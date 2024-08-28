Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2024

JacobH

Welcome to the August 2024 edition of the “junior” lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that are not in production as the juniors.

Note: Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely not be needed until the late 2020s to supply the potentially booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

August saw lithium prices lower.

Lithium price news

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate Index (Li2O 5.5%-6.2%, excluding tax/insurance/freight) spot price of USD 772, as of August 23, 2024.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart — CNY 74,000 (~USD 10,393) (source)

Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the “major”

lithium company's news, investors can read: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of August 2024” article. Highlights include:

With no recovery in sight, lithium prices force miners to reevaluate output.

BMI — Rise of DLE will open up new sources of lithium supply this decade, the majority to come from continental brines.

Fastmarkets — China’s lithium carbonate imports remain high in June, adds to oversupply.

Australia's lithium industry seen bearing brunt of supply cuts.

China drives African lithium surge to lock in key battery metal.

Lithium weakness pushes Chinese producers to consider output cuts: sources.

EV-related fire in South Korea ignites calls for battery transparency; LFP share grows.

Junior lithium miners company news

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On July 31, Liontown Resources announced: “First production delivered on schedule at Kathleen Valley.” Highlights include:

“First spodumene concentrate has been produced at Kathleen Valley, following the commissioning of the wet plant and end-to-end operation of the Kathleen Valley value chain.

This achievement continues our track record of delivering major project milestones on schedule and marks the start of production ramp-up to nameplate throughput of 3Mtpa, currently expected by the end of Q1 CY2025…

First shipment of spodumene concentrate is planned for later this quarter Q3 CY2024.”

On August 6, Liontown Resources announced: “Kathleen Valley production milestones continue.”

On August 7, Liontown Resources announced: “First underground development ore stockpiled at Kathleen Valley…”

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q1, 2025: Kathleen Valley Mine expected to be ramped to 3Mtpa.

2023-25: Study with Sumitomo Corporation to produce lithium hydroxide in Japan.

Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY) (OTCPK:ERMAF)

Eramet is in a JV 'Eramine Sudamerica' (50.1% Eramet, 49.9% Tsingshan) which owns the Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project in Argentina. Eramet targets to start DLE production by Q2 2024.

On July 25, Eramet announced: “Eramet: Solid operational performances in H1 2024 and a favourable outlook for manganese ore prices.” Highlights include:

“…Inauguration of the Group’s first direct lithium extraction plant in Argentina…

Lithium carbonate produced at Centenario: around 1 kt-LCE, with production scheduled to start in November.

Financial performance in H2 expected to be significantly above that of H1, owing to favorable seasonality for mining activities and the price scenario. Calculated based on the Group’s volume target range and based on the indicative price consensus to date for the year, adjusted EBITDA would be positioned, for illustrative purposes, between €1.2bn and €1.3bn in 2024

2024 capex plan revised downwards: between €550m and €600m financed by the Group.”

Upcoming catalysts include:

November 2024 — Start up of lithium production in Argentina, target 5-7kt LCE in 2024. Progress construction pics here.

POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)

POSCO owns the northern Sal de Vida (Hombre Muerto salar, Argentina) tenements. POSCO also has a JV with Pilbara Minerals on a 43ktpa lithium hydroxide facility in S Korea.

On August 5, The AFR reported:

Korea seeks Australian lithium to secure US subsidies, sideline China. Korean conglomerate Posco is scouring Australia for lithium investments that qualify for United States subsidies that are still reshaping the global electric vehicle supply chain amid the battery metal’s second reckoning. US President Joe Biden’s flagship climate policy, the Inflation Reduction Act, offers electric carmakers tax breaks for sourcing components from the US and its free trade partners such as Australia and South Korea, instead of China...

Upcoming catalysts include:

End 2024 — Target to commence production at Hombre Muerto and ramp to 25ktpa LiOH.

Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (OTCPK:LLLAF)

Leo Lithium agreed to sell its share in the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali to Ganfeng Lithium, subject to certain conditions.

On July 25, Leo Lithium announced: “Quarterly report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.” Highlights include:

“…Proposed Transaction to dispose of Shareholding in MLBV.

“Settlement reached with the Mali Government on all matters in dispute.

The Company to sell its shareholding in Mali Lithium B.V. (MLBV) for US$342.7 million in total, subject to shareholder approval.

Additional funds to be returned to shareholders as part of the first distribution in January 2025 and second distribution planned for July 2025.

Shareholders will vote on the proposed transaction at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2024. The Board of Leo Lithium continues to recommend shareholders VOTE IN FAVOUR of the proposed transaction.”

On July 31 Leo Lithium announced: “RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING.” (see note below)

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 — The pre-tax value is approximately equivalent to A$0.43 per LLL share, according to Leo Lithium (stated on page 1). Proposed capital returns to shareholders first distribution in January 2025 and second distribution planned for July 2025. The AGM result was 98.43% voted for “Approval of the Proposed Transaction and disposal of shareholding in MLBV.”

Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX)

On August 22, Atlas Lithium Corp. announced: “Atlas Lithium’s Modular Lithium Processing Plant readies for Brazil.” Highlights include:

“Atlas Lithium’s team visited South Africa last week to supervise the preparation of the components of the Company’s modular lithium DMS plant for shipment to Brazil.

48 containers have been prepared to date, with a final total of over 100 containers expected before a charter vessel departs from Durban, South Africa to Santos, Brazil.”

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2024/Q1, 2025 — Production targeted to begin at the Neves Lithium Project (a part of the Minas Gerais Lithium Project) in Brazil.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On July 31, Rio Tinto announced:

Consistent, stable financial performance as we ramp up our investments in growth; underlying EBITDA of $12.1 billion and interim ordinary dividend of 177 US cents per share...

On August 10, Bloomberg reported: “Rio Tinto’s Serbia Lithium Mine Project faces fresh protests.” Highlights include:

“Activists, opposition groups took to the streets in Belgrade.

Protests highlight challenges to new mines for key metal.”

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 — Plans to begin production of 3,000tpa at their Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina. Plan to develop the large Jadar Lithium Project in Serbia.

Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)

Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa JV Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has an effective 40.5% project earn-in share.

On July 30, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

New Dog-Leg target delivers increase to Ewoyaa MRE. Drilling at the new Dog-Leg target increases the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li 2 O...

On July 30, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Quarterly activities and cash flow report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Atlantic Lithium nears shovel-readiness following the completion of several major permitting milestones at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project...Cash on hand at end of quarter was A$12.7m.

Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]

Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West (“HMW”) Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina.

On July 31, Galan Lithium announced: “Quarterly activities report June 2024.” Highlights include:

“In-situ lithium mining inventory continues to build with over 3,000t LCE accumulating in ponds 1, 2 and 3.

First production from HMW is targeted for H2 2025. Overall project completion is approximately 40%. Project construction continues to advance at a pace commensurate with preserving cash.

Average brine flow rate, lithium grade and evaporation rates are in line with or better than those utilized in the Phase 1 Feasibility Study.

Pond inventory management system in place to protect inventory and optimize evaporation process.

Offtake partners shortlisted with Galan progressing towards a definitive sales agreement and associated funding package.

Cash and liquid assets at the end of quarter ≈A$6 million.”

On August 6, Galan Lithium announced:

Galan response to AFR Street Talk Article. Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) refers to a recent media report that it has received a takeover bid. Galan advises that it has not received a takeover bid but that it has received an unsolicited, confidential, conditional, non-binding indicative proposal from Energy Exploration Technologies, Inc. (EnergyX) in relation to a potential acquisition of Galan’s Argentinian lithium assets (Proposal). The Proposal is to acquire assets and real property held by Galan related to its holdings in Salar del Hombre Muerto and Candelas (Project Assets) for US$50 million in cash, and common shares in EnergyX which EnergyX values at US$50 million. EnergyX is a corporation incorporated under the laws of Puerto Rico and its securities, including its common shares, are not quoted or traded on any stock exchange.

On August 15, Galan Lithium announced:

At-The-Market Raise...to raise $1,100,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 9,000,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.1222 per share...The funds raised will be put towards working capital.

On August 27 Galan Lithium announced:

Offtake Prepayment MOU...it has entered into an offtake prepayment memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) in relation to the Company’s Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina (Agreement). Upon execution of definitive agreements, Galan will supply and Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes LCE, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of Phase 1 production from the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2025 — Target to ramp to 5.4ktpa LCE of lithium chloride production. Phase 2 to follow and ramp to 21Ktpa LCE.

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have “the largest lithium resource in Europe” with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On July 29, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: “Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2024.” Highlights include:

Highlights from the Quarter

“First lithium chloride (LiCl) produced from upstream Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant (LEOP), marking the Start of Production (SOP) and first lithium chemicals produced from a local resource in Europe. SOP signifies an important step for European battery supply chain security.

Investments totaling €40 million from strategic investors including CIMIC Group (CIMIC) and Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (HPPL), demonstrating strong support of the lithium value chain globally and for the execution of Phase One of the Project.

Final stage of financing launched for Vulcan’s Phase One Project with significant interest from strategic and financial investors, tier one banks, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and major export credit agencies.

Landau City Council voted in favor of the land development plan for the industrial estate containing Vulcan's Phase One Geothermal Lithium Extraction (G-LEP) plant location with a substantial majority.”

Highlights of subsequent events

“Vulcan was granted its first lithium and geothermal energy licenses in the Alsace region of France. The licenses authorize Vulcan to explore for lithium to support Europe’s EV transition and for geothermal energy for the decarbonization of industry and local community heating.”

On August 8, Vulcan Energy Resources announced: “Milestone: start of commissioning at downstream lithium hydroxide optimization plant.”

Upcoming catalysts include:

End 2026 — Target to commence commercial production at the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project in Germany, then ramp to 40,000tpa.

Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (LRSRF)

LRS' flagship is the 100% owned Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Salinas Lithium Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 70.3Mt @ 1.27% of Li 2 O at the Colina and Fog’s Block Deposits.

On July 25, Latin Resources announced: “Exceptional results confirm scale and high grade at Planalto.” Highlights include:

“…Drilling results include: SADD320: 16.05m @ 2.18% Li 2O from 293.29m including: 9.22m @ 2.54% Li 2O from 293.29m and: 3.59m @ 2.52% Li 2O from 305.14m. SADD322: 13.83m @ 1.09% Li 2O from 293.17m. SADD323: 6.22m @ 1.83% Li 2O from 230.38m…”

On July 31, Latin Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 June 2024...A$21 million cash at 30 June 2024 and fully funded to FID in Q4 2024...Funding will now support development activities including completing the definitive feasibility study (DFS) and an early works program...

On August 15, Latin Resources announced:

Pilbara Minerals to acquire Latin Resources...Latin Resources shareholders will receive 0.07 new Pilbara Minerals shares for each Latin Resources... Based on Pilbara Minerals’ closing price of A$2.85 per share on 14 August 2024, the transaction implies a value of ~A$0.20 per Latin Resources share (Implied Offer Price) 3 which represents a: 57% premium to Latin Resources’ 10-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of A$0.127 per share; and 32% premium to Latin Resources’ 30-day VWAP of A$0.151 per share...

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 — Pilbara Minerals acquisition of Latin Resources to potentially conclude.

Q3 2024 — DFS due for the Salinas Lithium Project.

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

On August 1, Standard Lithium announced:

Standard Lithium announces leadership transition for strategic growth and next steps in value creation...Effective September 1, 2024, Robert Mintak will retire as Chief Executive Officer and remain engaged as an advisor through August 2025. David Park will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2024...

Upcoming catalysts include:

2026 — Production targeted to begin at the LANXESS South Plant.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

ioneer Ltd. owns 50% (JV with Sibanye Stillwater) of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA.

On July 29, ioneer Ltd. announced: “Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2024.”

“US$25 Million Placement: Successfully raised US$25.1 million (A$38.4 million) to progress the Rhyolite Ridge Project to the Final Investment Decision [FID] by December 2024.

Draft Environmental Impact Statement [EIS] Public Comment Period: Bureau of Land Management (BLM) completed the review and closed the public comment period within the allotted 45-day open period. Ioneer anticipates Final Environmental Impact Statement in September 2024 and Record of Decision in October 2024

Mineral Resource Update: A 71% increase in overall Measured Resource (75Mt) compared to 2023 (44Mt). The MRE update delivered the high-grade, shallow Shelf Zone outside of Critical Habitat. Allows mining to commence outside of the Critical Habitat. Significant progress in drilling and geological studies, with updates expected in the next quarter…”

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024+ — Possible permitting approval. Commencement of construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Targets to commence operations in 2027.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

Lithium Americas owns the North American assets (Thacker Pass, ~5.2% equity in GT1) from the LAC split.

On August 14, Lithium Americas announced: “Lithium Americas reports second quarter 2024 results.” Highlights include:

Thacker Pass

“On March 12, 2024, the Company received from the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”) a conditional commitment for a $2.26 billion loan (the “DOE Loan”) under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program, to fund eligible construction costs of the processing facilities at Thacker Pass to produce an initial 40,000 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate (“Phase 1”). The Company continues to work closely with the DOE and expects to close the DOE Loan in the second half of 2024 (“2H24”).

Site preparation for major earthworks has been completed, and Thacker Pass is prepared for the commencement of major construction following issuing full notice to proceed (“FNTP”), expected in 2H24 following closing of the DOE Loan.

The Company continues to focus on increasing the level of detailed engineering, currently over 30% design complete, alongside advancing procurement and execution planning. Throughout Q2 2024, procurement packages and executable purchase orders were put in place in preparation for FNTP…

In August 2024, the Company received an $11.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to support an upgrade of the local power infrastructure and to help build a transloading facility.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, $27.7 million of construction capital costs and other project-related costs were capitalized.”

Corporate

“As of June 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $375.8 million in cash and cash equivalents…”

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 — Thacker Pass Phase 1 construction to progress.

2027 — Phase 1 (40,000tpa LCE) lithium clay production from Thacker Pass, Nevada (full ramp to 80,000tpa by ?2029).

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On August 14, Critical Elements Lithium Corp announced: “Critical Elements receives amended certificate of authorization for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Quebec.” Highlights include:

“The construction and development of the permanent workers’ camp with a capacity of 250 people.

The temporary provision of an additional 250 people at the camp during the construction phase.

The use of two (2) borrow Pit.”

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 — Possible off-take or project financing announcements.

Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1] (OTCPK:GBLRF)

On August 1, Global Lithium Resources announced: “Drill results confirm Manna Lithium deposit extension to the South. Southwest extension to the Manna Lithium Deposit confirmed following recently completed 6,261m RC drill program.” Highlights include:

“…An undercover Southwest extension to the Manna Lithium Deposit has been confirmed over a 600m strike length.

Significant drill results within this extension include; 13m @ 0.96% Li 2O from 187m in MRC0468. 8m @ 0.81% Li 2O from 86m in MRC0481. 7m @ 1.03% Li 2O from 78m in MRC0467. 17m @ 0.64% Li 2O from 83m in MRC0469. 16m @ 0.78% Li 2O from 148m in MRC0482. 16m @ 0.72% Li 2O from 162m in MRC0451. 21m @ 0.99% Li 2O from 91m in MRC03121.

Whilst lower grade results compared to the Manna Central area, the CY24 drilling has highlighted potential to build on the current Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) of 51.6Mt @ 1.0% Li 2O2 at Manna and delineate further open pit mineable mineral inventory.

GL1 continues to focus on permitting of the Manna Lithium Project and the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which is expected to be released H2 CY24.”

Upcoming catalysts:

H2, 2024 — DFS for the Manna Lithium Project (to include an updated MRE).

European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)

On July 31, European Lithium announced: “Quarterly report quarter ended 30 June 2024.” Highlights include:

“Critical Metals Corp. Form F-1 declared effective by the SEC.

Critical Metals Corp receives funds of US$15million from BMW.

Critical Metals Corp completes the acquisition of a 42% equity stake in the Tanbreez Project.

CRML closing price on 29 July 2024 was $US10.15 per share reflecting a value for EUR shareholders of US$688,052,087 (A$1,032,078,131).

Preparation for exploration program at the Austrian Lithium Projects is ongoing, additional targets identified.

EUR announces the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of LRH Resources, a fully owned subsidiary of Technology Metals plc, a UK-based company, which is the 100% holder of the Leinster Lithium Project located in Ireland for CRML share consideration.

E47/4144 located in the northwest of Western Australia continues to progress through the WA Mining Act regulatory application process.”

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On August 1, Savannah Resources announced:

Portuguese shareholding increases to c.12%..."The Project is now in an extremely strong position, supported by the c.£21m (c.€25m) of cash the Company reported in late June following the investment by our new strategic partner, AMG Critical Materials N.V.. We are grateful for the support provided by our strategic partner and our many other shareholders, and look forward to reporting on our continued progress."

On August 5, Savannah Resources announced:

Initiation of Research Coverage by Portuguese Investment Bank, CaixaBI. Savannah Resources Plc, the developer of the Barroso Lithium Project (the 'Project') in Portugal, Europe's largest spodumene lithium deposit, is pleased to report that leading Portuguese investment bank, Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A. ('CaixaBI'), has recently initiated research coverage on the Company with a comprehensive report and 'Buy' recommendation.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 — DFS due to complete at the Barroso Lithium Project.

Patriot Battery Metals [TSX:PMET][ASX:PMT] (OTCQX:PMETF)

Patriot Battery Metals own the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (formerly named the Corvette Lithium Project) in James Bay, Quebec. The Project has a Resource of 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5, Inferred. If added together, the total would be 142.6Mt.

On July 31, Patriot Battery Metals announced: “Patriot renames the Corvette Project Shaakichiuwaanaan (shaa-gi-chi-waa-naan) Project.”

On August 5, Patriot Battery metals announced:

Significant Mineral Resource upgrade at SHAAKICHIUWAANAAN Lithium Project to underpin impending PEA...Consolidated Mineral Resource statement (CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites). 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5, Inferred.

On August 5, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Exploration target for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project outlines district scale opportunity, Quebec, Canada...Approximately 146 to 231 Mt at 1.0 to 1.5% Li2O...Exploration target is in addition to (i.e., does not include) the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource Estimate announced concurrently.

On August 21, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

PEA highlights Shaakichiuwaanaan Project as a potential North American Lithium raw materials supply base. PEA outlines the potential for a competitive and globally significant high-grade lithium project targeting up to ~800 ktpa spodumene concentrate... At the targeted Stage 2 production rate of ~800 ktpa2 spodumene concentrate, this would potentially position Patriot as the 4th largest spodumene concentrate producer globally3. Potential pre-tax net present value (“NPV”)8% of $4.7 billion (US$3.6 billion) and after-tax NPV8% of $2.9 billion (US$2.2 billion) with a pre-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 38% (after-tax IRR of 34%) at US$1,375 per tonne (SC5.5, FOB Bécancour basis).

Payback period of 3.6 years at an assumed average lithium price of US$1,375 per tonne (SC5.5, FOB Bécancour basis) or US$1,500 per tonne (SC6, FOB Bécancour basis), with life of mine (“LOM”) of up to 24 years.

Targeting to become a North American top-tier, lower cost producer with an estimated average LOM cash operating cost4 at site of $510 per tonne (US$387) and total cash operating cost free-on-board (“FOB” Bécancour)1 of $736 per tonne (US$560)...

Phased development strategy with anticipated Stage 1 capital expenditure estimate of $761M (US$579M) for the first 400 ktpa capacity including contingency and Net Capex of $640M (US$487M) leveraging the proposed 30% Canadian Clean Technology Manufacturing – Investment Tax Credit (“CTM-ITC”)5.

Estimated Stage 2 expansion Capex of $504M (US$383M) including contingency and Net Capex of $408M (US$310M) leveraging the proposed CTM-ITC, to reach a production capacity of~800 ktpa of spodumene concentrate per year.

Upcoming catalysts:

September quarter 2025 — Feasibility Study complete.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (Spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide). JV with Mitsubishi Corporation to advance the Project signed in 2024.

On August 22, Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier applauds budget allocation to Beren's Bridge and Road Project: A major advancement for infrastructure in Northwestern Ontario...The construction funding shared between the provincial and federal governments, will enable the creation of a two-lane, 196-meter bridge over the Berens River and the upgrading and construction of over 30 kilometers of roads, including to Pikangikum First Nation.

On August 23, Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier Lithium reports first quarter results...The Company’s completed Phase XIII drill program included four holes at the Spark deposit, extending this deposit and delineating the Bolt pegmatite. As of March 2024, a total of 11,364 meters were drilled across 46 holes by the Company. At the PAK deposit, 2,033 meters of geomechanical and hydrogeological drilling was completed in preparation for the Company’s proposed definitive feasibility study ("DFS")...Through the joint venture partnership, as initially announced on March 4, 2024, Mitsubishi has acquired an initial 7.5% interest in the Project for CAD $25 million. This strategic investment underscores the confidence in the size, quality, and strategic importance of the Project to the North American electric vehicle supply chain. Frontier plans to utilize the funding from Mitsubishi to progress the Project towards a vertically integrated DFS, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

Delta Lithium [ASX:DLI](formerly Red Dirt Metals)

On July 29, Delta Lithium announced: “June quarterly activities report.” Highlights include:

“Continued exploration success with drilling results from the Yinnetharra Project demonstrating quality lithium intercepts including2,3: 94m @ 0.94% Li 2O from 152m in YRRD471 at M1, including 34m @ 2% Li 2O from 197m. 22m @ 1.4% Li 2O from 135m in YRRD470 at M1. 43m @ 1.1% Li 2O from 128m in YRRD478 at M1. 28m @ 1.8% Li 2O from 194m in YRRD534 at M36. 21m @ 2.1% Li 2O from 206m in YRRD458 at M36.

First drilling at Jameson delivered encouraging results. Best drilling intercepts to date include 2,3: 71m @ 1.2% Li 2O from 27m in JREX002 (not true width) including 45m @ 1.8% Li 2O from 41m. 18m @ 1.5% Li 2O from 13m in JREX012. 16m @ 1.7% Li 2O from 26m in JREX001.

Positive metallurgical testwork results (Low-grade variability) from M1 at Malinda: Metallurgical testwork to Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] level of detail on the M1 underway.”

On August 2, Delta Lithium announced: “Yinnetharra & Mt Ida exploration update.”

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)

On July 30, Winsome Resources announced: “Quarterly report period ending 30 June 2024.” Highlights include:

Resources & Exploration

“Adina Mineral Resource in Quebec increased by 33% to 77.9Mt at 1.15% Li2 O, corresponding to 2.21Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Resource update confirmed Adina’s position as one of the largest undeveloped lithium deposits in North America and the world.

Active exploration at Adina and Cancet including drilling, surface mapping and geochemical sampling to test prospective target areas.”

Project Development

“Project Development Scoping Studies underway for the “Greenfield” stand-alone development of Adina and the “Brownfield” development scenario repurposing the Renard Operation processing infrastructure — expected to be completed in Q3 2024.

Fieldwork to support technical studies, permitting support studies, and environmental and social impact assessments underway.”

Corporate

“…Due diligence assessing potential technical, economic, environmental, and social feasibility of repurposing Renard into a lithium operation progressing as planned, with no red flags identified to date.

$25m raised, priced at approximately $1 through a mix of flow through shares and institutional placement.”

On August 1, Winsome Resources announced: “Renard Project update.” Highlights include:

“Renard Operation acquisition Due Diligence advancing well with Greenfield and Brownfield project studies on track for completion Q3 2024.

Mining studies, including pit designs and scheduling, and processing studies including flowsheet development and plant design advancing on schedule.

Winsome to extend its Exclusive Option to Acquire the Renard Project to 31 December 2024 at a cost of $2 million in cash.

Option extension gives Winsome further scope to assess various commercial and corporate opportunities to reduce the costs associated with the potential acquisition.

Option extension means care and maintenance costs remain with Stornoway.

Initial work confirms the processing plant could be re-purposed at a lower cost compared to the construction of a greenfield lithium process plant and other supporting infrastructure.”

On August 19, Winsome Resources announced: “Adina drilling and operations update.” Highlights include:

Exploration Drilling Testing Mineralization Outside MRE

“Drilling results demonstrate shallow, high-grade mineralization extends along the entire 3km strike length from the west of Adina Main through to Adina East.

Results from drilling at Adina SW, Adina East and Ridge as well as other exploration targets confirm extensions to mineralization outside the MRE including: 15.3m at 3.30% Li2O from 179.2m (AD-24-192). 17.3m at 1.80% Li2O from 302.5m (AD-24-200). 16.0m at 2.15% Li2O from 82.3m (AD-24-211). 15.3m at 1.35% Li2O from 38.3m (AD-24-227). 6.8m at 1.84% Li2O from 60.0m & 8.3m at 1.50% Li2O from 237.6m (AD-24-161)...

Current, Targeted Activities Focussed on Development of Adina

“Following the release of the 77.8Mt at 1.15% MRE at Adina in Q2 2024, key work streams have shifted from exploration resource drilling to project development activity including project studies and drafting of a project notice for lodgment in Quebec.

Winsome remains well capitalized following the $25 million capital raise in Q2 2024, and is focussed on prudent capital management as Adina advances through project development.

Environmental and infrastructure studies are advancing as scheduled to support permit submissions.

Drilling has focussed on providing geotechnical, hydrological and metallurgical results for use in mine planning and process plant design.

Lower cost, summer season field exploration in progress to define future drilling targets.”

Upcoming catalysts:

H2, 2024 — Adina Project studies and a decision regarding the Renard Project option.

Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQB:LTHCF)

On July 26, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: “Lithium Ionic reports AGM results…”

Wildcat Resources [ASX:WC8]

On August 5, Wildcat Resources announced:

LEIA continues to deliver high-grade lithium. 67m at 1.9% Li2O including 46m @ 2.5% Li2O...Wildcat is well funded with $77.2 million cash at 30 June 2024 to continue exploration and advance development studies at Tabba Tabba in 2024...

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)

On July 31, European Metals Holdings announced:

Cinovec Lithium project update...The Company advises that the timeline for the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) and therefore construction of the Cinovec lithium processing plant continue to be worked on...

On July 31, European Metals Holdings announced:

Quarterly activities report 30 June 2024...The Company’s total cash is $4.7 million as at 30 June 2024.

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQX:CYDVF)(Formerly Cypress Development Corp.)

Century Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its Angel Island Mine (formerly called Clayton Valley Lithium Project) in west-central Nevada.

On August 6, Century Lithium Corp. announced: “Century Lithium produces lithium carbonate onsite at pilot plant…”

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.

On July 25, Lake Resources NL announced: “$2.5m At-the-Market Facility raise…”

On July 29, Lake Resources NL announced: “Quarterly activities/appendix 5B cash flow report…”

AVZ Minerals

AVZ Minerals owns 75% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC. The Project ownership is currently in dispute. No longer ASX listed.

On July 30, AVZ Minerals announced: “Continuing Negotiations with Locke.” Highlights include:

AVZ Minerals Limited (AVZ) refers to its prior announcements:

“On 17 November 2023 outlining the Binding Term Sheet agreed between AVZ and Locke Capital I, LLC and its investment manager, Locke Capital Limited (Locke) to provide a pathway for the execution of a formal agreement for a funding facility…”

On August 5, AVZ Minerals announced: “DRC Government discussions and further Cominiere Breach of emergency relief.”

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (AMLI)

No significant news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also, the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.

No news for the month.

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has a M&I Resource of 16.0Mt.

On July 29, E3 Lithium Ltd announced: “E3 Lithium files Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Technical Report.”

On August 8, E3 Lithium Ltd announced:

E3 Lithium plans to construct a fully integrated lithium demonstration facility..."We are thrilled to take this next step towards demonstrating the production of battery quality lithium carbonate from our Leduc Brine," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "E3 Lithium aims to be a direct supplier of products to the battery industry. The Demo Project is an important step towards progressing the Clearwater Project, providing samples to potential strategic partners and an overall advancement for lithium assets on a commercial scale in Alberta.”

On August 15, E3 Lithium Ltd announced: “E3 Lithium to receive $5 million from the Government of Alberta for its fully integrated demonstration facility.”

On August 20, E3 Lithium Ltd announced:

E3 Lithium and Pure Lithium enter into joint development agreement aiming to produce lithium metal batteries in Alberta from E3 brine.

Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE:NVLH] (OTCQB:NVLHF)

Nevada Lithium has an arrangement to own 100% of the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.

On August 16, Nevada Lithium Corp. announced: “Nevada Lithium announces closing of $6 million private placement led by Strategic Investor Marcel Boekhoorn…”

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (OTCQB:LISMF)

On August 8, Lithium South Development Corp. announced:

Lithium South: test work – development work – business developments... The Company is pleased to report the laboratory scale production of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO₄) directly from concentrated brine obtained from its Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta Province, Argentina.

Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)

Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon’s most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon has a JV with SCR-Sibelco NV (“Sibelco”) (60% Sibelco: 40% Avalon) to develop their lithium assets.

On August 13, Avalon Advanced Materials announced: “Avalon undertakes a Mineral Resource Estimate update following positive drill results for separation rapids JV, ON.” Highlights include:

Key Highlights of the 2023/2024 Drilling Results to Date: (NR Dated July 22, 2024)

“The first batch of the 2024 winter drill campaign demonstrated significant lithium intersections, with key results including: SR24-114 intersected 1.67% Li2O over 105.6 meters from 313.5 meters depth and 1.78% Li2O over 21.5 meters from 143.5 meters depth. SR24-113 intersected 1.68% Li2O over 66.2 meters from 292.2 meters depth and 1.95% Li2O over 32.6 meters from 121.0 meters depth. SR24-115 intersected 1.81% Li2O over 13.8 meters from 93.5 meters depth. SR24-116 intersected 1.69% Li2O over 8.9 meters from 313 meters depth and 1.67% Li2O over 12.7 meters from 325.3 meters depth.

The results confirm the high-grade lithium and the potential to increase the mineral resource base.

The results for the five remaining drillholes are currently pending and will be released shortly.”

On August 19, Avalon Advanced Materials announced: “Avalon Advanced Materials further intersects 1.54% Li2O over 136.95 meters at Big Whopper Deposit, separation rapids JV.” Highlights include:

Drill Highlights includes from Big Whopper Deposit:

“SR24-121 intersected 1.54% Li2O over 136.95 meters from 321.00m, including 2.28% Li2O over 4.00 meters from 421.00m.

SR24-119 intersected 1.87% Li2O over 17.15 meters from 284.40m.

SR24-120 intersected 1.60% Li2O over 12.80 meters from 66.15m.”

Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)

No news for the month.

Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]

On July 30, Green Technology Metals announced: “Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.” Highlights include:

Stage 1: Eastern Hub

“First phase of the optimized Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for Seymour completed, confirming the economic feasibility of the project as a standalone operation.

Further optimizations in progress including evaluating the integration of open-pit and underground mining methods.

A 3,000-meter, 5-hole extensional diamond drill program ongoing at Seymour to assess potential underground resource expansion.

Field teams are continuing to undertake mapping and sampling the Despard prospect located on the Junior Lithium Project.

The Junior drilling permit has been approved.”

Stage 2: Conversion Facility

“Conversion, Soda leach test work complete.

Due diligence continuing on potential conversion site located in Thunder Bay.

Strategic partnering discussions continuing.”

On August 20, Green Technology Metals announced: “Transformational Investment & Strategic Framework Agreement with EcoPro.” Highlights include:

“Corporate Investment Subscription of A$8m and Framework Agreement executed with world-leading South Korean EV battery metals producer EcoPro Innovation Co., Ltd (EcoPro or EcoPro Innovation).

Provides a foundation for partnering in co-operation across GT1’s projects as part of GT1’s strategy to become the first integrated lithium producer in Ontario…”

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (PNXLF) (OTCQX:LILIF)

On July 24, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. announced: “Argentina Lithium applies to extend warrants…”

On August 22, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. announced:

Argentina Lithium reports geophysical survey adds nearly 600 hectares of potential brine aquifer at Rincon West Project and plans additional drilling...

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

On July 31, St George Mining Ltd. announced: “Quarterly activities report for the period ended 30 June 2024.” Highlights include:

Mt Alexander Project – New lithium targets

“Multiple new lithium drill targets identified at Mt Alexander – owned 100% by St. George except for E29/638 (75% St George; 25% IGO) – following a project wide review of lithium prospectivity completed by ERM (formerly CSA Global) including the analysis of the Potassium to Rubidium ratio (K:Rb) within numerous pegmatite outcrops.

High-priority lithium targets include an area proximal to the contact of the Copperfield Granite with the Mt Alexander greenstone belt – a favorable geological setting for potential lithium deposits and an analogue to the significant lithium discovery by Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) at its nearby Mt Ida Project (14.6Mt @ 1.2% Li 2O)1 which is located less than 300m from the contact with the Copperfield Granite.

Additionally, four gold targets coincident with lithium targets were identified from the results of the recent soil surveys further supporting a geological analogue to the Mt Ida Project where high-grade gold is associated with the lithium deposits.”

Lithium Star – Preparing for drilling.”

Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)

No news for the month.

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCQX:NMTAY) (Nasdaq:RDRUY)

On July 30, Neometals announced: “Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.” Highlights include:

Corporate

“Cash balance of $9.8 million: Investments, receivables and inventories of $15.5 million and no debt.”

Pre-commercial Technologies

Lithium Chemicals (70% NMT, 30% Mineral Resources Ltd via Reed Advanced Materials Pty Ltd (“RAM”))

“The patented ELi™ Process has the potential to deliver users a step-change in the cost to convert lithium brines to lithium hydroxide or carbonate through electrolysis rather than chemical precipitation.

Commenced the long-duration (1,000hr) pilot-scale electrolysis trials on natural South American brine to increase confidence in power consumption, membrane life and lithium product quality assumptions to support ongoing commercial partner selection and technology licensing activities.”

On August 19, Neometals announced: “US$3M placement.” Highlights include:

“Existing long-term shareholder Mr. William Robert Richmond subscribes for approximately US$3 million in ordinary fully paid shares at US$0.045 per share.

Placement proceeds to support flagship Lithium-ion Battery (LiB) Recycling business’ through the industrial validation stage.

The Company will have a net cash balance of A$9.3M post completion.”

On August 22, Neometals announced: “Neometals strategy update” Highlights include:

“Restructuring and right-sizing of the organization and its underlying cost base to reflect a new strategic refocus.

Prioritizing the progression of Primobius, the LiB Recycling joint venture with SMS group GmbH, through industrial validation to commercialization,

Capital management initiatives through the targeted sale of non-core assets and strategic partnering to facilitate the ongoing development of the Company’s other technologies.

On August 22, Neometals announced: “Precious Metals recovery option lapse.”

Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On August 2, Nano One Materials announced: “Nano One provides summary of management discussion and results of Annual General and Special Meeting…”

On August 13, Nano One Materials announced:

NGen awards Nano One and Worley $2.8 million. NGen is an industry-led, non-profit organization that supports development of world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada.

On August 14, Nano One Materials announced: “Nano One reports Q2 2024 results and provides update.” Highlights include:

“Strategic Alliance Agreement and License Agreement with Worley, a global engineering leader in sustainability solutions…

Nano One announces a definitive agreement to sell vacant land in Candiac for $5 million in non-dilutive gross proceeds, subsequent to Q2 2024 period end.

All matters presented for shareholder approval at the August 1, 2024, Annual General and Special Meeting were approved.

Total net assets of $30.8 million and working capital of $13.2 million at Q2 2024 period end.”

On August 22, Nano One Materials announced: “Nano One streamlines operations to enhance focus on LFP and commercialization.”

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), ACME Lithium Inc. [CSE:ACME] (OTCQX:ACLHF), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Azimut Exploration [TSXV:AZM] (OTCQX:AZMTF), Bastion Minerals [ASX:BMO], Battery Age Minerals [ASX:BM8], Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCQB:BHLIF) (OTCPK:CDCZF), Brunswick Exploration [TSXV:BRW] (OTCQB:BRWXF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Champion Electric Metals Inc. [CSE:LTHM] [FSE:1QB0] (OTCQB:CHELF), Charger Metals [ASX:CHR], CleanTech Lithium [AIM:CTL] (OTCQX:CTLHF), Compass Minerals International (CMP), Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. [TSXV:CLM], Cosmos Exploration [ASX:C1X], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Cygnus Metals [ASX:CY5], Dixie Gold [TSXV:DG], Eastern Resources [ASX:EFE], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Future Battery Minerals [ASX:FBM] (OTCPK:AOUMF), Greentech Metals [ASX:GRE], Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), Grounded Lithium [TSXV:GRD] (OTCQB:GRDAF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formerly Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Infinity Stone Ventures (GEMS)(OTCQB:GEMSF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], James Bay Minerals Ltd [ASX:JBY], Jindalee Lithium Limited [ASX:JLL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Kali Metals [ASX:KM1], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM:KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Li-FT Power [TSXV:LIFT] [FSE:WS0](OTCQX:LIFFF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCPK:LXENF), Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Megado Minerals [ASX:MEG], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Midland Exploration [TSXV:MD] (OTCPK:MIDLF), MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), Oceana Lithium [ASX:OCN], Omnia Metals Group [ASX:OM1], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Pan American Energy Corp. [CSE:PNRG] [FSE: SS60] (OTCQB:PAANF), Patriot Lithium [ASX:PAT], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Power Minerals [ASX:PNN], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Pure Resources Limited [ASX:PR1], Q2 Metals [TSXV:QTWO] (OTCQB:QUEXF) (QTWO), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE] (OTCPK:SNNAF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Stelar Metals [ASX:SLB], Solis Minerals [ASX:SLM], Spod Lithium Corp. [CSE:SPOD] (OTCQB:SPODF), Stria Lithium [TSXV:SRA] (OTCPK:SRCAF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCPK:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Tearlach Resources [TSXV:TEA] (OTCPK:TELHF), Tyranna Resources [ASX:TYX], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCPK:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), X-Terra Resources [TSXV:XTT] (OTCPK:XTRRF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].

Conclusion

August lithium prices were lower.

Highlights for the month were:

Liontown Resources — First production delivered on schedule at Kathleen Valley. Ramp-up to 3Mtpa capacity expected by the end of Q1 CY2025.

Eramet — Centenario Project production scheduled to start in November.

POSCO — Korea seeks Australian lithium to secure US subsidies.

Leo Lithium AGM — Shareholders 98.43% voted for “Approval of the Proposed Transaction and disposal of shareholding in MLBV.”

Atlas Lithium’s Modular Lithium Processing Plant readies for Brazil.

Rio Tinto’s Serbia Lithium Mine Project faces fresh protests.

Atlantic Lithium nears shovel-readiness following the completion of several major permitting milestones at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

Galan Lithium receives a non-binding indicative proposal from Energy Exploration Technologies, Inc. (EnergyX) in relation to a potential acquisition of Galan’s Argentinian lithium assets. HMW Stage 1 is ~40% complete. Prepayment off-take MOU — Chemphys will provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility.

Vulcan Energy Resources start of commissioning at downstream lithium hydroxide optimisation plant.

Pilbara Minerals offer to acquire Latin Resources. Shareholders will receive 0.07 new Pilbara Minerals shares for each share of Latin Resources.

Lithium Americas - Thacker Pass prepared for the commencement of major construction following issuing full notice to proceed, expected in 2H24.

Global Lithium Resources — Drill results confirm Manna Lithium deposit extension to the South.

Patriot Battery Metals — Significant Resource upgrade (Total I&I 142.6Mt) at their newly named Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project (formerly Corvette Project). In addition to the current Resource there is an Exploration Target of ~146 to 231 Mt at 1.0 to 1.5% Li2O. PEA results (800ktpa project) in an after-tax NPV8% of $2.9 billion (US$2.2 billion), after-tax IRR of 34%, at US$1,375 per tonne (SC5.5, FOB Bécancour basis).

Frontier applauds budget allocation to Beren's Bridge and Road Project: A major advancement for infrastructure in Northwestern Ontario.

Delta Lithium drills 94m @ 0.94% Li 2O from 152m at their Yinnetharra Project.

Winsome Resources drills 15.3m at 3.30% Li2O from 179.2m at Adina. Renard Operation acquisition Due Diligence advancing well.

Wildcat Resources reports LEIA continues to deliver high-grade lithium. 67m at 1.9% Li2O.

Century Lithium produces lithium carbonate onsite at pilot plant.

E3 Lithium to receive $5 million from the Government of Alberta for its fully integrated demonstration facility.

Lithium South Development reports laboratory scale production of Lithium Iron Phosphate directly from concentrated brine obtained from its Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project.

Avalon Advanced Materials further intersects 1.54% Li2O over 136.95 meters at Big Whopper Deposit, separation rapids JV.

Green technology Metals announces Transformational Investment & Strategic Framework Agreement with world-leading South Korean EV battery metals producer (EcoPro).

Argentina Lithium reports geophysical survey adds nearly 600 hectares of potential brine aquifer at Rincon West Project.

Nano One streamlines operations to enhance focus on LFP and commercialization.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

