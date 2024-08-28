Nastassia Samal

One company that I have really come to be interested in since originally finding out about it in 2022 is HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). For those not familiar with the business, it operates as a provider of HSAs (health savings accounts) and other types of CDBs (consumer directed benefits) plans. In my original article about the firm, published in March 2022, I ended up rating the company a 'hold' based on concerns regarding valuation. Ultimately, in May of this year, I upgraded it to a 'buy' because of the continued strong growth and healthy cash flows that the company was starting to achieve. Since then, things have not gone exactly according to plan. Shares are down 2.9% while the S&P 500 is up 6.5%.

As disappointing as this return disparity is, I remain confident in the company's potential. Shares aren't exactly in value territory, but considering how quickly the company is expanding, I believe that its long-term picture should be positive. But of course, we should be mindful that the picture can change based on a change in fundamentals. And it just so happens that new fundamental data is going to be coming out in the coming days. You see, on September 3, after the market closes, management is going to be announcing financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. At present, analysts have high expectations when it comes to revenue, profits, and adjusted profits. So long as the company can meet these expectations, I see no reason why I should downgrade it from the 'buy' it's currently rated.

A look at recent results and expectations

In my prior article regarding HealthEquity, we only had data covering through the end of the 2024 fiscal year. Results now extend through the first quarter of 2025. So that might be a great place to start off. During that quarter, revenue for the company came in at $287.6 million. That's an increase of 17.7% compared to the $244.4 million the company generated one year earlier. While the company did see a decline in the number of CDB accounts that it had from 6.95 million to 6.91 million, the number of HSAs on its books jumped significantly year over year from 8.05 million to nearly 9.10 million.

When everything is added together, this means that the company, for the first time ever, finally got above 16 million total accounts. It ended the first quarter of this year with 16.01 million to be precise. That is 6.7% above the 15 million that the company had just one year earlier. This increase, fueled entirely by HSAs, has resulted in a surge in total HSA assets. During the most recent quarter, these came in at $27.28 billion. That's a nice improvement over the $25.21 billion the company had at the end of 2024. And it just so happens to be 22.2% above the $22.32 billion that the company had one year ago.

With revenue rising, profitability for the company also improved nicely. Net income went from only $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 to a whopping $28.8 million in the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. Other profitability metrics for the company also improved year over year. Operating cash flow more than doubled from $31.5 million to $65.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the increase was from $62.5 million to $95.1 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business managed to grow from $86.6 million to $117.4 million.

This robust performance follows a few years of impressive growth across the board. And so far, management expects this trend to continue for the foreseeable future. In its most recent guidance, provided in early June, the company said that revenue for 2025 would be somewhere between $1.16 billion and $1.18 billion. If the midpoint of guidance here comes to fruition, it will translate to a 17% rise in revenue compared to the $999.6 million in sales the business generated just one year earlier.

While this guidance is consistent with guidance released about three months prior to that, the company did raise guidance for net income to between $90 million and $105 million. Prior guidance had called for this to be between $73 million and $88 million. Adjusted net income is now expected to be between $261 million and $276 million compared to the $247 million to $262 million range previously anticipated. Personally, I don't like management's measure for adjusted income. And that is because they include an add-back for stock-based compensation. While this is a non-cash item, it is a legitimate expense of the company that the firm would have to pay in cash if it chose to forgo the stock compensation. Finally, EBITDA is now anticipated to be between $454 million and $474 million. That's up from prior guidance of between $438 million and $458 million.

It is worth noting that these guidance figures do include a rather significant acquisition that investors are probably aware of. On May 14, 2024, the company completed its acquisition of Conduent's (CNDT) BenefitWallet HSA portfolio in exchange for $425 million. This acquisition is bringing to the business 616,000 HSA members with total combined HSA portfolio assets of $2.7 billion. So even if organic growth were to falter, it is practically guaranteed that the number of users and HSA assets will be higher this year than last year, likely by a substantial margin.

Speaking of changes, investors would be wise to pay attention to what new data comes out when management announces results for the second quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. At present, analysts are forecasting revenue of $285.1 million. Should this come to fruition, it would be 17.1% above the $243.5 million the company reported just one year earlier. Earnings per share are expected to come in at $0.24, translating to net income of $21.4 million. That would be a massive improvement over the $0.12 per share, or $10.6 million, that the company generated in the second quarter of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, earnings are also expected to rise, climbing from $0.53 per share last year to $0.70 per share this year. That would translate to an increase in adjusted profits from $45.6 million to $62.3 million. Unfortunately, analysts have not come out with estimates for other profitability metrics. But in the table above, you can see what these important ones were for the second quarter of 2024. In all likelihood, if analysts are correct about revenue, earnings, and adjusted earnings, these other profitability metrics will rise substantially on a year-over-year basis.

Assuming there is no significant change in guidance for the year, shares of the company look decent from a valuation perspective. Assuming that adjusted operating cash flow rises at the same rate that EBITDA is forecasted for this year, that would give us a reading of $346.9 million. Using that, as well as management's midpoint estimate for EBITDA for 2025, as well as historical results for 2024, we can see how the company is priced in the chart above. With a forward price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 19.1, down from 23.91 a year earlier, and an EV to EBITDA multiple of 12.8, down from 16.1 in 2024, shares definitely don't look overvalued. And if we assume continued robust growth from the company, these are levels that I would say are reasonably attractive.

Takeaway

While I acknowledge that HealthEquity is not a value play, it is a growth play that's being priced at reasonable levels. The famous Peter Lynch refers to these as GARP (growth-at-a-reasonable price) stocks. The growth of the company, particularly the improvement on the bottom line, is impressive to me, and I see no reason why the overall trend toward expansion should change. When you add all of this together, I think that keeping the company rated a 'buy' is logical at this point in time.