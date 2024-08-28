NML: Proving Itself As One Of The Best In Class

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc offers a high yield of 8.75%, making it attractive for income-seeking investors.
  • The NML closed-end fund has outperformed the S&P 500 and Alerian MLP Index, appreciating 5.12% since mid-June, with a total return boosted by distributions.
  • The fund primarily invests in midstream energy companies, with a small allocation to electric utilities, providing stable cash flows and high dividends.
  • Trading at a 10.49% discount to net asset value, the fund is in solid financial shape and offers a reasonable entry point.
  • The fund fully covered its distribution over the first half of the current fiscal year, and had enough excess profits that investors should not have to worry about any cuts.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

The Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:NML) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-seeking investors can use as a way of adding high-yielding master limited partnerships, midstream corporations, and similar energy infrastructure companies to their portfolios. The

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
15.17K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KYN, LNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends after the market closed on August 27, 2024. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NML Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NML
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News