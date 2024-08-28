Opera Limited: A Buy That Punches Above Its Weight

BlackJack3D

Recap on OPRA

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is a web browser company developed by OPRA Software. With the Original Opera's inception in April 1995, it remains one of the oldest web browsers still actively developing. Yet, it is certainly trying to keep things fresh by boasting its unique features to stand tall amidst its much larger competitors. This includes Speed Dial, direct page customization, built in Ad-Blocking, virtual private networks (VPN) and most eye-catchingly, the utilization of generative AI software to personalize user feeds. These browsers include Opera One, Opera GX, Opera Mini.

Summary

I published my very first Seeking Alpha article in January 2024 on OPRA.

Fast forward to 2 quarters later, much has changed in the company, the information technology sphere and the economic landscape. OPRA’s share price fluctuated from lows of $10.57 to highs of $16.57, but has since tapered to $15.53.

Price Changes of OPRA Since Initial Article (Seeking Alpha)

Then, my thesis was that albeit OPRA’s smaller scale, it has proved its viability in the browser market. The company has provided sufficient confidence to scale profitably.

In my opinion, my investment thesis remains largely relevant. Similar points include OPRA’s innovative moat in its technologies and strategic monetization driving profits. A new thesis point I would posit is its ironclad balance sheet that provides optionality in other investments. A catalyst of overarching small cap trends could also contribute to OPRA’s growth. Its current undervaluation still holds. My previous risk factors included a reliance on other search engines and securing of intellectual property. My new risk factors include a disproportionate focus on revenue optimization instead of branding, as well as an imminent change in contracts.

My buy rating remains with a modified target price of $21.24 by Q1 25.

Q2 Updates - Continued Outperformance

Q2 maintained prior quarter consistency: revenues grew 17% YoY, adjusted EBITDA margins maintained at 24%, with adjusted EBITDA of $26.6M that exceeded the guidance range. Margins of other key line items such as net income, diluted earnings per ADS and net cash flow from operating activities kept at steady levels of 18%, 24% and 65% respectively. This is driven by a continuously high pace of innovation with continuous AI features drops and taking advantage of their AI data cluster in Iceland.

Q2 Key Financials (OPRA)

Advertising revenue grew 21% YoY, and represented 58% of total revenue as a result of solid monetization performance of OPRA’s browsers, and the healthy expansion of the Opera Ads platform. Search Revenue Grew 14% YoY. The growth in revenue continues to be driven by their focus on users with the highest monetization potential.

Q2 Achievements (OPRA Q2 Investor Presentation)

While Q2’s investor presentation is similar to Q1’s, it does have several new and novel elements. First, its 13 consecutive quarters of rule of 40+ performance. The rule of 40 is a software company-specific metric that acts as an “efficient frontier” which management teams should seek to optimize their company and tradeoff against the two variables of growth and profit margin (or free cash flow margin) percentages. In short, it is an efficacy gauge such that the sum of percentages of the two variables is at least 40%. More will be discussed in thesis 2.

Thesis 1: Innovative Moat Leveraging on AI Across Features - The future of Customized Web Browsing

With a market capitalization of USD $1.43B, OPRA is a relatively small company in the information technology space. OPRA faces 2 types of competitors: first, significantly larger competitors with the advantage of brand recognition and ability to acquire other companies for their services such as Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) who run Google Chrome, Safari, Edge and Samsung respectively. With a 3 firm concentration ratio of 89%, the big 3 dominate the market of Internet Browsing. Second, small, private browsers with open-sourcing such as Brave, Vivaldi, Mozilla Firefox and more. Some browsers dominate specific markets, such as Samsung Internet in Korea, Yandex in Russia and UC Browser in China. This explains why Samsung Internet and UC Browser have market shares comparable to OPRA.

Web Browser User Share (Author)

To that end, OPRA is a mix of the 2 archetypes, acting as a small fish with the flexibility to open-source and roll out novel features and services, but also compete toe to toe with whales that are the tech giants in the open market.

Let’s revisit the wide variety of browsers and features that OPRA has to offer. First, the 3 browsers of OperaOne (originally Opera), OperaGX, and Opera Mini serve as flagship, gamer focused and emerging market focused browsers respectively. All 3 are downloadable on android and IOS devices, but Opera Mini caters to mobile phones with weaker processing capabilities.

Embedded within OperaOne and OperaGX is a functional sidebar with a range of features. First, ARIA, OPRA’s Chat assistant that integrates the CHATGPT language model into the browser. Albeit other AI assistant options available, it is the only AI assistant to be built-into the browser itself. This gives OPRA users unparalleled accessibility to generative AI tools, directly aiding them for productivity or general query related purposes. In addition, it has other built-in capabilities such as a function to group different browser windows into workspaces, a built-in audio player for music, VPN offerings for internet protection and even an ad blocker. Besides the toolbar, AI is seamlessly integrated into other features of the browser as well; tab islands group tabs automatically by website or topics and a AI prompt feature allows for quick use of generative AI based on the website a user is in, allowing the user to ask ARIA or other AI Chatbots questions on the content they are viewing.

All in all, OPRA’s size and pure-play nature allows it to focus on investments into its features and browsers, taking web browsing to the next level of accessibility and personalization for users. In an environment where web browsers would require third party applications and extensions installed to reach the level of accessibility OPRA’s browsers offer, OPRA forms a moat through the integration of AI into its assortment of systems, packaged into browsers for users to access. In turn, current users remain loyal while monthly average users (MAUs) should gain traction overtime, generating further returns and minimizing downside risk to numbers in the longer term.

Co-CEO Song Lin confirmed that locking in these key features was their priority, stating that “there’s at least 10 times, 20 times potentials we can do if we capture these shifting paradigms, which is our focus.” Hence, there is clear room for multiple expansion as a relatively small fish in the sea of competitors, and OPRA’s consistently strong YoY growth in key line items is a testament that it is heading in the right direction.

Thesis 2: Positioned for Sustained Growth and Lucrative Cash Returns due to Innovative Monetization

Several factors reinforce OPRA’s revenue and support a compelling near-term fundamental outlook. This revenue comes in 2 main segments: 59% in advertising for partner companies and 41% from search engine partners like Google.

Firstly, ARPU. Arguably OPRA’s bread and butter, it fundamentally drives revenue, EBITDA and other profit metrics. Management has stated that annualized ARPU grew over 4.5X in the last 4 years, and most recently a 25% increase YoY from Q2 23. The trendline also shows that ARPU rose consistently (albeit momentum reversals between Q4 of the prior year and Q1 of the next year, evident in the changes QoQ for Q4 21, 22 and 23).

Annualized ARPU from 2020 to 2024 (OPRA Q2 Investor Presentation)

More comprehensively, Advertising is led by Speed Dials and Opera Ads. Speed Dial’s pricing operates on a revenue share or tenancy fee basis, whilst Opera Ads operates on a partner network (advertisers coordinate with its network of affiliated websites), self-serve DSPs (advertisers directly manage their campaigns and bid inventory) as well as native advertising (advertisements blend in with websites of similar themes). Subscription to services provided by OPRA also contribute to advertising revenue. However, Speed Dial in particular is a unique feature that other search engines do not offer because of its exclusive launch-page tiles for websites that users can customize, making it less intrusive yet effective because it is a frequented space. This better optimizes exposure to ads but also ensures users still have a smooth browsing experience.

Speed Dial Feature (OPRA Q2 Investor Presentation)

Search engine partnerships continue to be a sustainable source of revenue, as OPRA holds over 20 years of deep ties with Google and its search engine, securing 15% YoY growth. Besides the Google engine, OPRA collaborates with other search engines based on region popularity, for instance Yandex in Russia, Baidu in China and Qwant in France. This takes personalization further for users, as they can use search engines catered to their region of origin.

Secondly, this is complemented by management’s focus on attracting users with high ARPU, particularly Western markets including North America, Latin America and Europe, as well as GX Browser users where gamers are the targeted demographic. As shown below, growth in both groups of users have been consistent as well. As such, the proportion of total users from Western Markets rose from 9% in Q2 20 to 17% in Q2 24.

Web Browser User Statistics (OPRA Q2 Investor Presentation)

In the Q2 earnings call, Mr Song Lin considered OPRA to be “in the early stages in taking advantage of these opportunities, especially as our AI offerings broaden and we increase the number of direct interactions between the browser itself and the end user.”

Hence, as a smaller company with clear room for further vertical scaling of its revenue and profit drivers, OPRA is showing strong signs of intrinsic growth potential and that its S&M investments are well placed.

Thesis 3: Ironclad Balance Sheet and Favorable Margin Profile Driving Optionality

Combining more optimized monetization strategies with growing specific demographics, it explains why both revenue and EBITDA margins continue to deliver each quarter. The rule of 40+ is not only a difficult target to hit, but even more challenging to maintain as a software company’s revenue growth inevitably slows down with time. However, to maintain this rule of 40 through increasing EBITDA margins that offsets reduced revenue growth speaks to OPRA’s emphasis on improving operating margins and efficiencies, solid progress especially for a company with room for much more growth.

Rule of 40 Data On Software Companies (Bain & Company)

In addition, a rule of 40 to 60 marks the ideal range for a healthy “magic number”, which determines how much revenue is gained with each dollar spent on sales and marketing (S&M). This gives a magic number of 0.7. Beyond that, a company may not be investing in enough S&M to further exploit the growth opportunity available even with high growth on the table.

On top of these margins, OPRA has a capital return strategy. In Q1 24’s earnings call, CFO Frode Jacobsen stated that they remain committed to their dividend program, viewing it as the best way to return cash to shareholders without impacting their trading volumes by paying $0.40 per ADS semiannually. A total of 35.5 million ADS was repurchased since 2020 (including both on-and off market transactions), representing 30% of overall shares at the start of 2020, returning approximately 405 million to shareholders. As such, earnings per share (EPS) has remained relatively stable besides the anomaly in Q1 2022 shown below.

OPRA's EPS from Q2 2020-2024 (Author)

OPRA's cash flows allow it to pursue other ventures, such as a 9.4% ownership stake in OPay, a rapidly growing fintech company in emerging markets. Mr Frode Jacobsen stated that there are "no operational synergies" with OPay as an investor, and that OPRA will want to exit the position in due time which allows it to make strong gains that boosts its net income and strengthen cash flows in due time. With $89.8M in unrealized gains in 2023 (22% of revenue) and a combined $358M in cash and OPay stake, it further highlights a strong balance sheet that allows OPRA to explore other investments as a source of additional gains, diversifying from its core profit/EBITDA drivers.

On top of steady revenue and net income gains, OPRA’s debt and equity levels are at healthy levels. This is reflected by the low Debt/Equity ratio within 0.3% and 1.2% maintained in the last 9 quarters albeit the ramping up of investments into OPRA’s features and capabilities mentioned in thesis 1. In addition, excluding certain ROE outliers, ROA, ROE and ROC have steadily risen, especially for ROC increasing consistently from 2.9% to 5.9% in 9 quarters.

While company coverage ratios saw a “slump” in Q4 23 (likely due to a large one-time investment of 253M into OPay’s development), they quickly rebounded back to much higher levels in Q1 and Q2 24, such that EBITDA/Interest Expense rose from 8.0X in Q3’ 23 to 150.0X in Q2 24. Debt/Equity and Debt/Capital have slightly decreased QoQ, while Debt/EBITDA hovers at around 0.10X. Either way, these percentages and multiples are relatively small compared to their larger competitors because of how specialized and streamlined OPRA is towards web browsing and its relevant services.

Operating Statistics from Q2 2022-2024 (CapIQ)

Hence, so long as OPRA keeps up its growth by raising ARPU across regions, makes vertical reinvestments into its novel technologies (data centers) that are audience-centric and horizontal investments to diversify its growth into other ventures (OPay), strong and sustainable cash flows will follow through. These will be well utilized for further development since it currently holds no debt, has a good cash balance and has autonomy for better optionality in capital allocations after its share repurchases.

Valuation

This time using LTM data for 2024, and a WACC of 13.9% in OPRA’s most recent 20F, I get an fair value of $21.24, a 37% upside from the current price of $15.53. My assumptions for EBIT are more optimistic because of how OPRA focuses on monetization and margins.

OPRA's DCF Valuation and Analysis (Author)

All factors considered, my rating for OPRA is a “buy”, changing my target price to $21.24 from $21.03 in my previous article within the next 3 quarters.

Catalyst: Small Cap Companies - A Temporary Run Or A Current Play?

In July, a sequence of events greatly shook the technology bull run that had propelled the portfolios of many investors since last year. Varying headwinds floating around the economy during this period instilled fear in investors of a potential recession, driving a sell-off in large cap semiconductor and other information technology stocks that were evidently overbought at the time. This subsequently placed a spotlight under a previously hidden opportunity: small-cap tech companies. While OPRA is not in the Russell 2000 companies, its market cap fulfils the criteria of a small cap company.

With lowering of interest rates now being a matter of how many, the markets expect interest rates in the US to be between 3 and 3.5% in a year’s time. Small caps can thus rely on the cooling economy to boost gains, and looking at historical results, small-caps tend to do better than mid and high caps during a period of rate cuts. Furthermore, because of the worst relative performance of the Russell 2000 against the S&P in 23 years up till June, small caps in general are at cheap, undervalued levels. This means that companies with healthy intrinsic valuations and a solid business structure have the potential to push above current share prices, including OPRA with its 37% upside potential. Lastly, small-caps are sensitive to interest rate movements because they are more exposed to foreign financing and incur more debt. However, considering OPRA’s minimal total debt and no net debt, rate cuts will not explicitly benefit OPRA unless it engages in more external financing in the future.

Coupled with the positive sentiments about general artificial intelligence and the technology sector in general, current conditions can boost investor sentiment towards smaller technology stocks like OPRA.

Risk Factors

Disproportionate Focus on Monetization and Revenue Optimization Instead of Branding

Albeit the great value, financials and potential OPRA possesses, its share price rose 14.17% YoY as compared to 26.92% of the S&P 500 (SP500), 30.81% in the Technology select sector SPDR fund XLK (NYSEARCA:XLK) and 34.13% in the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF VGT (NYSEARCA:VGT).

This could be attributed to OPRA’s much smaller size compared to its competitors and its focus on monetization rather than growing its user size through heavy advertising. OPRA’s total MAU decreased from 316M to 298M YoY, a 6% decline, which management states to be contributed by declining user numbers from emerging markets. While ARPU optimization is crucial for revenue, it can look at reaching wider audiences through OperaOne and Opera Mini, regardless of whether these users are from Western markets or emerging markets. OPRA will eventually need to look towards marketing its browsers heavily to gain more recognition from internet users across regions, regardless of ARPU, to increase their “absolute” size. This would also help them stand out better amongst previously mentioned private browsers like Samsung Internet and UC Browser with similar levels of browser share.

Thus, if MAU consistently declines in the next 2-3 quarters, investors should be cautious about OPRA’s revenue, EBITDA margins and other key financials because this means that OPRA’s absolute reach and brand recognition has not expanded since, limiting its room for growth and exposing it to downsides if these margins and key line items begin to decline (an inevitable fate of maturing companies).

Change of Contracts

In Q1 24, management shared that Google extended its agreement with OPRA to be its default search engine up till 2025, taking us back to the deep, long-standing partnership they have had thus far. However, Mr Song Lin shared in the Q2 earnings call that OPRA “should have a chance to be paid more”. However, a change in default search engine would be mistimed in a period where the current declining MAU situation still holds. Thus, a sudden change especially after the over 20 years GOOGL and OPRA have partnered together would certainly sway investors on top of users who may leave because of adjustments and immense changes as a new engine is used. Furthermore, even with search revenues through region-specific engines, users in those areas are likely more inclined to directly use those specific browsers that come with the search engine, instead of OPRA which “outsources” those same search engines.

Hence, if MAU continues to waiver after 2025, and OPRA calls for a change in the main engine away from GOOGL that leads to many feature changes and users dropping out, investors' confidence could drop greatly.

Conclusion

With OPRA’s innovative technological moat, strategic monetization and ironclad balance sheet, OPRA will continue growing its intrinsic value by improving its advertising and monetization, leveraging AI to push out functions and features that are user centric. Overarching small cap trends could also catalyze OPRA’s growth. Albeit its current undervaluation and clear potential for growth, investors should be cautious of OPRA’s degree of focus on revenue optimization instead of branding as well as an imminent change in contracts.

As a software-as-a-service company, OPRA ultimately needs to grow organically in its user count to raise its ceiling/potential. Mr Song Lin stated in the Q2 24 earnings call that they will continue tuning their products, given that “advertisers are talking about pre-search, post-search, high-intent events, retail media, so everything of those are actually based on browser.” Thus, combining MAU growth with further fine-tuning of browsers would be an ultimate combo for OPRA to punch further above its weight.