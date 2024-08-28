jetcityimage

Having covered W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) for a while, I know there’s a cadre of investors who’d love to buy these shares at a “good” price … but as the last five years show, about the best you can ever really hope for from this leading MRO and industrial distributor is a 10%-15% pullback, and even then, the valuation almost never approaches a valuation where a typical value investor would really be happy.

And so I’m not that surprised that these shares are up another 40%+ from my last update on the company, nor that it has outperformed the broader industrial sector. I’m a little more surprised that the company has outperformed Fastenal (FAST) by such a wide margin (about 20%), but the worst I can really say here is that over the last six months Grainger has modestly underperformed the broader industrial space as investors have been spooked by slowing industrial end-markets (and guidance revisions from the likes of MSC Industrial (MSM) and Lincoln Electric (LECO)).

I think Grainger owes a lot to its very diverse customer base (leaving it far less dependent upon manufacturing and construction than either Fastenal or MSC), as well as growth initiatives like its investment in Japan’s MonotaRO (OTCPK:MONOY) (these shares are up an impressive 56% over the last six months, but have lagged Grainger since my last update) and its commitment to growing its Zoro e-commerce business despite near-term hits to margins. I can’t say that Grainger is undervalued, but then you probably knew I’d say that, and I can say that the outlook for Grainger’s markets in 2025 and beyond is healthier than the outlook for the next six months.

Q2 Results Were On Target, But Still Relatively Impressive

Grainger certainly has seen a slowdown in the business, but it continues to perform well. Growth in the second quarter was basically consistent with Q1, and was a modest deceleration from Q4’23, but also basically in line with expectations.

Revenue rose a bit more than 5% on an organic daily sales basis. The High-Touch North American business grew just under 4% (with over 3% growth in the U.S.), while the Endless Assortment business grew almost 12%, with 13% local currency growth at MonotaRO and 9% growth at Zoro.

As far as comparisons go, Fastenal posted 2% revenue growth for the same quarter, while MSC reported a 7% sales decline. Honestly, adjusting for the fast-growing MonotaRO business isn’t even necessary, as the slowest-growing part of Grainger still outgrew both of these companies. Likewise, even if I wanted to explain the difference by Grainger’s lower skew or reliance toward manufacturing (which is true), the “low single-digit” growth that Grainger saw from that end-market is still at or better than these comps (Fastenal’s manufacturing sales were up 2.7%, so maybe slightly better than Grainger’s, but let’s call it a wash).

Gross margin was steady at 39.3% in the second quarter (versus Fastenal basically steady at 45.3% and MSC basically steady at 40.9%). It’s worth noting that Grainger made the decision some time ago to trade some margin for growth, and it has indeed delivered better average daily sales growth on a pretty reliable basis.

Gross margin was stable at the High-Touch business (41.7%) and down slightly at Endless Assortment (29.5%), with MonotaRO’s gross margin down 60bp to 27.6% and Zoro up 40bp to 32.8%. Operating income was up less than 1%, with margin down 40bp to 15.4%. High-Touch profits improved 1% yoy, with margin down 40bp to 17.5%, while Endless Assortment profits fell 6%, with margin down 70bp to 7.9% (MonotaRO's profits rose 2%, with margin of 12.6%, while Zoro declined 34% with margin of 2%).

End-Market Estimates Suggest Broad Outperformance

Management estimated that they outgrew the overall MRO market by 100bp in the quarter, but I think management’s estimate of 2.5% to 3% underlying market growth may actually have been a bit too high, although it would be consistent with the 3%-plus growth in industrial production.

Looking at the end-market update that Grainger provides every quarter offers some interesting data points. The company’s contractor business was still up high single-digits in June, which seems a little surprising given home construction and remodel/repair trends. Mid-single-digit growth for healthcare seems about right, but while low single-digit growth in manufacturing is consistent with IP, it’s better than what a lot of the companies who supply Grainger have been seeing. Likewise, mid-single-digit growth in retail seems strong, as does the double-digit growth in warehousing. No growth in transportation seems about right, while low single-digit growth in utilities is maybe the one area I could argue Grainger is below trend.

Despite these positives, Grainger isn’t immune to a softening overall end-market environment. Management did lower guidance with second quarter results, now looking for organic growth a bit above 4% this year (versus 5% at the midpoint before), though the margin and cash flow outlooks aren’t meaningfully different.

The Outlook

I really don’t see much that’s going to derail Grainger at this point. I suppose there’s a risk that they’re simply lagging their deteriorating end-markets and the next few quarters could see comparatively weaker results, but I’m not willing to model that. In the meantime, I look for the company to continue to build its already-impressive assortment at Zoro (over 13.7M SKUs and still growing) and continue to benefit from B2B e-commerce growth in both the U.S. and Japan.

I’m a little above the Street across the next four years, and my three-year revenue growth rate sits at around 6%, as I do not only expect end-market recoveries in 2025 and beyond, but further share gains. As I’ve said before in reference to these large publicly traded MRO distributors, they have meaningful scale advantages over smaller “mom-and-pop operators” and I continue to expect these larger players to take share on that basis, not to mention expanding their assortment of private label offerings. Long term, I’m looking for revenue a little under 6%, which is basically in line with the trailing 30yr average.

I do expect margins to come back a bit this year, but likely not by more than half a point unless the economy really falters over the next few months. I expect growth to resume in FY’25, though, with operating margins moving toward 16% and EBITDA margin heading down to 17%. While I think a 20%+ EBITDA margin would be a big ask, I do think further growth into the high teens is possible, and I think free cash flow margins can get into the 10%’s.

The shares aren’t cheap on discounted cash flow; not unless you’re willing to project substantially more growth than the 7%-ish FCF growth I expect or use a very low discount rate.

As far as my margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA goes, Grainger continues to trade well above historical norms. In fact, the premium here is pretty close to the 5-pt premium that top-tier industrials get. Does Grainger deserve that? The operating and FCF margins aren’t exceptional, but long-term FCF growth of 12% (10 years) and 8% (30 years) is pretty impressive, and so too is the 30%+ ROIC, and it doesn’t take a lot of capex to support the business (though it does take meaningful working capital).

The Bottom Line

A five-point EV/EBITDA multiple premium would get me to around 18.75x, or about $1,084/share on my 12-month EBITDA estimate. That’s still about 10% upside, but I consider that a pretty aggressive valuation approach (not unreasonable, just aggressive). While I don’t have particularly high hopes of buying Grainger at a discount, another market-wide freakout would at least make this a name to circle back to in the hopes of getting whatever passes for a pullback.