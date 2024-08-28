Nextracker Is On Track To Deliver Better Returns

Aug. 28, 2024 9:25 AM ETNextracker Inc. (NXT) Stock
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
805 Followers

Summary

  • Nextracker is a market leader in solar tracking solutions, delivering double-digit returns since its 2023 IPO.
  • Its market-leading position in a growing sector suggests continued double-digit revenue growth. Its low fixed cost structure will enhance profitability.
  • The company is financially sound, outperforming its peers. With a 30% margin of safety at the current market price, it is an investment opportunity.

Solar panels at a solar farm in Australia

David Trood/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) is a market leader in providing solar tracking solutions in the growing solar power generation sector. Since its IPO in 2023, it has delivered double-digit returns. Its low fixed cost structure

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
805 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News