Woodside Energy: Good H1, Let's See On New Projects Execution

  • Woodside Energy's H1 2024 earnings showed mixed results, with a 15% drop in EBIT but only a 2% decline in total production volumes.
  • The company is heavily investing in LNG projects like the Scarborough project and expanding into hydrogen and ammonia clean energy markets.
  • Despite high capital expenditure and a challenging macro environment, Woodside is focused on reducing production costs and optimizing marketing strategies.
  • Woodside's strategic shift towards international projects and clean energy aims to balance growth with maintaining an investment-grade credit rating and shareholder returns.

Australia's Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) (OTC:WOPEF) just reported a decent set of H1 2024 earnings. The company is a diversified exploration and production company with revenues from the production of liquefied natural gas, LNG liquefaction and transport, marketing

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

