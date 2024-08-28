Opera Limited: A Buy That Punches Above Its Weight

Aug. 28, 2024 11:13 AM ETOpera Limited (OPRA) Stock
Ryan Ang profile picture
Ryan Ang
94 Followers

Summary

  • OPRA's innovative AI-driven features and strategic monetization create a strong competitive moat, driving consistent revenue and EBITDA growth, with a buy rating and a target price of $21.24.
  • OPRA's balance sheet is robust, with zero debt and significant cash reserves, enabling strategic investments and shareholder returns such as dividends and share repurchases.
  • Despite a decline in monthly average users, OPRA's focus on high ARPU markets and continuous AI innovation positions it for sustained growth and profitability.
  • OPRA is currently undervalued with an upside of 37%. This follows the extremely cheap valuations of small cap stocks, whose growth can be catalyzed by rate cuts and tech sentiment.
  • However, potential risks include a disproportionate focus on monetization instead of branding and possible changes in key contracts, which could immensely impact user retention and investor confidence if mistimed.
Artificial Intelligence Processor Concept. AI Big Data Array

BlackJack3D

Recap on OPRA

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is a web browser company developed by OPRA Software. With the Original Opera's inception in April 1995, it remains one of the oldest web browsers still actively developing. Yet, it is certainly trying to keep things

This article was written by

Ryan Ang profile picture
Ryan Ang
94 Followers
An independent Singapore-based investor researching in trending sectors of macro markets such as Technology and Communication services. I publish articles once a month. I greatly appreciate constructive feedback on how to improve my articles and theses so as to gain experience, understanding, and most importantly advice on how to present a more nuanced point of view in my writing. These comments will enable me to gain maturity in my quantitative and qualitative analysis; quantitative via the substantiative data towards a company's current and potential performance, qualitative through insightful narratives into a stock's prospects that is fresh and thought-provoking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News