  • The July Retail Sales report and August Johnson Redbook figures show strong consumer spending, benefiting consumer companies and supporting a soft economic landing.
  • I reiterate the SPDR S&P Retail ETF a buy due to its attractive valuation, decent technicals, and diversified exposure to retail sub-industries.
  • Despite historical September weakness, XRT's technical setup is favorable, with a rising 200-day moving average and potential upside if resistance at $80 is broken.
  • Key risks include potential downturns in consumer spending and higher input costs in 2025, but current trends and valuation remain compelling.

The July Retail Sales report put out by the Census Bureau was much stronger than expected. So far in August, weekly Johnson Redbook retail sales figures are likewise encouraging. These trends bode well for consumer

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

