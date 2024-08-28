The RH Comeback Story: Why I'm Staying Long, Ignoring The Noise

Aug. 28, 2024 9:20 AM ETRH (RH) Stock
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.75K Followers

Summary

  • I invested in RH stock in March 2020 and has remained long despite substantial volatility in stock prices.
  • RH has entered a difficult operating period, with growth proving to be hard to come by.
  • RH is focused on reviving growth through product innovation, platform expansion, enhanced digital presence, and international expansion.
  • Despite short-term challenges such as the housing market slowdown and delayed project execution, RH’s unique positioning in the luxury market and strategic initiatives position it for long-term success.

A RH store is shown in Newport Beach, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto

I do not follow investing gurus blindly, and you shouldn't either. However, it makes sense to follow these gurus, who often have a strong track record in uncovering hidden gems, to find opportunities we may otherwise overlook. In March 2020, I

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.75K Followers
Dilantha De Silva is an experienced equity analyst and investment researcher with over 10 years in the investment industry. He writes insightful articles for Seeking Alpha, GuruFocus, TipRanks, and ValueWalk, with a significant following on Seeking Alpha. Dilantha’s expertise spans across various sectors, with a particular focus on small-cap stocks that are overlooked by Wall Street analysts. He is a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI). Dilantha has been featured on CNBC and Bloomberg, and his work has been prominently showcased on Nasdaq, Yahoo Finance, and other leading investment platforms. When not analyzing stocks and writing, Dilantha is involved in private equity transactions, including acquiring and managing businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News