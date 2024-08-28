Broadcom Q3 Preview: Not A Wise Time To Initiate A Position

Summary

  • AVGO's strong AI prospects are driving up its stock, but it appears slightly overvalued, with a current PE ratio higher than justified by its expected FY26 growth rates.
  • AI-related revenues could reach $10B in 2024, but competitive pressures from big tech and a potential slowdown in AI infrastructure demand pose risks.
  • A more reasonable PE ratio of 45 suggests a fair price of $178 for FY25, indicating only a 10.3% upside and a speculative risk-to-reward ratio in the medium term.

I last covered Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in June; I put out a Hold rating at the time, and since then, the stock has gained 20.5% in price. In my last analysis, I provided a mixture of a traditional discounted cash flow model and

Oliver Rodzianko is a financial analyst specializing in the technology sector, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, software, and renewable energy. He has earned a strong reputation on Seeking Alpha, where he has built a substantial following and consistently features in the platform's "Must Reads." His expertise is also recognized on GuruFocus, which often syndicates his work to Forbes, enhancing his visibility and influence in the financial community. Additionally, Oliver occasionally writes for The Motley Fool UK. Oliver's research experience is comprehensive, encompassing equity research on public companies through a blend of traditional fundamental analysis and advanced proprietary data tools. His investment philosophy centers on GARP principles, with an increasing focus on value investing in small-cap and micro-cap companies. He actively manages a private investment portfolio, prioritizing high-quality, undervalued businesses with sustainable growth potential and ethical practices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

