Applied Materials: Growth Potential In DRAM, HBM & Energy Efficiency; Initiate With Buy

Aug. 28, 2024 9:59 AM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stock
Summary

  • Applied Materials is well-positioned in the semiconductor equipment market, driven by growth in HBM, DRAM, and advanced packaging, with a 'Buy' rating and a $220 price target.
  • Investments in advanced technologies and energy-efficient computing solutions are expected to serve as long-term growth tailwinds for the company.
  • Recent financial results show 5.5% revenue growth and 7.4% adjusted operating profit growth, with a revenue forecast of $27 billion for FY24.
  • Key risks include customer concentration, volatility in the display market, and exposure to semiconductor industry CAPEX cycles.
Electronics worker holding silicon wafer by cutting machine in clean room

Monty Rakusen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) sells equipment, services and software to the semiconductor and display markets. I think the company is well positioned in the overall semiconductor equipment market, particularly in capturing the growth in HBM, DRAM and advanced packaging. The energy-efficient computing could potentially serve

More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

