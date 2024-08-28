Motorola Solutions: Solid Growth In Video And LMR

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Motorola Solutions reported record sales and operating profits, driven by robust growth in Video Security and Land Mobile Radio Communications, with a reiterated 'Buy' rating and $460 fair value.
  • Video and LMR segments grew 10% and 9% YoY, respectively, supported by strong demand for public safety and innovative product launches.
  • Motorola's future growth is expected from the APX NEXT refresh cycle, new product launches like VESTA NXT and TETRA MXP660, and advancements in cloud solutions.
  • Despite potential risks from the Airwave investigation, Motorola's leadership in public safety markets supports sustained high-single-digit revenue growth and margin expansion.

Motorola Headquarters in Silicon Valley

Wolterk

In my previous article published in March 2024, I discussed Motorola Solutions’ (NYSE:MSI) growth in APX NEXT replace cycle for FY24. Motorola released its Q2 result on August 1st, reporting a record sales

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.34K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News