10 High-Yield A-Rated Blue-Chips For Potentially Scary Times Ahead

No Recession Today Doesn't Mean You Can Be Complacent

To paraphrase Thomas Jefferson, "The price of financial liberty is eternal vigilance."

Just because the economy today is good and not likely to get much worse in the future doesn't mean long-term investors can rest easily.

Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool

You never have to worry about the economy if you have an optimized long-term investment plan.

Part of that plan is to select companies adaptable to changing economic and regulatory conditions.

That's why stocks almost always do well regardless of elections.

Risk Management Is Key

Most investors can imagine a handful of things going wrong for their companies. Management teams are paid millions because there are actually over 1,000 things that can go wrong for most large companies.

Companies must deal with brand management, interest rate risk management, regulatory risk management, cybersecurity risk management, worker retention, and other issues.

S&P LT Risk Management Score Rating 0% to 9% Very Poor 10% to 19% Poor 20% to 29% Suboptimal 30% to 59% Acceptable 60% to 69% Good 70% to 79% Very Good 80+% Exceptional TRP 64.04% Global Percentile 87.55% Click to enlarge

S&P's long-term risk management ratings, built into every credit rating for the last quarter-century, are based on comparing how each company manages each risk factor, compared to the #1 name in the industry.

For example, a 50% risk rating on cybersecurity would mean 50% as good as the #1 industry leader in cybersecurity.

In the case of TC Energy (TRP), which I recently recommended, S&P rates its risk management as 64% optimal (as perfect as realistically expected), putting it in the top 12% of global companies.

Dividend Aristocrats average 66.78% percentile (top 33% of global companies)

The US stock average is 72.94% percentile (top 27% of global companies)

Ever wonder why the aristocrats are so awesome? Why do US companies outperform? Because we have the best companies, proven by the highest margins, adaptability, and risk management.

But what if we could select the best when it comes to risk management? Take corporate cultures built around bunker-like safety cranked up to 11.

Well, that would create a list of 10 stocks that are perfect for this uncertain economy and the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election.

How To Find 10 Blue-Chip Bargains Perfect For Our Uncertain Economy

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add "12-month fundamentally justified upside, 5-year total return potential, and dividend growth streaks" Under "Columns." 0.00% 2 BHS rating (reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy) 287 57.17% 3 Quality Rating 10+ (blue-chip, SWAN, Super SWAN, Ultra SWAN) 280 55.78% 4 Investment Grade Credit Rating (BBB- Or Higher) 171 34.06% 5 Consensus Long-Term Return Potential 10+% 107 21.31% 6 Sort By S&P LT Risk Management Percentile 0.00% 7 Top 10 Risk Management 10 1.99% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

The first step is to screen out companies trading above their historical fair value.

12-month forward fair value based on 10-year average yield + 5-year average dividend yield.

Nearly 60% of companies are still trading at a discount to fair value, truly a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Valuation matters a lot more than people think in the long term. It doesn't predict much in the short term, but in the long term, it accounts for 80% to 97% of total returns over 10+ time periods.

Next, I screen for blue-chip quality companies with a 10/13 or better score on the Dividend Kings safety and quality scoring system.

Dividend Kings

Our safety and quality system are based on over 1,000 metrics and is 2/3rd focused on minimizing bankruptcy risk (100% loss) and dividend cuts.

Hartford Funds

Dividend cuts are something US companies (and many European ones) avoid at all costs unless necessary.

The average dividend cut for the S&P during recessions is about 2%, very modest.

Multipl

US companies are very income-friendly, using "progressive dividend policies."

That's not politically progressive; it means "Dividends are on a ratchet. They go up and never down."

If earnings grow, dividends grow with them. If earnings fall, dividends are maintained or grow slower (token hike).

This is the default for most large US dividend stocks and an increasing number of foreign companies, which want long-term income-focused investors who will stick with them for years or decades.

What does a dividend cut mean? It means the wheels have fallen off the bus.

Stock price is vanity, cash flow is sanity, and dividends are reality.

Consider the following example. V.F. Corp. (VFC) was a former dividend king who raised its dividend for the 52nd consecutive year. Three months later, it slashed the dividend, and later, it slashed it a second time.

In the conference call, management said that retaining cash flow would allow it to right the ship and have confidence in the turnaround.

Here is what VFC told investors if they knew how to read between the lines: In 52 years, our fundamentals have never been this week. If we don't drastically slash cash flow outlays, the company might not survive.

Since it cut dividends the first time, VFC has been down 29%, including dividends.

That's 68% market underperformance and 72% underperformance adjusted for inflation.

YCharts

This is the opportunity cost of owning dividend cutters like VFC.

And long-term? A downgrade in credit ratings is the first warning sign that a company is potentially collapsing.

The next tends to be a dividend cut.

Wide Moat Research

Most companies don't do well over time. Nearly half suffer what JPMorgan calls "permanent, catastrophic declines."

Is your stock down 70+%? Depending on the sector, there is a 14% to 65% chance that it will never recover, even after 40+ years.

This is why I always prioritize safety and quality, prudent valuation, and sound risk management when recommending companies, managing portfolios, and managing my family's money.

To add another layer of safety, I screen for investment grade companies, BBB- or higher.

S&P

Credit ratings are based on complex models, incorporating hundreds, sometimes over 1,000 metrics, based on over 100 years of corporate bankruptcy data.

Combined with credit default swaps (publicly traded default insurance policies), they are the best real-time estimate of the risk of a stock investment going to zero over one to thirty years.

But defense won't win a prosperous retirement; it simply prevents you from losing money.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

A 1% yielding utility growing at 1% will, if purchased at fair value, earn 2% long-term returns. Less than risk-free cash.

That's why I use the market's 10% historical return as a minimum cutoff for consensus long-term return potential: yield + median growth consensus from all analysts.

This Gordon Dividend Growth model's historical margin of error is 30% over decades.

That means a 10% total return consensus today means a 7% to 13% actual annual return decades from now.

At least if you use a diversified portfolio of such companies, each company will do its own thing, with some failures and rock stars.

Once we've created a base watch list of 107 out of 500 companies, we can sort by the primary screening goal, long-term risk management.

By sorting by long-term risk management and selecting the top 10 names, we get the following incredible ten blue-chip bargains, perfect for our uncertain economy.

10 Blue-Chip Bargains Perfect For Our Uncertain Economy

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Fundamental Summary

3.3% yield vs. 3% Vanguard High-Yield ETF and 1.4% for the S&P.

The S&P is 6% historically overvalued, while these ten blue-chip bargains are 17% undervalued.

That's based on their 10-year average P/Es and 5-year average yields.

Their average quality is 89%, Ultra Sleep Well At Night quality, think wide moat aristocrat level quality.

Their average 30-year bankruptcy risk is 1.35%, an A-credit rating average with long-term risk management in the 99.6th percentile.

That's the top 0.4% of global companies for risk management, and an average chance of 1 in 74 that one of these companies will go to zero in the next 30 years.

The growth consensus is 9.7%, which is the expected dividend growth rate if you spend dividends.

A 26% total return in the next 12 months would be 100% justified by today's fundamentals.

That's not a forecast; it means "if and only if every company grows exactly as expected and returns to historical market-determined fair value, a 26% total return would be 100% justified and not a bubble."

Think of it this way. If these companies grow as expected, you could earn a 26% return in the next 12 months and 13% annual returns afterward.

Over the next five years, the consensus is for 14% annual returns.

93% total return potential over five years.

Sounds pretty impressive, right? A-rated high-yield blue chips in the top 0.4% of global companies in risk management? And 13% long-term returns and income growth?

Now, here's the proof that this is a reasonable consensus forecast.

Historical Returns Since 2001

Portfolio Visualizer

These excellent risk management blue chips have delivered S&P and Nasdaq-beating returns for almost a quarter-century. The volatility-adjusted returns were 46% better than the S&P.

Portfolio Visualizer

The average rolling return was 14% to 15% across all periods, similar to the 13% analysts expect in the future.

The consistency of returns was excellent, with no five years of negative returns.

Portfolio Visualizer

These blue chips fell 8% less than the S&P when markets fell. When markets rose, they rose 13% more than the S&P.

Their safe perpetual withdrawal rate was 10%, compared to 4% for 60-40, 6% for the S&P, and 8.6% for the Nasdaq.

$1,000 Investment In 2001

Portfolio Visualizer

Metric 10 Best Risk Management Blue-Chips S&P Nasdaq Total Income $4,243.19 $971.97 $599.51 Inflation-Adjusted Income $2,221.57 $508.88 $313.88 Starting Yield 1.84% 1.30% 0.00% Yield On Cost 96.2% 8.8% 7.99% Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost 53.44% 4.89% 4.44% Income Growth 17.3% 9.4% 11.4% Click to enlarge

While a 3.3% yield might not seem significant today, 23 years ago, these companies yielded 1.8%, and today, adjusted for inflation, they have a cost yield of 53%.

That means $1,000 invested in 2001 is now paying $530 in inflation-adjusted dividends, which are still growing 9% annually.

That's 4x faster than the long-term expected rate of inflation.

And, of course, the point of screening for value means that you don't have to wait decades to achieve incredible income.

The long-term return consensus is 13%, and the income growth consensus is if you reinvest the dividends and rebalance each year.

10.7% inflation-adjusted income growth.

176% inflation-adjusted income growth over ten years.

9.1% inflation-adjusted yield on cost in 10 years.

With inflation-adjusted income doubling every 6.6 years.

Consensus 2026 Total Return Potential

Not a forecast.

Consensus return potential.

These are the expected returns if and only if these companies grow as expected and return to historical fair value by the end of 2026.

Fundamentals would justify that.

Average: 70% = 19.4% annually vs 35% or 12% annually S&P.

1-Year Fundamentally Justified Upside Potential: 26% vs 10% S&P

Reckitt Benckiser ( OTCPK:RBGLY 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS ) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Cigna ( CI ) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

UnitedHealth ( UNH ) 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCPK:SIEGY 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Adobe ( ADBE 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Allianz ( OTCPK:ALIZY 2026 Consensus Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Risks To Consider: Why These Companies Aren't Right For Everyone

Four of these companies are foreign dividend stocks.

RBGLY: UK company (no dividend tax withholding) - no difference in types of accounts

BNS: CA company (15% tax withholding in taxable accounts) own in retirement accounts

CNI: CA company (15% tax withholding in taxable accounts) own in retirement accounts

SIEGY: German company (26.375% withholding in all accounts): own in taxable accounts

ALIZY: German company (26.375% withholding in all accounts): own in taxable accounts

Most foreign dividend stocks should be owned in taxable accounts to qualify for the tax credit that recoups anything above the US dividend rate on qualified dividends.

Nerd Wallet

These are the tax rates on qualified dividends, but don't forget that if you're in the top tax bracket, there is a 3.8% NIIT surcharge, so there is a 23.8% tax on dividends.

If you own most foreign stocks (other than Canadian stocks) in retirement accounts, you will receive tax withholding and no tax credit.

UK companies (other than REITs) have no dividend tax withholdings for foreign investors.

As for the risk management ratings themselves, no model is perfect.

S&P's risk management model, perfected for over 25 years, is always evolving and merely the most comprehensive I've ever found.

While these ten blue chips were selected for their combination of solid growth, yield, valuation, and short—to long-term return potential, that doesn't mean they are all guaranteed to succeed. The data presented today is a snapshot in time for the best available consensus data.

Let's not forget that Ultra SWAN quality has nothing to do with volatility. The label is 100% rules-based and based on fundamental company safety and dividend dependability.

Portfolio Visualizer Portfolio Visualizer

Worst 10% Of Months Since 2001

10 Best Risk Management Blue-Chips Nasdaq S&P 500 Year Month Return Return Return 2008 10 -22.24% -15.47% -16.52% 2020 3 -12.95% -7.29% -12.46% 2009 2 -12.63% -5.26% -10.74% 2008 11 -11.19% -11.46% -6.96% 2002 9 -11.12% -11.79% -10.49% 2001 9 -9.82% -20.88% -8.16% 2008 9 -9.74% -15.58% -9.44% 2002 6 -9.55% -13.12% -7.38% 2008 6 -9.36% -9.61% -8.35% 2018 12 -8.32% -8.65% -8.79% 2022 9 -8.14% -10.54% -9.24% 2020 2 -7.77% -6.06% -7.92% 2022 6 -7.71% -8.91% -8.25% 2008 1 -7.63% -11.89% -6.05% 2006 5 -7.38% -7.24% -3.01% 2011 9 -7.09% -4.49% -6.94% 2002 7 -6.51% -8.62% -7.88% 2011 8 -6.48% -5.07% -5.50% 2012 5 -6.16% -7.04% -6.01% 2015 8 -5.52% -6.82% -6.10% 2018 10 -5.47% -8.60% -6.91% 2022 4 -5.42% -13.60% -8.78% 2010 5 -5.38% -7.39% -7.95% 2009 1 -5.36% -2.29% -8.21% 2011 7 -5.34% 1.67% -2.00% 2023 2 -5.18% -0.36% -2.51% 2008 3 -5.13% 1.87% -0.90% 2018 2 -5.06% -1.29% -3.64% Average -8.20% -8.06% -7.40% Median -7.51% -8.00% -7.90% Click to enlarge

Best 10% Of Months Since 2001

10 Best Risk Management Blue-Chips Nasdaq S&P 500 Year Month Return Return Return 2003 4 14.62% 8.71% 8.46% 2020 11 13.32% 11.23% 10.88% 2009 7 12.69% 8.44% 7.46% 2009 4 12.52% 13.06% 9.93% 2020 4 11.78% 14.97% 12.70% 2011 10 11.40% 10.40% 10.91% 2009 3 11.21% 10.32% 8.35% 2009 5 10.61% 3.21% 5.85% 2003 10 10.59% 8.51% 5.35% 2022 10 10.42% 4.00% 8.13% 2001 11 9.84% 16.96% 7.80% 2016 3 9.56% 6.85% 6.72% 2009 11 9.50% 6.35% 6.16% 2021 10 8.87% 7.86% 7.02% 2010 7 8.43% 7.26% 6.83% 2010 9 8.40% 13.17% 8.96% 2023 11 8.20% 10.82% 9.13% 2019 1 8.06% 9.01% 8.01% 2008 12 7.99% 2.28% 0.98% 2004 12 7.59% 3.02% 3.02% 2006 8 7.49% 4.77% 2.18% 2015 10 7.47% 11.37% 8.51% 2004 11 7.07% 6.02% 4.45% 2020 8 7.02% 10.94% 6.98% 2001 4 6.99% 17.88% 7.04% 2017 1 6.96% 5.14% 1.79% 2023 6 6.94% 6.30% 6.48% 2011 1 6.90% 2.83% 2.33% Average 9.37% 8.63% 6.87% Median 8.65% 8.48% 7.03% Click to enlarge

Bottom Line: 10 Blue-Chip Bargains Perfect For Our Uncertain Economy

There is a lot of short-term economic uncertainty.

Depending on what happens with the election, which is just nine weeks away, that uncertainty might increase and be prolonged for several months.

Unless you're a hedge fund manager and trading daily, there is no reason to worry about the economy.

You can't time the economy; it wouldn't help your investing returns even if you could.

Charlie Bilello

But that's where A-rated, top risk management blue-chip bargains come in.

While no one can predict what stocks will do in the short term, in the long term, corporate cultures with the best adaptability, such as 99.6th long-term risk management, are the kinds of Ultra SWANs you can rely on to adapt and overcome anything that is coming in 2025 or beyond.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.