There’s an expression in investing that goes, “the safest dividend is the one that has just been raised.” To an extent, this phrase rings true since a dividend bump usually means a business believes there is sustainable cash flow to perpetually sustain an increased payment to shareholders. Aside from a short list of companies with unusual dividend policies, like Sturm, Ruger, & Company (RGR) who distributes 40% of net income as a quarterly dividend, most dividends are consistent. Most companies carefully chart the course of their dividend to ensure a combination of sustainability and long term growth.

Dividends are paramount to net lease. Net lease REITs are prolific dividend raisers establishing some of the most consistent dividend histories in publicly traded real estate. More often than not, folks point to Realty Income (O) as the blue chip of the net lease sector. The Dividend Aristocrat has been raising their dividend for decades, establishing one of the most impressive track records in the public real estate sector. However, O does not have the longest track record of dividend increases for a public net lease real estate investment trust. O went public in 1994, making this their third decade as a public company. A smaller net lease REIT went public several years before O and has also raised their dividend annually since initial public offering.

Today, we revisit the steady eddy of the net lease sector. NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) recently increased their dividend while maintaining one of the lowest payout ratios in the net lease sector. NNN is one of just three REITs to increase their dividends annually for 35 years or more. We will explore differentiations in NNN ‘s business model and evaluate their recently increased dividend against the net lease sector.

REIT Overview

Our previous coverage of NNN took a deep dive into the company’s portfolio, capitalization, return history, and dividend. For anyone unfamiliar with NNN, that article or our prior coverage, could be a helpful starting point.

Today, we will provide an update on NNN and dive deeper into the company’s business model. Our previous articles on NNN have espoused the strengths of the REIT and its management team. Our last coverage, titled “NNN REIT: This Net Lease REIT Continues To Dominate The Sector” pointed out the company’s outperformance compared to the broader net lease sector. Since, total return has surpassed 12.5% as the stock price continues to improve.

Nearly six months later, NNN’s business is largely the same as it has been for decades. The company is one of the largest owners of single tenant retail real estate across the country. Competing with the largest REITs including O and Agree Realty (ADC), NNN is one of the most competitive triple net REITs. As of the end of the quarter, NNN owned a portfolio of 3,548 properties in 49 states covering over 35 million square feet. NNN’s weighted average lease maturity was 10.0 years following the end of the quarter.

NNN has a notoriously simplified business. Their balance sheet is comprised of only common equity and unsecured debt. The balance sheet is roughly 60%/40% between equity and debt, respectively. The company maintains a simple and conservative capitalization. NNN is also rated investment grade, allowing the REIT to issue well-priced debt.

Business Model

At the expense of generalizing, net lease real estate is a remarkably simple business model. Beneath the hood of each REIT is a capital raising machine that uses various capital sources to fund the acquisition of existing assets or development of new assets. These new assets build the portfolio, diversify the REIT, and fund increasing dividends to shareholders. This lean business model has kept shareholders paid for generations.

However, if we are willing to look deeper, we will note subtle but significant differences between each specific REIT. These REITs look similar on the surface, but once we understand the tactics behind each business, the picture begins to make more sense.

For example, O is the aggregation monster. The company has acquired thousands upon thousands of properties each year building an enormous portfolio and reaching an enterprise value of $75 billion. This accounts for the massive growth in O’s enterprise value relative to modest share appreciation.

NNN operates a very different business model. While the company continually invests in real estate, like O and other REITs, NNN maintains a unique business model. NNN capitalizes largely on sale leaseback and development opportunities. These are new or unbuilt assets where NNN takes a first bite at the apple. Often, NNN conducts repeat business with their sponsored partners, acting as a capital provider for a deal pipeline of established partners.

This approach is also evidenced by NNN’s top ten tenants which is stacked with sale leaseback heavy clients including 7-Eleven and car wash operators such as Mister Car Wash and Tidal Auto Spa. NNN has a history of doing repeat business with clients in their portfolio. For example, this past quarter, 100% of NNN’s $110 million in acquisitions were with existing clients.

On to acquisitions. During the quarter, we invested $110 million in 16 new properties at an initial cash cap rate of 7.9%, a potential yield or if we are required to straight line it would be about 8.9%, with an average lease duration of over 16 years. 100% of the deals were from relationship tenants which we do repeat business, creating the barriers to the competition to solidify NNN deal for.

This business model means NNN has repeat business with familiar clients. This is efficient, even allowing NNN to repeat lease structures and streamline their negotiation process. This means a faster moving pipeline. However, a sale leaseback heavy business model generally means that the credit quality of tenants will be lower. NNN sources less than 20% of rental revenue from tenants that are rated investment grade. Compare this to ADC which generates nearly 70% of rental revenue from tenants rated investment grade.

In order to compensate for this client profile, NNN invests in what I consider to be “Main Street” real estate. This means placing a heavy emphasis on real estate fundamentals like replacement cost, accessibility, visibility, demographics and traffic counts. With lower credit quality tenants, the landlord must be confident they can find a replacement tenant for vacant assets. With inferior assets, this process can become more challenging. Refer back to our recent article detailing the importance of high quality assets for net lease REITs.

For NNN’s fungible real estate, this translates to streamlined leasing. NNN has proven their ability to manage their portfolio. Historically, around 85% of NNN’s tenants have renewed expiring leases.

NNN has also grown more selectively than other REITs such as O. NNN’s dividend payout ratio is one of the most conservative in the net lease sector. This not only means NNN’s dividend payments are safe, but there is additional cash left over to fund new acquisitions and development opportunities.

Dividend Analysis

On July 15th, NNN announced a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, marking a 2.7% increase over the prior quarter’s dividend and the comparable dividend from the prior year. Over decades, NNN had established a predictable track record of increasing the dividend following Q2. Historically, this bump has consistently ranged from $0.01 to $0.03 per share, marking modest increases. Over the past ten years, NNN’s dividend has grown by around 3.4% per year, which is slower than the typical high quality net lease REIT. Based on current share prices, NNN yields just under 5%

NNN’s combination of dividend yield and dividend growth is impressive, but it hardly tells the whole story for the REIT. Beneath each REITs dividend is a blend of sustainability, projected growth, and current yield. Today, we will emphasize the first point.

NNN maintains one of the safest dividends in the net lease sector using their payout ratio as an assessment tool. Net lease REITs typically report a non-GAAP metric called adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, per share. This metric quantifies the amount of cash left over to shareholders following recurring expenses and several other adjustments. Below is a helpful illustration from the Corporate Finance Institute.

AFFO boils down to the capital remaining the fund a REIT’s dividend. The dividend payment as a portion of AFFO is called the AFFO payout ratio and represents the financial margin of safety. NNN has maintained one of the most conservative payout ratios in net lease.

Combining the company’s 2024 AFFO guidance with their current dividend, NNN’s AFFO payout ratio is just 69%. NNN has also been able to maintain this conservative payout ratio. Following the pandemic, NNN has consistently paid less than 70% of AFFO in dividends. The leftover capital is a critical piece of funding NNN’s ongoing developments and new acquisitions. Based on quarterly AFFO of over $150 million, this leaves nearly $50 million in quarterly capital to fund operational expenses and new opportunities.

NNN is one of just several net lease REITs currently paying out less than 70% of AFFO as their dividend. Below is a graphic comparing NNN’s current payout metrics and AFFO multiple against key peers in the net lease segment.

Currently, NNN is paying out the third most conservative dividend, following Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) and NETSTREIT (NTST) which are both paying 67% of AFFO. In contrast, NNN is paying out less than O, ADC, and W. P. Carey (WPC) who are each paying out just less than 75%. NNN has maintained a growing dividend for more than three decades. It also being one of the most conservative in the sector and recently increased is an attractive dividend trifecta.

What Should NNN Do Differently?

NNN is the oldest publicly traded net lease REIT. It has stuck to an exceptional business model for decades and grown into a mature company in its own right. Today, NNN is rated investment grade and has been a public company for nearly four decades. With that introduction, it is difficult to put forth criticism of a clearly successful business. With that said, I have one critique of NNN’s business.

NNN has consistently traded at a discount to the net lease sector. In fact, our last article pointed out that the company was leading the sector in terms of performance despite maintaining one of the cheapest valuations in the sector. Currently trading at just 14x AFFO, the only cheaper REITs are WPC and NTST who have been in the net lease penalty box for separate issues. Relative to companies like ADC, EPRT, and O, NNN is trading at a discounted valuation. This is at least partially due to the company’s “lower quality” portfolio based solely off investment grade ratings. NNN’s valuation excludes value allocated to their investment grade tenants.

I believe it would be in NNN’s best interest to dispose of select properties leased to investment grade tenants with the intent of recycling the capital towards higher yielding sale leaseback and development opportunities. Currently, around 17% of rental revenue is coming from tenants rated investment grade. Some of these assets could be disposed at low capitalization rates and recycled. During the past quarter, NNN invested $110 million in new properties at an initial yield of 7.9%. Adding lower yielding properties to the disposition pipeline would create an attractive opportunity to reinvest into higher yields. This would also prevent NNN from needing to issue new debt and equity to fund these opportunities which is attractive to shareholders.

NNN’s limited size means the company can benefit from actively managing the portfolio. Selectively selling assets and recycling the capital will be more effective for NNN than a company like O that is more than ten times the size.

Conclusion

NNN is the real blue chip of the net lease industry. The company’s 35 year history as a public company charts one of the most impressive track records of rising dividends. Over this period, NNN has also remained close to their business model. The company is still working closely with their rolodex of clients to source new opportunities.

Paying out one of the most conservative dividends in net lease and trading at a discounted valuation, NNN has value beyond what the market sees. Through market cycles, NNN has maintained and raised its dividend which cannot be said by even some of the best in the business, such as ADC and WPC. NNN earns a “Buy” rating as one of the best REITs in net lease.