 90 days, with only 6 downward revisions. With all of the CapEx being spent on chips and data centers, the market is waiting not just on earnings, but guidance from NVDA to determine if we are entering a boom-bust cycle or if the unprecedented growth that we have seen will continue. The option market is certainly optimistic as the open interest for this Friday at a 130 strike is 136,166 contracts, and the 140 strike has an open interest of 80,879 contracts. It looks like there are a lot of investors expecting NVDA to beat and raise guidance, which would likely take shares higher. If this occurs, BST will benefit a great deal because NVDA's earnings could lift the market, and half of BST's holdings are tied to their top 10 holdings.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

BST is still doing well from an income perspective and investors are getting paid a high single digit yield

A lot of investors don't have the patience to hold investments for a long duration of time these days, but investors who have held BST since inception are doing quite well despite the large drawdown since 2021. BST has increased the distribution from $0.10 to $0.25 per month since inception and paid $23.36 in distributions along the way. BST has generated 116.78% of its initial share price in distributions, while producing 75.50% in capital appreciation. BST has been public for almost a decade now, and while the 75.50% appreciation has trailed the market, having an income-producing asset that has almost doubled while paying out over 100% of its initial share price is certainly a good investment.

As of 8/30, BST will have paid $2 in distributions in 2024, with another $1 expected from September through December. BST has paid a distribution of $0.25 since October of 2021, and this practice should continue as the month's progress. BST has never reduced the distribution and provided investors with 7 increases over the past decade. From an income perspective, BST has been a strong income investment and provided investors with a yield that has outpaced the risk-free rate of return. I think that as the Fed lowers rates, investors are going to look for income-producing investments that can recreate the yield they were getting from money markets, and bonds. BST could become a magnet for incoming capital from the sidelines, as it allows investors to gain exposure to different growth markets while generating a high single-digit yield.

Seeking Alph

Conclusion

While BST hasn't been exciting in 2024, I think that things are about to change. Now that we have clear direction from the Fed and rate cuts are expected at the September meeting, BST looks very interesting, especially since it's trading at a -6.24% discount to NAV. I think that BST will benefit from tailwinds coming off NVDA earnings, and an upcoming rate cut should be a significant catalyst as capital markets become less restrictive and the cost of capital declines. I think BST will be an attractive CEF for investors looking for a hybrid fund that can deliver capital appreciation and yield that outpaces the risk-free rate of return. I plan on adding to BST into the rate-cutting environment and believe that big tech is going to lead the market higher, which should correlate to BST appreciating into the end of the year.