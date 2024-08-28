Adam Gault

In this article, we discuss the latest quarterly results from the Business Development Company (“BDC”) Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL). The company delivered a 4.2% total NAV return, one of the best Q2 results in our coverage.

BXSL is a large BDC with a focus on upper middle-market borrowers. It has overweight exposure to software and healthcare companies, something we see across most other BDCs.

BXSL is trading at an 11% premium to book value (about 8% rich to the average in our coverage) and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Its net income yield on price is 11.9% — below the 12.5% median.

BXSL

We maintain a Hold rating on the stock with our previous coverage here.

Quarter Update

Net investment income rose from the previous quarter, likely from the overall increase in leverage.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company declared a dividend of $0.77 — flat to the previous run rate. Dividend coverage is 116%. Both the 10.2% dividend yield and the 11.9% net investment income yield are 1%+ below the sector average.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The NAV increased by 1.2% in the quarter due to a combination of retained income, unrealized appreciation and $190m accretive share issuance.

BXSL

It's the seventh NAV rise in a row. The NAV stands at a record since the IPO.

Systematic Income

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were strongly positive, in large part due to a low level of repayments.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

As a result, leverage increased for the second quarter in a row. It is right around the median level in our coverage.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Portfolio yield fell slightly, while interest expense rose.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Part of the reason for the drop in the portfolio yield is that new assets are coming into the portfolio at a lower yield than repayments.

BXSL

BXSL issued a $400m bond which it swapped to SOFR + 1.38%. This is well inside all the swapped issuance of ARCC whose lowest swapped bond was done at SOFR + 1.643%. The company also reduced its corporate revolver by 22.5bps to +1.525% which is also inside the spread ARCC pays in its secured facilities.

The company's net investment income sensitivity to a 1% drop in SOFR is 11.5% — above the average in our coverage. Based on the consensus endpoint of the Fed's policy rate, net investment income could fall around 25% over the next 18 months.

Portfolio Quality

Non-accruals ticked higher to 0.3% but remain well below the sector average of 2%.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

PIK rose slightly and is about 7% of net investment income, a bit above the median level in our coverage. The majority of PIK assets are all performing and marked above 97%.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Assets acquired in the past quarter had an average LTV of 37.9% — well below the portfolio average of 47%. 99% of portfolio loans are to companies owned by sponsors, which is on the high end in the sector and adds a layer of protection. The broader portfolio is allocated almost totally to first-lien loans — well above the sector median of 85%.

Management provided guidance that the share of the portfolio with interest coverage below 1x is about 5%, excluding recurring revenue loans. Recurring revenue loans don't have well-defined interest coverage, as EBITDA is usually negative. At the same time, it's a bit odd to exclude negative EBITDA companies from interest coverage metrics. Perhaps BXSL should add recurring revenue loans into the sub-1x interest coverage metric, or at least break it out separately. A recent example of a recurring revenue loan was Pluralsight, which is now marked sub-50% across a number of BDCs. Clearly, not all recurring revenue loans go bad but, arguably, they should be tracked with some sort of metric.

There were three credit-related amendments in the portfolio, all of which are marked sub-80% and represent around 0.8% of the portfolio at cost.

Management was asked about whether they saw the Pluralsight transaction or not. The response was that they saw it twice and passed both times. They did not say exactly why they passed on it, but they mentioned that they have access to a network of technologists across the Blackstone platform, and they can get insights into the sector. This anecdote, along with the portfolio yield and the first-lien allocation, does confirm that BXSL has a more conservative underwriting process than the average BDC.

The number of companies in the portfolio was 231 — well above the 154 median in our coverage. As we saw with the Pluralsight transactions, BDCs with more portfolio companies had a lower impact on NAV from the loan writedown.

Return And Valuation Profile

BXSL has been a consistent outperformer since its IPO, outperforming BDCs in our coverage each quarter.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Since its IPO, it has been one of the strongest performers in total NAV terms.

Systematic Income

Its valuation has come off recently but remains relatively high.

Systematic Income

Its premium to the average in our coverage is close to 10%.

Systematic Income

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund remains a strong performer in the sector. It offers several attractive features, such as its high-quality portfolio, low management fee and low level of interest expense. The stock's premium valuation relative to the sector is well-deserved, and we would look for a drop in its absolute valuation to add a position.