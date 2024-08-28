The RH Comeback Story: Why I'm Staying Long, Ignoring The Noise

JHVEPhoto

I do not follow investing gurus blindly, and you shouldn't either. However, it makes sense to follow these gurus, who often have a strong track record in uncovering hidden gems, to find opportunities we may otherwise overlook. In March 2020, I followed Warren Buffett's lead to invest in RH (NYSE:RH) when the stock was trading around $190. I thought RH's unique positioning in the luxury furniture market, expected expansion into Europe, and Gary Friedman's visionary leadership would drive earnings growth, leading to higher stock prices. I have been a part of the wild ride in RH stock that followed. RH stock hit an all-time high of close to $750 in 2021 before losing most of those gains, and when I published my most recent article last October, I thought RH's attractive prospects were overshadowed by short-term negative developments.

After revisiting the company today, I still believe RH will be a long-term winner as the company seems well-positioned to address short-term growth challenges and thrive.

Growth Challenges

RH had a record Fiscal 2022 where the company's revenue grew 32% YoY to $3.76 billion. The company's net profits also reached a record high of $689 million the same year. Since then, RH has been facing several challenges that have led to YoY revenue declines of 4.5% and 15.6% in Fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Exhibit 1: RH revenue

FinChat

I am not going to dive deep into the reasons behind this change in fortunes as fellow Seeking Alpha analysts have covered these factors in detail over the last couple of years. Just to recap, below are some of the main reasons behind RH's lackluster financial performance of late.

Challenging housing market conditions, which, according to the RH management, is the worst in more than three decades. Normalization of supply chain issues which has resulted in the supply of luxury furniture exceeding the demand. Project execution challenges faced by RH which led to delayed gallery openings, delayed new product launches, and delayed launch of popular collections. Elevated levels of inflation, which, according to the management, have resulted in a major pullback in consumer spending.

Strategies To Revive Growth

RH is pursuing four key strategies to revive growth.

Product innovation. Platform expansion. Improving the digital presence. Expanding into international markets.

RH has planned for a range of new sourcebooks and collections to be launched in the foreseeable future to showcase innovative ideas. The RH Outdoor Sourcebook comes with 14 new collections, while the RH Modern Sourcebook will have 30 more collections that are anticipated to boost demand by the second half of Fiscal 2024. Other lines will include RH Couture, RH Bespoke, and RH Color.

RH's Source Books attracted me to the company a few years ago as I realized these marketing materials serve a superior objective of establishing RH as a high-end lifestyle brand synonymous with a unique marketing strategy. I first thought of them as simple product catalogs, but I was soon proven wrong when I dived deep to understand Gary Friedman's strategy of focusing on elevating the consumer experience. The below sample taken from one of RH's recent sourcebooks proves how RH has designed these to aesthetically appeal to consumers.

Exhibit 2: A sample from an RH sourcebook

RH

RH, which has historically made a name for itself through the distribution of physical source books, has been aggressively focusing on improving the digital experience of its customers by launching visually appealing digital sourcebooks. Providing immersive experiences to potential customers, RH is trying to increase customer engagement digitally, which, I believe, is the right strategy to enjoy sustainable growth in the long run.

Overall, I believe RH is in good shape when it comes to product innovation, which will be a key growth pillar in the long run.

RH's platform expansion efforts cover both North America as well as Europe where new design galleries are being opened. This year, North America alone will see five new Gallery locations (Cleveland, Palo Alto, Raleigh, Newport Beach, and Montecito), while two international galleries have opened in Brussels and Madrid. RH also plans to open its first RH Interior Design Studio in Palm Desert and to augment its larger design galleries.

Exhibit 3: The number of RH locations

FinChat

I believe these expansion efforts will yield lucrative returns in the long run when housing market conditions improve, and RH, for now, is doing the right thing by focusing on carefully expanding its footprint into markets where long-term growth can be expected.

RH's concerted efforts to improve its digital presence are commendable given that consumer purchasing habits are evolving rapidly, mostly in favor of e-commerce. RH is aware that its digital strategy has underperformed the industry in the recent past. However, the company is working to enhance its online influence. Initiatives such as The World of RH and RH Media are fostering a more integrated and complete digital ecosystem. The idea behind these actions is to enable a seamless transition for consumers who would want to purchase products online in the future.

Finally, RH is expanding internationally to capture a share of the luxury furniture market in key global regions, starting with Europe. European expansion offers both an opportunity and a threat to RH. In this market, the company has opened Galleries in strategic locations, including Belgium, Germany, and the UK, and is determined to open new stores in London, Paris, and Milan. Yet, it can be difficult to know whether these will work out, given poor visibility on ROI. Wedbush analysts, among others, are concerned about the rapid pace at which RH has been opening outlets in Europe due to broader economic slowdowns.

Housing Market Prospects Are Improving But Caution Warranted

RH's prospects are closely tied to the U.S. housing market, as spending on furniture and bath items is strongly correlated with housing market activity. As discussed earlier, the weakening housing market was one of the main growth obstacles RH has faced since 2022. Although mortgage rates are still high from a historical standpoint, there is some optimism for a recovery in housing activity by the end of this year.

I believe affordability is the biggest challenge facing home buyers today. Because of this, two conditions must be met for U.S. housing market activity to see a notable improvement.

A meaningful decline in mortgage rates. A notable increase in inventory.

There is certainly an improvement on the mortgage rate front, as the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen to around 6.46% today from a high of 7.79% last year. With the Fed expected to deliver the first rate cut in this cycle in September, mortgage rates are likely to decline further in the coming months.

Exhibit 4: The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

Federal Reserve Economic Data

Wells Fargo analysts project the 30-year mortgage rate to fall to 6.5% by the end of 2024 and average 5.9% by the end of 2025. Amid declining rates, existing home sales jumped 1.3% in July, marking the first increase in five months. Although this is encouraging, investors need to pay close attention to the changes in home inventory levels to project the strength of the housing market.

With inventories continuing to remain low, a favorable shift in mortgage rates may lead to a further increase in average home prices as demand is likely to outstrip supply. In 2022, the housing shortage in the U.S. reached 4.5 million homes, and experts estimate almost a similar level of shortage even today. Moderate rate cuts will be the ideal outcome for the housing market, as they should leave room for inventory levels to gradually increase without enabling homebuyers to sweep the current supply in the market.

New Business Verticals Will Contribute To Long-Term Growth

RH acquired Waterworks, a highly coveted brand in the bath and kitchen category, in 2016 as a way of redefining the luxury home and lifestyle market worldwide. By integrating Waterworks into its platform, the company is looking forward to expanding its reach and leveraging trade-focused businesses.

RH is planning to grow its share of the $5–6 billion worth of North American market and $20–$25 billion global market. On the other hand, RH Guesthouses, the company’s hospitality wing, is targeting the $200 billion North American hotel industry. In the hospitality sector, the company has some bespoke experiences including RH Yountville, RH1/RH2 private jets, and RH3 luxury yachts. The company also plans to introduce new product lines as well as services such as RH Couture and RH Residences, which would make it known globally for its architectural design thinking. The integrated ecosystem comprising products, places, services, and spaces has the potential to enter a $7–10 trillion global market.

Risks To The Thesis

The primary risk to my bullish thesis for RH is continued housing market pressures, which would hamper short-term growth projections, thereby leading to depressed stock prices. In the long term, however, RH should recover along with the housing market.

Investors will have to keep an eye on RH's Europe expansion, as the company is entering unchartered territory at an aggressive pace, which could backfire if Europe enters a prolonged period of lackluster economic growth.

Takeaway

RH, despite facing short-term challenges, is well-positioned to grow in the long term as the company continues to expand into new end markets and geographies. Although the prospects for a multiple expansion seem subdued today, as a long-term-oriented investor, I feel comfortable staying long RH as the company is on the right track to enjoying long-lasting competitive advantages that should eventually result in sustainable earnings growth.