M. Suhail/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I've gotten several recent reader questions about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA). As most of you probably already know, the stock is in free fall, now down roughly 65% for the year. Trading volume has surged, with more than a few retail investors scooping up the stock for its dividend yield nearing 10%. Recently, S&P recently cut Walgreens' credit rating to junk, and the company just had to raise $750 million in junk bonds at over 8% interest. If you believe the current earnings estimates, WBA is trading for less than a 5x P/E ratio. However, realizing the benefits of the low P/E ratio would require structural problems to be fixed and long-running trends in retail sales to reverse.

Data by YCharts

Why Is Walgreens' Stock Down So Much?

The general rule in investing is to let winners run and cut losses. There are exceptions to the rule, but when you see a graph like this, there's a rebuttable presumption that the company you're dealing with is at risk of going out of business. That's what happened with Rite Aid, which went bankrupt in 2023. And Walgreens is now under $10! The market has no faith in their business model.

From the S&P credit rating downgrade last month:

Walgreens continues to encounter margin decline from intensified reimbursement pressures in its U.S. pharmacies, diminished retail volumes, and elevated shrink levels.

A recent CNBC article details the severe business challenges at Walgreens, including reimbursement struggles, declining retail volumes, and theft. It doesn't make much sense for me personally to buy things at Walgreens because they aren't competitive in price. The main reason to go to a drugstore is to pick up prescriptions, but they aren't able to turn a profit on prescriptions.

Walgreens Pharmacy Margin (CNBC)

Walgreens pharmacy's operating margin is negative and likely would have been sooner if not for COVID shots propping up their business. Competitor CVS Health (CVS) also has some of these same issues, but CVS is more vertically integrated and is in a much stronger financial position than Walgreens.

Lastly, Walgreens has been hit with some brutal one-time expenses, recently from the company's $5.8 billion write-off on their Village MD venture and previously with a $5.7 billion opioid settlement payable over 15 years. And while we're at it, the IRS is asserting that Walgreens underpaid taxes by $2.7 billion in past years. Since 2023, new CEO Tim Wentworth has tried to execute a turnaround, but the structural problems with the business seem to have continued unabated.

Digging Into Walgreens' Financial Statements

Let's look into Walgreens' financials. On its income statement, we can see that the company does have a gross profit of around $27 billion per year. The corporate office and rent cost is bloated relative to the income from the stores, with SG&A clocking in around $25 billion. That leaves around $2 billion in operating profit. Then they've got interest payments at around $500 million per year (this will double in the next 2-3 years), and $713 million in "non-operating expenses." The income statement isn't a total disaster, but what we see is the company has too many expenses and not enough revenue.

Walgreens is roughly breaking even in its current situation. Roughly 25% of its stores are not profitable, and the company needs to close those stores ASAP. They opened far too many stores during the convenience store boom of the 1990s and early 2000s.

This isn't rocket science. The company also needs to make deep cuts to its corporate office, likely 25% or more of its corporate payroll. They have axed the dividend from $0.48 per quarter to $0.25, but it still may not be enough.

Analysts expect that Walgreens will make some money going forward, although, with the massive selloff in the stock, new information may have leaked that their losses are much worse than anticipated. There's also substantial short interest. From the recent action in the stock, I'm guessing that their earnings that come out in October will be substantially worse than analysts are currently projecting.

Walgreens isn't a book value play, either. If you include goodwill and intangibles, the company is worth about -$17 per share on a book value basis. For Walgreens stock to be worth any money, the company needs to turn a profit with its stores. And they do if you exclude the corporate office and debt load, but they need to make some very serious cuts to the business.

If you're thinking of investing in Walgreens, the junk bonds are clearly a better bet than the stock. The company is roughly breaking even and would benefit from selling assets and closing stores. That's not really what you want to see as a common shareholder, and I'm not convinced that the retail sales trends will ever really meaningfully change in their favor. Walgreens needs to quickly make some hard choices if they want to the situation under control. The debt alone being refinanced to higher interest rates takes a big chunk out of the company's potential profitability. While WBA could easily be oversold, your long-term upside is somewhat capped by the opioid settlement, heavy lease footprint, and high-yield debt load. As such, you might as well get on the right side of the capital stack if you're thinking about touching this company and want to avoid the potential issues that could come from asset sales, dilution, etc.

Bottom Line

Walgreens stock might be oversold, but I think your long-term upside in this name is capped and that the risk-reward only makes much sense in the bonds. I wouldn't put money in the stock and would consider getting out of the stock on any bounce. So is Walgreens a value play or a value trap? Share your thoughts in the comments!