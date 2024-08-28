abrdn Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Fund performance
The abrdn Emerging Markets Fund (Institutional Class shares net of fees) returned 2.85%1 for the second quarter, but it underperformed the 5.00% return of its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Net Index2. Weak stock selection in China was partially mitigated by the outperformance of our holdings in Taiwan and India, as well as across the semiconductors, communication services, and materials sectors.
In China, our underweight to the market, which saw a revival of fortunes, proved negative. Several of our consumer-related stocks also underperformed, most notably our holdings in China Tourism Group Duty Free and Anta Sports (OTCPK:ANPDY)(OTCPK:ANPDF). Baijiu maker Kweichow Moutai fell on softer wholesale baijiu prices following a couple of one-off events that affected supply and demand dynamics. Despite near-term challenges, we remain optimistic about the company's ability to achieve sales growth beyond market expectations for the year. Separately, Contemporary Amperex Technology and Sungrow Power Supply were hurt by concerns over rising geopolitical risks and near-term fluctuations. Partially offsetting these negative effects was our core holding in Tencent, which reported robust first-quarter results that showed a turnaround in core gaming revenues and a surge in advertising revenues linked to more efficient monetization of its video accounts business.
In South Korea, Samsung Electronics' preferred shares lagged technology peers on the uncertainty around its high bandwidth memory (HBM) product qualifying for use by a key customer. HBM chips are designed to service the rapidly accelerating demand tied to artificial intelligence (AI). While disappointing, we believe the firm is on the right path to turning this around in the relatively near term. HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering did well on improving order flows, including large containers, and favorable new vessel pricing. Elsewhere in Indonesia, Bank Rakyat and Bank Negara underperformed due to general weakness in the market.
The exposure to Latin America was also costly. In Mexico, lender Banorte and conglomerate Fomento Economico Mexicano detracted. The latter was weak on negative earnings revision ahead of its results, which were slightly better than revised expectations. Brazilian consumer names also trailed, likely due to changing views towards the interest rate environment. This weighed on pharmacy retailer Raia Drogasil. Itausa, the holding company for lender Itau, declined amid rising concerns around the fiscal outlook.
What worked well were our tech and semiconductor positions, many of which benefited from an ongoing tech rally as well as from structural and cyclical tailwinds, including a recovery in the memory cycle. Among the top stock contributors were several of our Taiwanese holdings, such as chip makers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM) and MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTTF), and electronics manufacturing services provider Delta Electronics (OTCPK:DLEGF). Switch maker Accton Technology beat consensus earnings expectations in the first quarter and raised its full-year guidance, thanks to robust demand from hyperscalers. Netherlands-listed ASM International also added value.
In India, UltraTech Cement (OTC:UCLQF) was buoyed by a rebound in real estate which, coupled with an uptick in domestic infrastructure development, has driven strong volume growth. The cement producer also announced that it would acquire a stake in a rival company, establishing its position as a key consolidator in the industry. HDFC Bank re-rated, while Power Grid Corporation of India rose on solid fundamentals, earnings visibility and a robust project pipeline.
Fund activity and positioning
We added several holdings given their attractive prospects. In emerging Asia, purchases included Taiwanese passive component maker Yageo, alongside Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology and insurers Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCPK:PPCCF). In India, we initiated Indian Hotels, automobile and farm equipment maker Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHMF) and ICICI Bank (IBN), which has a strong track record of managing credit risk.
Elsewhere, we bought Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties, a beneficiary of regional structural dynamics, and Nu Holdings, Latin America's largest fintech bank.
We sold Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY), B3 (OTCPK:BOLSY), Bank Rakyat (OTCPK:BKRKY), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCPK:HKXCF), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Li Auto (LI) and Maxscend Microelectronics.
Total Returns (as of 06/30/24)
|
1 month
|
3 months
|
Year to date
|
1 year
|
3 years
|
5 years
|
10 years
|
Since Inception
|
Class A w/o sales charges
|
2.63
|
2.94
|
4.67
|
5.79
|
-10.03
|
0.52
|
1.20
|
4.09
|
Class A with sales charges
|
-3.26
|
-2.98
|
-1.37
|
-0.26
|
-11.78
|
-0.67
|
0.60
|
3.74
|
Institutional Class
|
2.54
|
2.85
|
4.57
|
6.01
|
-9.69
|
0.94
|
1.63
|
4.39
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Net TR)
|
3.94
|
5.00
|
7.49
|
12.55
|
-5.07
|
3.10
|
2.79
|
2.99
Annual Calendar Year Returns (as of 12/31/23)
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
2014
|
Class A w/o sales charges
|
6.03
|
-26.55
|
-5.49
|
27.29
|
19.87
|
-15.10
|
29.56
|
11.56
|
-13.96
|
-2.71
|
Institutional Class
|
6.65
|
-26.24
|
-5.03
|
27.91
|
20.42
|
-14.65
|
30.24
|
11.96
|
-13.68
|
-2.45
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Index (Net TR)
|
9.83
|
-20.09
|
-2.54
|
18.31
|
18.42
|
-14.57
|
37.28
|
11.19
|
-14.92
|
-2.19
|
Market review
Emerging market equities outpaced developed markets over the quarter, closing higher thanks largely to gains in June. Risk appetite benefited from weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data in May. We expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates once in the second half of the year. Sentiment was also driven by an AI-led tech rally in Taiwan as well as post-election strength in countries like India and South Africa. Chinese stocks outperformed as policymakers rolled out further support measures for the economy, including a property rescue plan.
After an initial sell-off, Indian stocks resumed their rally following the election results as cabinet appointments for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new coalition government pointed to political continuity. Existing ministers from his Bharatiya Janata Party retained most of the key ministries, which was a positive development in our view. In Mexico, the leftwing ruling party's landslide election victory sparked concerns over fiscal policy and constitutional change. South Africa unveiled a new coalition government after the governing party lost its parliamentary majority in polls.
Across regions, emerging Asia outperformed, helped by strong gains in Taiwan, India, and China. Latin America was a laggard, weighed down by weakness in Mexico and Brazil. Gulf bourses also fell amid lower oil prices and regional geopolitical tensions.
Outlook
The outlook for emerging markets remains constructive. Once the Fed begins to cut rates, we would expect many emerging market central banks to follow suit in light of the ongoing disinflation trends seen across various parts of emerging markets. This, alongside structural tailwinds around the technology cycle, green transition, and near-shoring, will provide support for emerging market countries and companies.
China's recovery remains nascent, with continued weakness in the property market despite incremental stimulus. However, recent corporate results have underscored the strength of some business franchises. The policy environment also remains supportive, which bodes well for improving investor sentiment. Meanwhile, India's long-term prospects are still bright-it remains one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, backed by a significant transformation in physical and digital infrastructure, a resilient macro backdrop, and positive demographics.
Broadly, emerging market valuations remain undemanding, both relative to history and versus the U.S. Our portfolio companies are, on the whole, delivering results, which we believe will be rewarded by the market. They are businesses with discernible quality characteristics such as sustainable free cash flow generation and earnings growth, pricing power, and low debt levels. We continue to have conviction in our holdings and their ability to navigate the various crosswinds buffeting markets.
|
Footnotes
