Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a BDC. It invests in loans to small and midcap companies, generally first lien loans. It also has an investment in a private REIT and has some CLO investments as well (which is not particularly unusual for BDCs).

First let’s talk about a negative article that came out around August 7th on PSEC common stock, and then I will explain why the negative article means little in regard to the bonds and why this article has created a great buying opportunity due to emotional reactions from investors.

First, PSEC common stock has been a rather poor long-term performer, but anyone who follows PSEC knows this. Although the article is behind a pay wall, so I haven’t read it, the summary by Seeking Alpha shows that the main focus of the PSEC article is that PSEC is not covering its dividend from cash flow. It discusses that they own a larger than normal amount of pay-in-kind (PIK) loans and interest on these loans are not paid in cash but rather they are paid by increasing the principal amount of the loans. Thus, PSEC is not receiving enough cash to make their dividend payments out of cash. Therefore, PSEC has been issuing preferred stock to raise cash to make the dividend payments.

First of all, one solution for PSEC is to simply cut the dividend, which is extremely high at over 14%. This may be bad for common stockholders but would be good for the bonds. Second, issuing preferred stock and/or common stock to cover dividends is actually good for the bonds. This creates more equity protection for the bonds, as bonds are higher in the capital stack than preferred or common stock. It is better for bondholders for PSEC to pay dividends with preferred stock than it is to send out cash. Using cash, or selling assets to raise cash to pay dividends, shrinks the asset base, raising leverage, which is what bondholders care about.

Very Important: As PSEC’s Book Value Has Fallen, Its Leverage Has Also Fallen

My method of calculating leverage is simple. I am simply dividing liabilities by assets. Here is some history of PSEC’s leverage.

33% leverage now

37.2% June 30, 2022

43% June 30, 2019

45.6% June 30, 2017

As you can see, PSEC’s leverage was lower than the typical BDC in 2017 at 45.6%. And since then, it has continued to fall to the point where their leverage is only 33%. Thus, in terms of the bonds, the balance sheet is pristine relative to other large cap BDCs with the same BBB- credit rating. So issuing preferred stock to help cover their dividend has actually been quite good for the bondholders and is certainly not something to worry about.

Bond Safety: Leverage Comparison

Using the same method for computing leverage, here is a list of leverage of several other BDCs with the same BBB- investment grade credit rating as PSEC and how their leverage compares to PSEC’s 33% leverage.

PSEC 33%

BCSF 53%

FSK 56%

GBDC 52%

GSBD 56%

HTGC 49%

MAIN 48%

OCSL 55%

OBDC 57%

TCPC 61%

So again, rather than harming PSEC bonds, the sale of preferred stock has helped PSEC to achieve the best balance sheet by far in the sector in terms of the bondholders.

And remember that no BDC bond has ever defaulted, so a BDC with extremely low leverage should be considered very safe.

Yield Comparison: PSEC Bonds Are By Far The Best

Below are snapshots from Interactive Brokers of traditional BDC bonds which trade by CUSIP. In the “Financial Instrument” column you can see the maturity date of each, the CUSIP number and the Moody's/S&P credit ratings. Then you have the last price, the bid yield and the ask yield (yields are yield-to maturity).

All of these bonds are BDC bonds with a Moody's rating of BAA3 and/or an S&P rating of BBB- which is identical to Moody's BAA3 rating.

If you peruse the yields of the various BDC bonds, you will see that the PSEC bonds have yields of close to 8% while its BBB- BDC peers have yields of around 5.5%. So PSEC bonds are grossly undervalued, especially when you consider that PSEC’s balance sheet is by far the best of this group.

For example, the January 2026 PSEC bond has a YTM of around 7.9% while the January 2026 bond of BXSL has a YTM of 5.5% and the January GSBD bond has a YTM of only 4.9%. This is a gross mispricing.

Additionally, while the PSEC bonds have a YTM of close to 8%, PSECs publicly trade preferred stock, symbol PSEC-A (NYSE:PSEC.PR.A), has a current yield of only 7% at its last trade price of $19.17. And PSEC-A dividends are taxed at the same rate as PSEC bond interest. So it seems that only PSEC bondholders have panicked, despite the article being more negative for common and preferred stockholders.

The Huge Opportunity Created By Investor’s Emotional Reaction To The Bloomberg Article

The negative article came out after the close on August 6th where PSEC closed at $5.20. It most recently closed at $5.09, so it is only down 11 cents. Preferred stock PSEC.PR.A has actually had a huge rally since the article, going from $17.50 to $19.00. So clearly the information in the article was not particularly new information for PSEC investors. But for some reason, fortunate for us, the bonds have sold off in a big way, totally disconnected from the more risky preferred and common stock. Here is a 1-month chart of the PSEC January 2026 bond from FINRA.

January 22, 2026 PSEC Bond – CUSIP 74348TAU6

Finra

The red line is the bond price, while the black line in the chart shows the yield. As you can see, this bond touched a yield of 6% in the second half of July but has made a huge 32% rise in yield to almost 8% simply on this article that common stockholders mostly shrugged off. Because we monitor fixed-income prices so carefully, and have already pre-researched them, we immediately knew that this was a huge over-reaction, and we were actually able to get our members into all 3 PSEC bonds at yields averaging around 9%. This has already been a nice winner for our portfolio. But the current 7.9% YTM is still way above where PSEC bonds traded before this article appeared – an article which really was not directed at PSEC’s bonds.

November 15, 2026 Bonds – CUSIP 74348TAV4

Finra

The picture is basically the same for the November 2026 bonds, although even a bit better. At the beginning of August this PSEC bond yielded around 5.9% and now yields 8% with the bonds as solid as they have ever been historically (in terms of leverage).

Summary/Conclusion

We believe that the best way to produce market beating results involves 1) covering the full spectrum of preferred stocks, baby bonds, term preferred stocks and traditional bonds rather than a niche, 2) finding the most undervalued securities in various sectors and waiting for very good entry points, 3) taking profits when a security in our portfolio is no longer very undervalued and moving into a better security rather than taking a “buy and hold” approach, and 4) taking advantage of emotional reactions in the market that are not logical. In this article, we presented an example of a very undervalued security that had, and still has, a great entry point and where investors are acting on emotion rather than logic.

The thesis for the purchase of PSEC bonds is: