Woodside Energy: Good H1, Let's See On New Projects Execution

alvarez

Australia's Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) (OTC:WOPEF) just reported a decent set of H1 2024 earnings. The company is a diversified exploration and production company with revenues from the production of liquefied natural gas, LNG liquefaction and transport, marketing of LNG, crude oil production, and is looking to make infields into hydrogen, solar and ammonia clean energy markets.

The company has three segments: Australia, International, and Marketing.

Its most important fields in Australia include Pluto LNG, a gas processing facility in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, comprising an offshore platform and one onshore LNG processing train, where Woodside is the operator. Woodside’s share of production for Pluto LNG in H1 2024 was 26.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). This was a 15% increase compared with H1 2023.

The North West Shelf Project, which Woodside is the operator, consists of three offshore platforms and the onshore Karratha Gas Plant which includes five onshore LNG processing trains and two domestic gas trains. Woodside’s share of production in H1 2024 was 19.6 MMboe. This was a 14% decrease compared with H1 2023 due to planned offshore maintenance and natural field decline.

Bass Strait is located in the southeast of Australia and produces oil and gas through a network of offshore platforms, pipelines and onshore processing facilities. Woodside’s share of production from Bass Strait was 8.5 MMboe in H1 2024, a 22% decrease from H1 2023 predominantly due to lower domestic gas market demand, offshore maintenance, and reduced crude oil production due to field decline. Woodside has a non-operator role in Bass Strait.

Internationally, Woodside has a lot of exposure to the US Gulf of Mexico. Its two most important assets are Mad Dog and Atlantis. Mad Dog is a conventional oil and gas development located in the US Gulf of Mexico. Mad Dog Phase 2 is a development of the southern flank of the Mad Dog field though the new Argos floating production facility. Woodside’s share of production in H1 2024 was 6.0 MMboe. This was a 122% increase compared with H1 2023 primarily due to a full period of production from Mad Dog Phase 2. Woodside holds a 23.9% non-operating participating interest in Mad Dog.

Atlantis is a conventional oil and gas development and is one of the largest producing fields in the US Gulf of Mexico. Woodside’s share of production in H1 2024 was 5.1 MMboe. This was a 19% decrease compared with H1 2023 due to planned turnaround activity. Woodside holds a 44% non-operating participating interest.

WDS also has conventional oil and gas fields, located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Segment Performance

WDS H1 2024 (Woodside Energy H1 Results)

Although earnings before tax and interest was down 15% to $2.4 billion in H1 2024 over H1 2023, total gas and liquids production was only down 2% year-on-year. This is not a bad performance given natural decline in production for mature oil and gas fields can be 5-10% per year. Earnings were mostly down because of the macro environment, i.e. commodity prices were on an oil barrel equivalent basis prices were down $11/bbl in the period, driven by lower LNG prices in Asia and Europe. WDS had a good slide in its analyst presentation on this.

Woodside's realised prices in H1 (Woodside Energy H1 2024 presentation)

Woodside can't control commodity prices, but it can control to some extent production costs. The group reduced unit production costs to $8.3/barrel of oil equivalent ($8.8/boe in H1 2023) "despite the inflationary environment".

For WDS's marketing segment, LNG sales remained robust, with strong offtake agreements helping to stabilize volumes. The company is actively marketing future production from the Scarborough project (discussed below). The marketing segment’s profit before tax and net finance costs in H1 2024 was $218 million. This reflected the optimisation activities and incremental value generated through the marketing, trading and shipping of Woodside’s oil and gas and through third-party purchased volumes.

Capacity Growth

Woodside recognises the global opportunity for LNG to accelerate coal displacement, and as such is making big investments in this area. Woodside noted in its presentation that coal-to-gas switching was the largest driver of energy-related emissions reductions in the US power sector in 2023.

In the H1 earnings call, chief executive Meg O’Neill said:

For example, in the U.S. from 2022 to 2023, coal to gas switching accounted for two-thirds of the emissions reduction in electricity generation. While coal use in markets like Europe has already peaked, the Asia Pacific region currently accounts for more than 80% of global coal use and global coal consumption is approximately eight times higher than global LNG. So we see a clear and sustained opportunity for coal to gas switching in key markets as they navigate the energy transition.

WDS has two important projects that have passed final investment decision: Scarborough in Western Australia, which is 67% complete and on track for first LNG cargo in 2026 and Trion in the Gulf of Mexico, which is approaching 10% complete and is on track for first oil in 2028.

Woodside said in July that the cost of developing Scarborough, has risen 4% to $12.5 billion because of design modifications needed.

In addition to the newly delivered offshore Sangomar project in Senegal where first oil was reached in June and which reached nameplate capacity of 100,000 bbl/day in July, WDS has a number of gas development projects and new energy opportunities, notably in hydrogen and ammonia.

Dream Teams

WDS chief executive Meg O’Neill in the Q2 update last month spoke about a "dream team" of partners for the Scarborough project. Japanese customers JERA and LNG Japan have acquired stakes in the offshore project recently, while Global Infrastructure Partners has also invested earlier. In the H1 earnings call, O’Neill spoke again about a dream team, this time in terms of potential partners for developing Driftwood LNG, which is part of the recent acquisition of Tellurian. Driftwood LNG is fully permitted but is pre-final investment decision, and the H1 earnings presentation noted the project offers "demand resilience" by introducing geographical diversification to its energy transition focused portfolio, and offers "value uplift from marketing optimisation and arbitrage".

Driftwood LNG is located near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The current development plan comprises five LNG trains through four phases, with a total permitted capacity of 27.6 million tonnes per annum.

Beaumont Clean Ammonia Project

WDS acquired 100% of OCI Clean Ammonia Holding B.V. earlier this month and its lower carbon ammonia project in Texas. This gives Woodside an early mover advantage in the growing lower-carbon ammonia market. The press release notes it is the "World’s first ammonia plant paired with auto thermal reforming with 95%+ CO2 capture". The project also works financially, exceeding Woodside's capital allocation target of 10% internal rate of return, and it has the capacity to abate 3.2 million tonnes per annum of carbon dioxide or equivalent once the project is fully developed.

Why Is Woodside Investing So Much Outside Of Australia?

In the Global LNG Outlook 2024-2028 by The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis notes

New Australian LNG projects are generally viewed as globally uncompetitive due to high costs for both construction and new gas supplies. The industry also faces challenges from stringent emissions obligations under Australia’s Safeguards Mechanism, which will require any new gas fields to have zero emissions of reservoir CO2.

After an extended period of financial underperformance in Australia’s LNG industry, the prospect of declining output has raised concerns that Australia is “quietly quitting” the LNG business. Indeed, one of the major investors in Australian LNG, INPEX, in 2023 suggested that Australia is quietly quitting the LNG business.

In a paper last year, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies noted

Attitudes to gas and LNG development have changed hugely in the decade since Australia’s new LNG projects were sanctioned (and with general political support). Climate change and greenhouse emissions from fossil fuels are much more important, particularly with increasingly frequent major weather events.

Conclusion

Woodside noted in its H1 presentation that the energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie forecasts LNG to grow more than 50% in the next 10 years. This is consistent with a recent forecast by Goldman Sachs. A large part of this growth should come from Europe and Emerging Markets. The outlook for Japan and Korea, historically very important LNG buyers, is less clear as planned increases in nuclear and renewables generation could send demand lower.

So WDS is trying to build a high-quality portfolio weighted to LNG which is geographically advantaged - for example, the Driftwood LNG project can take advantage of cheap US natural gas production. At the same time, with an eye on the future, the group is progressing customer-led and scalable ammonia, hydrogen and CCS opportunities, which makes good strategic sense.

Woodside Energy certainly has growth ambitions, but it remains they are entering a period of high capital expenditure on important greenfield projects. Additionally, with an Alman Z Score of 1.86, the group is going to have to ask itself tough questions on capital allocation between growth capex, maintaining an investment grade credit rating (currently BBB+/ Baa1) and shareholder returns. The company is on my watch list for sure, but right now, I'm neutral on the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.