Panasonic: Spotlight On EV Battery Business And ROIC Targets (Rating Downgrade)

  • Panasonic's operating earnings growth is expected to decelerate in the current fiscal year, as its EV battery business' performance has been impacted by slower EV adoption.
  • PCRFF's goal is to have each of its business segments register a ROIC in excess of WACC by +3 percentage points in FY 2027, which could be a long-term valuation re-rating driver.
  • I have revised my rating for Panasonic from a Buy to a Hold, taking into account the negative outlook for the EV battery business.
  • But I don't think that PCRFF deserves a Sell rating; the stock has valuation multiple expansion potential, assuming the achievement of its ROIC targets in the future.
Panasonic Factory

winhorse

I rate Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFF) (OTCPK:PCRHY) [6752:JP] stock as a Hold. My rating for Panasonic is lowered from a Buy previously to a Hold now, as the company's Electric Vehicle or EV battery business' growth outlook has become less favorable. I

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

