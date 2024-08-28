123ducu

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) was one of my highest conviction buys of 2023 and subsequently, I rated it as a Strong Buy in my first coverage of the company at Seeking Alpha. Since then the stock has been on a roller coaster ride being up 80% at one point to currently returning 34%, beating the S&P only by a small margin.

Throughout all this, the company has had a laser-sharp focus on execution and continues to deliver irrespective of the market conditions. While many operators in the marijuana industry are suffering from the lack of friendlier regulations in the U.S., High Tide has been continuously expanding and delivering, having a firm base in its home market (Canada). I did not take any profits during its run and don't plan on taking it now as well. I believe it has all the hallmarks of a compounder and it is a rare opportunity to invest in such a company in its early stages.

Quick recap of my last coverage

The core of my thesis last time was on the birth of new industries and contrary to what most expect, new industries more than often are destroyers of capital than compounders of capital. Winners are hard to be identified and the marijuana industry was no exception. High Tide itself operates a very diversified business model and is vertically integrated in the cannabis industry. It is involved in production, wholesale, retail, and e-commerce and also owns multiple leading brands across its verticals. Unlike its peers, the company was not only characterized by relentless growth but was also able to achieve this with a watchful eye on its bottom line and a balance sheet that strengthened over time. With a stock that was priced better than most of its peers in the industry, I had it rated as a Strong Buy and also made it a significant position in my portfolio.

Prioritizing cashflows over GAAP profitability

When I looked at the company's operations and financials last time, I felt like I had seen this somewhere before. Still, I wanted to wait till I was fully sure before elaborating upon my suspicions. I believe we are at that point now.

Famously implemented at Amazon (AMZN), it proved vastly successful for the e-commerce giant. Amazon reinvested its profits into expanding its infrastructure, technology, and market reach. This strategy allowed the Amazon company to grow its market share rapidly, even if it meant sacrificing short-term profits. Its net income suffered and doubters continuously questioned the company's profitability but Amazon maintained a strong focus on cash flow management, ensuring that it had the liquidity to support its aggressive growth strategies. This is what Jeff Bezos had to say in one of his shareholder letters and dived into great detail on why their focus is on free cash flow per share -

Our ultimate financial measure, and the one we most want to drive over the long term, is free cash flow per share. Why not focus first and foremost, as many do, on earnings, earnings per share, or earnings growth? The simple answer is that earnings don’t directly translate into cash flows, and shares are worth only the present value of their future cash flows, not the present value of their future earnings. Future earnings are a component—but not the only important component—of future cash flow per share. Working capital and capital expenditures are also important, as is future share dilution. Though some may find it counterintuitive, a company can actually impair shareholder value in certain circumstances by growing earnings. This happens when the capital investments required for growth exceed the present value of the cash flow derived from those investments... This focus on free cash flow isn’t new for Amazon. We made it clear in our 1997 letter to shareholders—our first as a public company—that when forced to choose between optimizing GAAP accounting and maximizing the present value of future cash flows, we’ll take the cash flows.

Now let's dive into High Tide! High Tide's focus on expanding its store count and increasing its market share in Canada is similar to Amazon's strategy of capturing market share as a priority over short-term profits. This approach is designed to establish a strong market presence that can lead to long-term profitability

Positive Cash Flow: High Tide has reported sustained positive free cash flow, with $9.4M generated in Q2 2024 (7.5% of the revenues flowed down to free cash flow) and $22.7M over the past four quarters. This strong cash flow indicates strong operational efficiency, allowing High Tide to reinvest in its business . They also have plenty of liquidity (more cash than its total debt) and ended the last quarter with a record $34.5M, up 54% from the comparable quarter and 20% sequentially.

Expansion and Investment: High Tide uses its cash flow and strategic debt financing to fuel expansion. It has been growing its retail footprint, with plans to open 20-30 new locations by the end of the year. But the company is quite prudent in its expansion. This is what the CEO Raj Grover had to say in the latest earnings call -

The vast majority of the potential targets we see are frankly not worth pursuing. We are very selective about the transactions we enter into to ensure that they are financially strong in their own right before we look to improve their output once we take over, instead of looking to acquire and fix turnaround stories. It has been and continues to be a buyer's market, and given our character and market leadership, we simply won't overpay just to get deals done, unlike other operators in the market.

High Tide has also acquired multiple brands (Fastendr, NuLeaf Naturals, FAB CBD, Blessed CBD, Grasscity, Smoke Cartel, etc.) over the past few years all in an effort to enhance its offerings and build its verticals. All of this has contributed to the big success of its loyalty club (>1.4M members and 38% growth) and paid subscription program (> 44k ELITE subscribers and 226% growth) providing a recurring high-margin revenue opportunity for shareholders. Currently, High Tide is the highest revenue-generating cannabis company reporting in Canadian Dollars and has Reached TTM Revenues greater than $500M.

In an environment where many cannabis companies and some of High Tide's retail competitors have declared bankruptcy, High Tide has revenues up 5% year-over-year and increased its market share to 10.9% (9.9% last year)

I understand Amazon and High Tide are two different companies and in no way I am suggesting High Tide's addressable market or scale would be even as fractionally significant. But the relentless focus on growth, increasing number of offerings in the cannabis space, recurring revenues through membership, building operational efficiencies, and enhancing free cash flows makes it too hard for me to ignore the parallels I see between the two companies and the potential for High Tide to become a giant in the cannabis space.

High Tide is undervalued

The general dourness in the cannabis industry has severely punished High Tide for no fault of its own (This is elaborated in the Risks section). While this could be justified in many cases, it presents a rare and valuable investment opportunity in High Tide's situation. Compared to its history it is trading close to its lowest ratios (Below percentile rank chart shows that more than 80% of the time Sales ratios were above what it is currently)

In my earlier analysis, I also viewed the company against some of its peers and found it to be deeply undervalued. This continues to be the case.

I looked at the Pharmaceutical industry for the comparables and thought the list needs to be winnowed for only names specific to the marijuana business. Even within this list, I am only considering stocks in the micro-cap and above market caps (>$50M). For both Price to Sales and Enterprise Value to Sales metrics, the company ranks within the top three among its peers.

But what does the future hold and what factors could work for or against its forward ratios?

As the company has historically used acquisitions as a big part of its growth strategy, it is difficult to expect that it will maintain historical growth rates going forward. But even with a strategy leaning on acquisitions for growth, it is more unpredictable for forecasting than organic growth. Additionally, management has been quite prudent in its acquisitions and the market may not provide the same great opportunities in the future.

On the flip side, international expansion could provide a shot in the arm and a long-foreseen economic downturn could force more cash-strapped retailers to get out of business and/or sell to High Tide.

Middle of best and worst case, if we expect growth at low double-digits then we can expect EV/Sales to be approximately 0.44x and Price to Sales to be around 0.38x.

Risks to this thesis

I do not see any company-specific risks and believe every step taken by the management is towards building a long-term sustainable future. What worries me is investors' sentiment towards the industry itself which is heavily dependent on the change in U.S. regulations. This is justified and a whole chapter can be written about how changes in regulations would be a net positive for the industry.

More recently, the Biden administration's plan to reschedule marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act is seen as a positive step, particularly in terms of tax benefits for marijuana businesses. However, experts caution that this move may not significantly benefit the industry. Despite the rescheduling, marijuana will still face strict federal regulations under both the Controlled Substances Act and the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act. This means that marijuana businesses will continue to struggle with issues like banking services and legal uncertainties, as the drug remains unapproved by the FDA. Additionally, broader reforms and protections, such as access to credit and bankruptcy protections, are still needed and would require action from Congress.

Sometimes I feel like I am stuck in a bad time loop. Repeated hopes of good news start to lift the industry followed by bad news that pulls the industry down and the cycle repeats all over again (A recent house committee clearing bill against marijuana rescheduling has again soured the sentiment for investment)

I find the phrase "throwing the baby out with the bathwater" highly relevant here as irrespective of the achievers in the space all components are treated equally. I think short of legalization on a federal level everything else would seem inconsequential for the industry at large.

For now, I am resting my bull case on the company continuing the deliver in its home market and international expansion to countries making actual progress on cannabis reforms. I am not banking on the eventual full legalization in the U.S. and treating it as a wild card.